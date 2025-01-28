Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,745 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,020 in the last 365 days.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) today reported net income attributable to common shareowners of $13.1 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $13.1 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, and $11.7 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

For the full year of 2024, net income attributable to common shareowners totaled $52.9 million, or $3.12 per diluted share, compared to net income of $52.3 million, or $3.07 per diluted share, for the same period of 2023.

QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS (4th Quarter 2024 versus 3rd Quarter 2024)

Income Statement

  • Tax-equivalent net interest income totaled $41.2 million compared to $40.3 million for the prior quarter
    • Net interest margin increased 5 basis points to 4.17% (total deposit costs down 6 basis points partially offset by a 1 basis point decrease in earning asset yield).
  • Stable credit quality metrics and credit loss provision – net loan charge-offs were 25 basis points (annualized) of average loans – allowance coverage ratio was 1.10% at December 31, 2024
  • Noninterest income decreased $0.8 million, or 3.9%, driven by lower mortgage banking revenues
  • Noninterest expense decreased $1.1 million, or 2.7%, primarily due to lower other expense which included a gain from the sale of a banking office

Balance Sheet

  • Loan balances decreased $16.1 million, or 0.6% (average), and $31.5 million, or 1.2% (end of period)
  • Deposit balances increased $28.4 million, or 0.8% (average), and increased $92.9 million, or 2.6% (end of period), reflective of the seasonal increase in public fund balances
  • Tangible book value per share increased $1.05, or 4.6%, due in part to a favorable year-end re-measurement adjustment for the pension plan ($0.60 per diluted share)

FULL YEAR 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Income Statement

  • Tax-equivalent net interest income totaled $159.2 million for 2024 compared to $159.4 million for 2023 driven by higher yields across our earning assets, partially offset by higher deposit cost which was well controlled at 89 basis points for the year – net interest margin was 4.08% for 2024 compared to 4.05% for 2023
  • Credit quality metrics remained strong throughout the year – allowance coverage ratio remained stable at 1.10% - net loan charge-offs were 21 basis points of average loans for 2024 versus 18 basis points for 2023
  • Noninterest income increased $4.4 million, or 6.1%, driven by higher mortgage banking revenues and wealth management fees
  • Noninterest expense increased $8.3 million, or 5.3%, primarily due to higher compensation expense reflective of higher incentive compensation, merit raises, and higher health insurance costs

Balance Sheet

  • Loan balances increased $50.1 million, or 1.9% (average), and decreased $82.4 million, or 3.0% (end of period)
  • Deposit balances decreased $72.2 million, or 2.0% (average), and decreased $29.8 million, or 0.8% (end of period)
  • Tangible book value per share increased $3.20, or 15.6%, driven by strong earnings and favorable investment security and pension plan accumulated other comprehensive loss adjustments

“In 2024, we delivered record earnings and advanced our commitment to creating shareholder value, which is demonstrated by a 15.6% increase in tangible book value per share, a 15.8% increase in the dividend, and the repurchase of 83,000 shares,” said William G. Smith, Jr., President, Chairman and CEO of Capital City Bank Group. “Our associates also earned us recognition for the 12th consecutive year as one of the best banks to work for—an achievement that underscores the strength of our organization and the core values we embrace. We remain focused on soundness, profitability, growth, and making strategic investments that add long-term value. Our fortress balance sheet, diversified revenues, and growth markets together position us well for 2025 and beyond.”

Discussion of Operating Results

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Tax-equivalent net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $41.2 million, compared to $40.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, and $39.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. For 2024, tax-equivalent net interest income totaled $159.2 million compared to $159.4 million for 2023. Compared to the third quarter of 2024, the increase reflected higher investment securities interest due to new investment purchases at higher yields, in addition to lower deposit interest expense, partially offset by lower loan interest due to lower balances. Compared to 2023, the slight decrease reflected an increase in deposit interest expense and a decrease in investment securities interest that was offset by increases in loan interest and overnight funds interest.

Our net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 4.17%, an increase of five basis points over the third quarter of 2024 and an increase of 10 basis points over the fourth quarter of 2023. For the month of December 2024, our net interest margin was 4.18%. For 2024, our net interest margin was 4.08%, an increase of three basis points over 2023. Compared to the third quarter of 2024, the increase reflected higher yield in the investment portfolio driven by new purchases during the quarter, in addition to lower deposit interest expense. The increase over 2023 reflected a combination of earning assets re-pricing at higher interest rates and higher average loan balances, partially offset by a higher cost of deposits. For the fourth quarter of 2024, our cost of funds was 88 basis points, a decrease of five basis points from the third quarter of 2024 and an increase of 15 basis points over the fourth quarter of 2023. Our total cost of deposits (including noninterest bearing accounts) was 86 basis points, 92 basis points, and 66 basis points, respectively, for the same periods.

Provision for Credit Losses

We recorded a provision expense for credit losses of $0.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Compared to the third quarter of 2024, the provision expense reflected a $0.8 million decrease in the provision for loans held for investment (“HFI”) and a $0.3 million decrease in the provision benefit for unfunded loan commitments. The decrease in the provision for loans HFI was primarily due to lower loan balances and slightly lower loss rates.

