Flor Serrano Joins Legacy Makers TV to Redefine Sustainable Fashion

FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flor Serrano, founder of FlorsFashion, will appear on Legacy Makers TV. The show features inspiring leaders like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, offering audiences actionable insights and strategies to create lasting impact in their fields.In her episode, Flor shares her mission to transform the fashion industry by promoting sustainability and empowering individuals to embrace custom clothing. Through FlorsFashion, she encourages consumers to shift away from fast fashion and make thoughtful choices that prioritize quality and environmental stewardship.“Fashion isn’t just about style—it’s about making responsible choices that reflect our values and protect our planet,” Flor shares.Legacy Makers TV provides a platform for leaders like Flor Serrano to inspire audiences with stories of resilience and innovation. Her episode will encourage viewers to rethink how they approach fashion, embrace creativity, and support sustainable practices that benefit both people and the planet.This episode will be available to watch soon on Inside Success Network streaming on popular platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting www.legacymakerstv.com/flor-serrano