For 2024, we recorded a provision expense for credit losses of $4.0 million compared to $9.7 million for 2023. The decrease reflected a $4.5 million decrease in the provision for loans HFI and a $1.2 million decrease in the provision for unfunded loan commitments. The decrease in the provision for loans HFI was primarily due to lower new loan volume and loan balances in 2024 and favorable loan grade migration. The decrease in the provision for unfunded loan commitments reflected a lower level of loan commitments. We discuss the allowance for credit losses further below.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $18.8 million compared to $19.5 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $17.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Compared to the third quarter of 2024, the $0.7 million decrease from the third quarter of 2024 reflected a $0.8 million decrease in mortgage banking revenues attributable to lower production volume and a $0.3 million decrease in deposit fees that was partially offset by a $0.4 million increase in wealth management fees, primarily from retail brokerage. The $1.6 million increase over the fourth quarter of 2023 was driven by higher mortgage banking revenues of $0.8 million driven by a higher gain on sale margin and wealth management fees of $0.9 million, primarily from retail brokerage and to a lesser extent trust.

For 2024, noninterest income totaled $76.0 million compared to $71.6 million for 2023, primarily attributable to a $3.9 million increase in mortgage banking revenues and a $2.8 million increase in wealth management fees, partially offset by a $2.2 million decrease in other income. The increase in mortgage banking revenues was due to a higher gain on sale margin. The increase in wealth management fees was primarily driven by higher retail brokerage fees and to a lesser extent trust fees, primarily attributable to both new account growth and higher account values driven by higher market returns. The decrease in other income was primarily attributable to a $1.4 million gain from the sale of mortgage servicing rights in 2023, and to a lesser extent a decrease in vendor bonus income and miscellaneous income.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $41.8 million compared to $42.9 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $40.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The $1.1 million decrease from the third quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to lower other expense of $1.2 million and occupancy expense of $0.2 million that was partially offset by a $0.3 million increase in compensation expense. The decrease in other expense was primarily attributable to a $1.0 million decrease in other real estate expense driven by the sale of a banking office and lower miscellaneous expense of $0.5 million which reflected a non-routine VISA Class B swap payment in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in occupancy expense reflected lower property tax and software license expense. The increase in compensation was driven by higher incentive plan compensation. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, the $1.8 million increase was driven by a $2.3 million increase in compensation expense that was partially offset by a $0.2 million decrease in occupancy expense and a $0.3 million decrease in other expense. The unfavorable variance in compensation expense reflected a $1.4 million increase in salary expense and a $0.9 million increase in other benefit expense with the salary expense driven by higher incentive compensation and merit adjustments and the associate benefit expense reflective of higher health insurance cost.

For 2024, noninterest expense totaled $165.3 million compared to $157.0 million for 2023, primarily attributable to increases in compensation expense of $6.9 million, occupancy expense of $0.3 million, and other expense of $1.1 million. The increase in compensation reflected a $5.4 million increase in salary expense and a $1.6 million increase in other associate benefit expense. The increase in salary expense was primarily due to a lower level of realized loan cost (credit offset to salary expense) of $3.1 million (lower new loan volume), higher base salary expense of $2.2 million (primarily annual merit raises), and a $1.2 million increase in cash incentive compensation that was partially offset by lower commission expense of $1.4 million (lower residential mortgage volume). The unfavorable variance in other associate benefit expense was due to a $0.9 million increase in associate insurance cost and a $0.6 million increase in stock compensation expense. The increase in occupancy expense was attributable to increases in software license and maintenance agreement expenses. The increase in other expense was driven by a $1.1 million increase in other real estate expense and a $1.4 million increase in processing expense that was partially offset by a $1.4 million decrease in miscellaneous expense. The increase in other real estate expense reflected a lower level of gains from the sale of banking offices in 2024. The increase in processing expense reflected both inflationary increases on contract renewals and the outsourcing of our core processing system. The decrease in miscellaneous expense was attributable to lower pension plan expense for the non-service related component of the plan.

Income Taxes

We realized income tax expense of $4.2 million (effective rate of 24.3%) for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $3.0 million (effective rate of 19.1%) for the third quarter of 2024 and $2.9 million (effective rate of 20.3%) for the fourth quarter of 2023. Compared to the third quarter of 2024, the increase in our effective tax rate was attributable to a lower than projected level of pre-tax income from Capital City Home Loans (“CCHL”) in relation to our consolidated income as the non-controlling interest adjustment for CCHL is accounted for as a permanent tax adjustment. Further, we realized a higher than projected Internal Revenue Code (“IRC”) Section 162(m) limitation related to current and future compensation. For 2024, we realized income tax expense of $13.9 million (effective rate of 21.2%) compared to $13.0 million (effective rate of 20.4%) for 2023 with the increase in the effective tax rate primarily attributable to a higher IRC Section 162(m) limitation and lower tax-exempt interest income. Absent discrete items or new tax credit investments, we expect our annual effective tax rate to approximate 24% for 2025.

Discussion of Financial Condition

Earning Assets

Average earning assets totaled $3.922 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of $38.5 million, or 1.0 %, over the third quarter of 2024, and an increase of $97.9 million, or 2.6%, over the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase over both prior periods was primarily driven by higher deposit balances (see below – Deposits). Compared to the third quarter of 2024, the change in earning asset mix was primarily attributable to a $41.4 million increase in short term investments (overnight funds sold), a $6.7 million increase in investment securities, and $6.5 million increase in loans held for sale, partially offset by a $16.1 million decrease in loans HFI. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, the change in earning asset mix reflected a $198.4 million increase in short term investments (overnight funds sold) that was partially offset by a $48.0 million decrease in investment securities, a $33.8 million decrease in loans HFI, and a $18.7 million decrease in loans held for sale.

Average loans HFI for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased $16.1 million, or 0.6%, from the third quarter of 2024 and decreased $33.8 million, or 1.3%, from the fourth quarter of 2023. Compared to the third quarter of 2024, the decline was primarily attributable to decreases in consumer loans (primarily indirect auto) of $18.3 million and commercial mortgage real estate loans of $24.1 million, partially offset by increases in construction real estate loans of $13.1 million, and residential real estate loans of $11.6 million. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, the decrease was driven by decreases in consumer loans (primarily indirect auto) of $72.8 million, commercial loans of $30.2 million, and commercial mortgage real estate loans of $25.3 million, partially offset by increases in residential real estate loans of $70.8 million, construction real estate loans of $16.6 million, and home equity loans of $10.2 million.

Loans HFI at December 31, 2024 decreased $31.5 million, or 1.2%, from September 30, 2024 and decreased $82.4 million, or 3.0%, from December 31, 2023. Compared to September 30, 2024, the decrease was driven by decreases in commercial mortgage real estate loans of $40.9 million, consumer loans (primarily indirect auto) of $13.8 million, and commercial loans of $5.4 million, partially offset by increases in home equity loans of $9.1 million, other loans of $13.5 million, and residential real estate loans of $5.0 million. Compared to December 31, 2023, the decrease was primarily attributable to decreases in consumer loans (primarily indirect auto) of $71.5 million, commercial mortgage real estate loans of $46.4 million, and commercial loans of $36.0 million, partially offset by increases in residential real estate loans of $27.2 million, construction real estate loans of $23.9 million, and home equity loans of $9.1 million.

Allowance for Credit Losses

At December 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses for loans HFI totaled $29.3 million compared to $29.8 million at September 30, 2024 and $29.9 million at December 31, 2023. Activity within the allowance is provided on Page 9. The decreases in the allowance from September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 were primarily attributable to lower loan balances and favorable loan migration. Net loan charge-offs were 25 basis points of average loans for the fourth quarter of 2024 versus 19 basis points for the third quarter of 2024. For 2024, net loan charge-offs were 21 basis points of average loans compared to 18 basis points in 2023. At December 31, 2024, the allowance represented 1.10% of loans HFI compared to 1.11% at September 30, 2024, and 1.10% at December 31, 2023.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and other real estate) totaled $6.7 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $7.2 million at September 30, 2024 and $6.2 million at December 31, 2023. At December 31, 2024, nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets equaled 0.15%, compared to 0.17% at September 30, 2024 and 0.15% at December 31, 2023. Nonaccrual loans totaled $6.3 million at December 31, 2024, a $0.3 million decrease from September 30, 2024 and a $0.1 million increase over December 31, 2023. Further, classified loans totaled $19.9 million at December 31, 2024, a $5.6 million decrease from September 30, 2024 and a $2.3 million decrease from December 31, 2023.

Deposits

Average total deposits were $3.600 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of $28.4 million, or 0.8%, over the third quarter of 2024 and an increase of $51.9 million, or 1.5%, over the fourth quarter of 2023. Compared to the third quarter of 2024, the increase was primarily attributable to higher NOW account balances which reflected the seasonal inflow of public funds from municipal clients as they receive their tax receipts beginning in late November. The increase over the fourth quarter of 2023 reflected higher NOW, MMA, and certificates of deposit (“CD”) balances that were partially offset by decreases in noninterest bearing and savings balances. During 2024, we realized a re-mix in deposits as rate sensitive clients sought higher yield deposit products. Average core deposit balances (total deposits less public funds) increased $20.3 million over the third quarter of 2024 and $28.4 million over the fourth quarter of 2023.

At December 31, 2024, total deposits were $3.672 billion, an increase of $92.9 million, or 2.6%, over September 30, 2024 and a decrease of $29.8 million, or 0.8%, from December 31, 2023. Compared to the third quarter of 2024, the increase was primarily due to a $110.7 million increase in NOW account balances which reflected the aforementioned seasonal inflow of public funds balances. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2023 was driven by lower noninterest bearing, NOW, and savings account balances that were partially offset by higher MMA and CD balances which reflected the aforementioned re-mix in balances during 2024. Core deposit balances (total deposits less public funds) decreased $50.3 million from the third quarter of 2024 and increased $21.9 million over the fourth quarter of 2023.

Liquidity

The Bank maintained an average net overnight funds (deposits with banks plus FED funds sold less FED funds purchased) sold position of $298.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $256.9 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $99.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Compared to both prior periods, the increases reflected growth in average core and public fund deposit balances.

At December 31, 2024, we had the ability to generate approximately $1.535 billion (excludes overnight funds position of $321 million) in additional liquidity through various sources including various federal funds purchased lines, Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings, the Federal Reserve Discount Window, and brokered deposits.

We also view our investment portfolio as a liquidity source and have the option to pledge securities in our portfolio as collateral for borrowings or deposits, and/or to sell selected securities. Our portfolio consists of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury, U.S. governmental agencies, municipal governments, and corporate entities. At December 31, 2024, the weighted-average maturity and duration of our portfolio were 2.54 years and 2.19 years, respectively, and the available-for-sale portfolio had a net unrealized after-tax loss of $19.2 million.

Capital

Shareowners’ equity was $495.3 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $476.5 million at September 30, 2024 and $440.6 million at December 31, 2023. For the fourth quarter of 2024, shareowners’ equity was positively impacted by net income attributable to common shareowners of $13.1 million, a net $7.6 million decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss, the issuance of stock of $0.9 million, stock compensation accretion of $0.7 million, and a $0.4 million reclassification from temporary equity (concurrent with the agreement to assign the minority membership interest (49%) in Capital City Home Loans, LLC, temporary equity was reclassified to other liabilities and included a $0.4 million net credit to retained earnings to account for the difference between the fair value and the book value of the minority interest). The net favorable change in accumulated other comprehensive loss reflected a $10.1 million decrease in the pension plan loss from the year-end re-measurement of the plan and a $0.7 million increase in the fair value of the interest rate swap related to subordinated debt, that was partially offset by a $3.2 million increase in the investment securities loss. Shareowners’ equity was reduced by common stock dividends of $3.9 million ($0.23 per share).

For the full year 2024, shareowners’ equity was positively impacted by net income attributable to common shareowners of $52.9 million, a net $15.7 million decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss, the issuance of stock of $3.1 million, and stock compensation accretion of $1.9 million. The net favorable change in accumulated other comprehensive loss reflected a $10.1 million decrease in the pension plan loss from the year-end re-measurement of the plan and a $5.6 million decrease in the investment securities loss. Shareowners’ equity was reduced by common stock dividends of $14.9 million ($0.88 per share), the repurchase of stock of $2.3 million (82,540 shares), net adjustments totaling $1.4 million related to transactions under our stock compensation plans, and a $0.3 million reclassification from temporary equity.

At December 31, 2024, our total risk-based capital ratio was 18.77% compared to 17.97% at September 30, 2024 and 16.57% at December 31, 2023. Our common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 15.64%, 14.88%, and 13.52%, respectively, on these dates. Our leverage ratio was 11.05%, 10.89%, and 10.30%, respectively, on these dates. At December 31, 2024, all our regulatory capital ratios exceeded the thresholds to be designated as “well-capitalized” under the Basel III capital standards. Further, our tangible common equity ratio was 9.55% at December 31, 2024 compared to 9.28% and 8.26% at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. If our unrealized held-to-maturity securities losses of $16.0 million (after-tax) were recognized in accumulated other comprehensive loss, our adjusted tangible capital ratio would be 9.17%.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $4.3 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, securities brokerage services and financial advisory services, including the sale of life insurance, risk management and asset protection services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 63 banking offices and 104 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-looking statements in this Press Release are based on current plans and expectations that are subject to uncertainties and risks, which could cause our future results to differ materially. The words “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “vision,” “goal,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause our actual results to differ: our ability to successfully manage credit risk, interest rate risk, liquidity risk, and other risks inherent to our industry; the effects of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits and the competition for deposits on our funding costs, net interest margin and ability to replace maturing deposits and advances; legislative or regulatory changes; adverse developments in the financial services industry generally; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; uncertainty in the pricing of residential mortgage loans that we sell, as well as competition for the mortgage servicing rights related to these loans; interest rate risk and price risk resulting from retaining mortgage servicing rights and the effects of higher interest rates on our loan origination volumes; changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government; the cost and effects of cybersecurity incidents or other failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our systems or those of our customers or third-party providers; the effects of fraud related to debit card products; the accuracy of our financial statement estimates and assumptions; changes in accounting principles, policies, practices or guidelines; the frequency and magnitude of foreclosure of our loans; the effects of our lack of a diversified loan portfolio; the strength of the local economies in which we operate; our ability to declare and pay dividends; structural changes in the markets for origination, sale and servicing of residential mortgages; our ability to retain key personnel; the effects of natural disasters (including hurricanes), widespread health emergencies (including pandemics), military conflict, terrorism, civil unrest or other geopolitical events; our ability to comply with the extensive laws and regulations to which we are subject; the impact of the restatement of our previously issued consolidated statements of cash flows and any deficiencies in the processes undertaken to effect such restatements; any inability to implement and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and/or disclosure control or inability to remediate our existing material weaknesses in our internal controls deemed ineffective; the willingness of clients to accept third-party products and services rather than our products and services; technological changes; the outcomes of litigation or regulatory proceedings; negative publicity and the impact on our reputation; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; growth and profitability of our noninterest income; the limited trading activity of our common stock; the concentration of ownership of our common stock; anti-takeover provisions under federal and state law as well as our Articles of Incorporation and our Bylaws; other risks described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing. Additional factors can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as amended, and our other filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s internet site (http://www.sec.gov). Forward-looking statements in this Press Release speak only as of the date of the Press Release, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements or the reasons why actual results could differ, except as may be required by law.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Unaudited

We present a tangible common equity ratio and a tangible book value per diluted share that removes the effect of goodwill and other intangibles resulting from merger and acquisition activity. We believe these measures are useful to investors because it allows investors to more easily compare our capital adequacy to other companies in the industry.

The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are provided below.

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data) Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023
Shareowners' Equity (GAAP)   $ 495,317   $ 476,499   $ 460,999   $ 448,314   $ 440,625  
Less: Goodwill and Other Intangibles (GAAP)     92,773     92,813     92,853     92,893     92,933  
Tangible Shareowners' Equity (non-GAAP) A   402,544     383,686     368,146     355,421     347,692  
Total Assets (GAAP)     4,307,142     4,225,316     4,225,695     4,259,922     4,304,477  
Less: Goodwill and Other Intangibles (GAAP)     92,773     92,813     92,853     92,893     92,933  
Tangible Assets (non-GAAP) B $ 4,214,369   $ 4,132,503   $ 4,132,842   $ 4,167,029   $ 4,211,544  
Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP) A/B   9.55 %   9.28 %   8.91 %   8.53 %   8.26 %
Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding (GAAP) C   17,018,122     16,980,686     16,970,228     16,947,204     17,000,758  
Tangible Book Value per Diluted Share (non-GAAP) A/C $ 23.65   $ 22.60   $ 21.69   $ 20.97   $ 20.45  


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.                      
EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS                      
Unaudited                      
                       
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Dec 31, 2024   Sep 30, 2024   Dec 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2024   Dec 31, 2023  
EARNINGS                      
Net Income Attributable to Common Shareowners $ 13,090 $ 13,118 $ 11,720   52,915 $ 52,258  
Diluted Net Income Per Share $ 0.77 $ 0.77 $ 0.70   3.12 $ 3.07  
PERFORMANCE                      
Return on Average Assets (annualized)   1.22 % 1.24 % 1.12 % 1.25 % 1.22 %
Return on Average Equity (annualized)   10.60   10.87   10.69   11.18   12.40  
Net Interest Margin   4.17   4.12   4.07   4.08   4.05  
Noninterest Income as % of Operating Revenue   31.34   32.67   30.46   32.34   31.05  
Efficiency Ratio   69.74 % 71.81 % 70.82 % 70.30 % 67.99 %
CAPITAL ADEQUACY                      
Tier 1 Capital   17.58 % 16.77 % 15.37 % 17.58 % 15.37 %
Total Capital   18.77   17.97   16.57   18.77   16.57  
Leverage   11.05   10.89   10.30   11.05   10.30  
Common Equity Tier 1   15.64   14.88   13.52   15.64   13.52  
Tangible Common Equity (1)   9.55   9.28   8.26   9.55   8.26  
Equity to Assets   11.50 % 11.28 % 10.24 % 11.50 % 10.24 %
ASSET QUALITY                      
Allowance as % of Non-Performing Loans   464.14 % 452.64 % 479.70 % 464.14 % 479.70 %
Allowance as a % of Loans HFI   1.10   1.11   1.10   1.10   1.10  
Net Charge-Offs as % of Average Loans HFI   0.25   0.19   0.23   0.21   0.18  
Nonperforming Assets as % of Loans HFI and OREO   0.25   0.27   0.23   0.25   0.23  
Nonperforming Assets as % of Total Assets   0.15 % 0.17 % 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.15 %
STOCK PERFORMANCE                      
High $ 40.86 $ 36.67 $ 32.56   40.86 $ 36.86  
Low   33.00   26.72   26.12   25.45   26.12  
Close $ 36.65 $ 35.29 $ 29.43   36.65 $ 29.43  
Average Daily Trading Volume   27,484   37,151   33,297   31,390   33,775  
                       
(1) Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 7.        
                       


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.                    
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION            
Unaudited                    
                     
  2024
 		2023
(Dollars in thousands) Fourth Quarter   Third Quarter   Second Quarter   First Quarter   Fourth Quarter
ASSETS                    
Cash and Due From Banks $ 70,543   $ 83,431   $ 75,304   $ 73,642   $ 83,118  
Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits   321,311     261,779     272,675     231,047     228,949  
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents   391,854     345,210     347,979     304,689     312,067  
                     
Investment Securities Available for Sale   403,345     336,187     310,941     327,338     337,902  
Investment Securities Held to Maturity   567,155     561,480     582,984     603,386     625,022  
Other Equity Securities   2,399     6,976     2,537     3,445     3,450  
Total Investment Securities   972,899     904,643     896,462     934,169     966,374  
                     
Loans Held for Sale   28,672     31,251     24,022     24,705     28,211  
                     
Loans Held for Investment ("HFI"):                    
Commercial, Financial, & Agricultural   189,208     194,625     204,990     218,298     225,190  
Real Estate - Construction   219,994     218,899     200,754     202,692     196,091  
Real Estate - Commercial   779,095     819,955     823,122     823,690     825,456  
Real Estate - Residential   1,028,498     1,023,485     1,012,541     1,012,791     1,001,257  
Real Estate - Home Equity   220,064     210,988     211,126     214,617     210,920  
Consumer   199,479     213,305     234,212     254,168     270,994  
Other Loans   14,006     461     2,286     3,789     2,962  
Overdrafts   1,206     1,378     1,192     1,127     1,048  
Total Loans Held for Investment   2,651,550     2,683,096     2,690,223     2,731,172     2,733,918  
Allowance for Credit Losses   (29,251 )   (29,836 )   (29,219 )   (29,329 )   (29,941 )
Loans Held for Investment, Net   2,622,299     2,653,260     2,661,004     2,701,843     2,703,977  
                     
Premises and Equipment, Net   81,952     81,876     81,414     81,452     81,266  
Goodwill and Other Intangibles   92,773     92,813     92,853     92,893     92,933  
Other Real Estate Owned   367     650     650     1     1  
Other Assets   116,326     115,613     121,311     120,170     119,648  
Total Other Assets   291,418     290,952     296,228     294,516     293,848  
Total Assets $ 4,307,142   $ 4,225,316   $ 4,225,695   $ 4,259,922   $ 4,304,477  
LIABILITIES                    
Deposits:                    
Noninterest Bearing Deposits $ 1,306,254   $ 1,330,715   $ 1,343,606   $ 1,361,939   $ 1,377,934  
NOW Accounts   1,285,281     1,174,585     1,177,180     1,212,452     1,327,420  
Money Market Accounts   404,396     401,272     413,594     398,308     319,319  
Savings Accounts   506,766     507,604     514,560     530,782     547,634  
Certificates of Deposit   169,280     164,901     159,624     151,320     129,515  
Total Deposits   3,671,977     3,579,077     3,608,564     3,654,801     3,701,822  
                     
Repurchase Agreements   26,240     29,339     22,463     23,477     26,957  
Other Short-Term Borrowings   2,064     7,929     3,307     8,409     8,384  
Subordinated Notes Payable   52,887     52,887     52,887     52,887     52,887  
Other Long-Term Borrowings   794     794     1,009     265     315  
Other Liabilities   57,863     71,974     69,987     65,181     66,080  
Total Liabilities   3,811,825     3,742,000     3,758,217     3,805,020     3,856,445  
                     
Temporary Equity   -     6,817     6,479     6,588     7,407  
SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY                    
Common Stock   170     169     169     169     170  
Additional Paid-In Capital   37,684     36,070     35,547     34,861     36,326  
Retained Earnings   463,949     454,342     445,959     435,364     426,275  
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss, Net of Tax   (6,486 )   (14,082 )   (20,676 )   (22,080 )   (22,146 )
Total Shareowners' Equity   495,317     476,499     460,999     448,314     440,625  
Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity $ 4,307,142   $ 4,225,316   $ 4,225,695   $ 4,259,922   $ 4,304,477  
OTHER BALANCE SHEET DATA                    
Earning Assets $ 3,974,431   $ 3,880,769   $ 3,883,382   $ 3,921,093   $ 3,957,452  
Interest Bearing Liabilities   2,447,708     2,339,311     2,344,624     2,377,900     2,412,431  
Book Value Per Diluted Share $ 29.11   $ 28.06   $ 27.17   $ 26.45   $ 25.92  
Tangible Book Value Per Diluted Share(1)   23.65     22.60     21.69     20.97     20.45  
Actual Basic Shares Outstanding   16,975     16,944     16,942     16,929     16,950  
Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding   17,018     16,981     16,970     16,947     17,001  
(1) Tangible book value per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 7.


                             
CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.                            
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS                      
Unaudited                            
                             
    2024   2023   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Fourth Quarter   Third Quarter   Second Quarter   First Quarter   Fourth Quarter   2024   2023
INTEREST INCOME                            
Loans, including Fees $ 41,453   $ 41,659 $ 41,138 $ 40,683 $ 40,407 $ 164,933 $ 152,250
Investment Securities   4,694     4,155   4,004   4,244   4,392   17,097   18,692
Federal Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits   3,596     3,514   3,624   1,893   1,385   12,627   10,126
Total Interest Income   49,743     49,328   48,766   46,820   46,184   194,657   181,068
INTEREST EXPENSE                            
Deposits   7,766     8,223   8,579   7,594   5,872   32,162   17,582
Repurchase Agreements   199     221   217   201   199   838   513
Other Short-Term Borrowings   83     52   68   39   310   242   1,538
Subordinated Notes Payable   581     610   630   628   627   2,449   2,427
Other Long-Term Borrowings   11     11   3   3   5   28   20
Total Interest Expense   8,640     9,117   9,497   8,465   7,013   35,719   22,080
Net Interest Income   41,103     40,211   39,269   38,355   39,171   158,938   158,988
Provision for Credit Losses   701     1,206   1,204   920   2,025   4,031   9,714
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses   40,402     39,005   38,065   37,435   37,146   154,907   149,274
NONINTEREST INCOME                            
Deposit Fees   5,207     5,512   5,377   5,250   5,304   21,346   21,325
Bank Card Fees   3,697     3,624   3,766   3,620   3,713   14,707   14,918
Wealth Management Fees   5,222     4,770   4,439   4,682   4,276   19,113   16,337
Mortgage Banking Revenues   3,118     3,966   4,381   2,878   2,327   14,343   10,400
Other   1,516     1,641   1,643   1,667   1,537   6,467   8,630
Total Noninterest Income   18,760     19,513   19,606   18,097   17,157   75,976   71,610
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                            
Compensation   26,108     25,800   24,406   24,407   23,822   100,721   93,787
Occupancy, Net   6,893     7,098   6,997   6,994   7,098   27,982   27,660
Other   8,781     10,023   9,038   8,770   9,038   36,612   35,576
Total Noninterest Expense   41,782     42,921   40,441   40,171   39,958   165,315   157,023
OPERATING PROFIT   17,380     15,597   17,230   15,361   14,345   65,568   63,861
Income Tax Expense   4,219     2,980   3,189   3,536   2,909   13,924   13,040
Net Income   13,161     12,617   14,041   11,825   11,436   51,644   50,821
Pre-Tax Loss (Income) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest   (71 )   501   109   732   284   1,271   1,437
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
COMMON SHAREOWNERS 		$ 13,090   $ 13,118 $ 14,150 $ 12,557 $ 11,720 $ 52,915 $ 52,258
PER COMMON SHARE                            
Basic Net Income $ 0.77   $ 0.77 $ 0.84 $ 0.74 $ 0.69 $ 3.12 $ 3.08
Diluted Net Income   0.77     0.77   0.83   0.74   0.70   3.12   3.07
Cash Dividend $ 0.23   $ 0.23 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.88 $ 0.76
AVERAGE SHARES                            
Basic   16,946     16,943   16,931   16,951   16,947   16,943   16,987
Diluted   16,990     16,979   16,960   16,969   16,997   16,969   17,023


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.                            
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ("ACL")                        
AND CREDIT QUALITY                            
Unaudited                            
                             
    2024
 		  2023   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Fourth Quarter   Third Quarter   Second Quarter   First Quarter   Fourth Quarter   2024   2023
ACL - HELD FOR INVESTMENT LOANS                            
Balance at Beginning of Period $ 29,836   $ 29,219   $ 29,329   $ 29,941   $ 29,083   $ 29,941   $ 25,068  
Transfer from Other Liabilities   -     -     -     (50 )   66     (50 )   66  
Provision for Credit Losses   1,085     1,879     1,129     932     2,354     5,025     9,529  
Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries)   1,670     1,262     1,239     1,494     1,562     5,665     4,722  
Balance at End of Period $ 29,251   $ 29,836   $ 29,219   $ 29,329   $ 29,941   $ 29,251   $ 29,941  
As a % of Loans HFI   1.10 %   1.11 %   1.09 %   1.07 %   1.10 %   1.10 %   1.10 %
As a % of Nonperforming Loans   464.14 %   452.64 %   529.79 %   431.46 %   479.70 %   464.14 %   479.70 %
ACL - UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS                            
Balance at Beginning of Period   2,522   $ 3,139   $ 3,121   $ 3,191   $ 3,502   $ 3,191   $ 2,989  
Provision for Credit Losses   (367 )   (617 )   18     (70 )   (311 )   (1,036 )   202  
Balance at End of Period(1)   2,155     2,522     3,139     3,121     3,191     2,155     3,191  
ACL - DEBT SECURITIES                            
Provision for Credit Losses $ (17 ) $ (56 ) $ 57   $ 58   $ (18 ) $ 42   $ (17 )
CHARGE-OFFS                            
Commercial, Financial and Agricultural $ 499   $ 331   $ 400   $ 282   $ 217   $ 1,512   $ 511  
Real Estate - Construction   47     -     -     -     -     47     -  
Real Estate - Commercial   -     3     -     -     -     3     120  
Real Estate - Residential   44     -     -     17     79     61     79  
Real Estate - Home Equity   33     23     -     76     -     132     39  
Consumer   1,307     1,315     1,061     1,550     1,689     5,233     5,754  
Overdrafts   574     611     571     638     602     2,394     2,789  
Total Charge-Offs $ 2,504   $ 2,283   $ 2,032   $ 2,563   $ 2,587   $ 9,382   $ 9,292  
RECOVERIES                            
Commercial, Financial and Agricultural $ 103   $ 176   $ 59   $ 41   $ 83   $ 379   $ 277  
Real Estate - Construction   3     -     -     -     -     3     2  
Real Estate - Commercial   33     5     19     204     16     261     52  
Real Estate - Residential   28     88     23     37     34     176     253  
Real Estate - Home Equity   17     59     37     24     17     137     226  
Consumer   352     405     313     410     433     1,480     1,936  
Overdrafts   298     288     342     353     442     1,281     1,824  
Total Recoveries $ 834   $ 1,021   $ 793   $ 1,069   $ 1,025   $ 3,717   $ 4,570  
NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) $ 1,670   $ 1,262   $ 1,239   $ 1,494   $ 1,562   $ 5,665   $ 4,722  
Net Charge-Offs as a % of Average Loans HFI(2)   0.25 %   0.19 %   0.18 %   0.22 %   0.23 %   0.21 %   0.18 %
CREDIT QUALITY                            
Nonaccruing Loans $ 6,302   $ 6,592   $ 5,515   $ 6,798   $ 6,242          
Other Real Estate Owned   367     650     650     1     1          
Total Nonperforming Assets ("NPAs") $ 6,669   $ 7,242   $ 6,165   $ 6,799   $ 6,243          
                             
Past Due Loans 30-89 Days $ 4,311   $ 9,388   $ 5,672   $ 5,392   $ 6,855          
Classified Loans   19,896     25,501     25,566     22,305     22,203          
                             
Nonperforming Loans as a % of Loans HFI   0.24 %   0.25 %   0.21 %   0.25 %   0.23 %        
NPAs as a % of Loans HFI and Other Real Estate   0.25 %   0.27 %   0.23 %   0.25 %   0.23 %        
NPAs as a % of Total Assets   0.15 %   0.17 %   0.15 %   0.16 %   0.15 %        
                             
(1) Recorded in other liabilities                            
(2) Annualized                            


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.                                                                                        
AVERAGE BALANCE AND INTEREST RATES                                                                                        
Unaudited                                                                                                    
                                                                                                     
    Fourth Quarter 2024     Third Quarter 2024     Second Quarter 2024     First Quarter 2024     Fourth Quarter 2023       Full Year 2024     Full Year 2023  
(Dollars in thousands)   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		      Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		 
ASSETS:                                                                                                    
Loans Held for Sale $ 31,047   $ 976   7.89 % $ 24,570   $ 720   7.49 % $ 26,281   $ 517   5.26 % $ 27,314     563   5.99 % $ 49,790   $ 817   6.50 %   $ 27,306   $ 2,776   6.72 % $ 55,510   $ 3,232   5.82 %
Loans Held for Investment(1)   2,677,396     40,521   6.07     2,693,533     40,985   6.09     2,726,748     40,683   6.03     2,728,629     40,196   5.95     2,711,243     39,679   5.81       2,706,461     162,385   6.03     2,656,394     149,366   5.62  
                                                                                                     
Investment Securities                                                                                                    
Taxable Investment Securities   914,353     4,688   2.04     907,610     4,148   1.82     918,989     3,998   1.74     952,328     4,239   1.78     962,322     4,389   1.81       923,253     17,073   1.85     1,016,550     18,652   1.83  
Tax-Exempt Investment Securities(1)   849     9   4.31     846     10   4.33     843     9   4.36     856     9   4.34     862     7   4.32       848     37   4.34     2,199     59   2.68  
                                                                                                     
Total Investment Securities   915,202     4,697   2.04     908,456     4,158   1.82     919,832     4,007   1.74     953,184     4,248   1.78     963,184     4,396   1.82       924,101     17,110   1.85     1,018,749     18,711   1.83  
                                                                                                     
Federal Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits   298,255     3,596   4.80     256,855     3,514   5.44     262,419     3,624   5.56     140,488     1,893   5.42     99,763     1,385   5.51       239,712     12,627   5.27     203,147     10,126   4.98  
                                                                                                     
Total Earning Assets   3,921,900   $ 49,790   5.05 %   3,883,414   $ 49,377   5.06 %   3,935,280   $ 48,831   4.99 %   3,849,615   $ 46,900   4.90 %   3,823,980   $ 46,277   4.80 %     3,897,580   $ 194,898   5.00 %   3,933,800   $ 181,435   4.61 %
                                                                                                     
Cash and Due From Banks   73,992               70,994               74,803               75,763               76,681                 73,881               75,786            
Allowance for Credit Losses   (30,107 )             (29,905 )             (29,564 )             (30,030 )             (29,998 )               (29,902 )             (28,190 )          
Other Assets   293,884               291,359               291,669               295,275               296,114                 293,044               297,290            
                                                                                                     
Total Assets $ 4,259,669             $ 4,215,862             $ 4,272,188             $ 4,190,623             $ 4,166,777               $ 4,234,603             $ 4,278,686            
                                                                                                     
LIABILITIES:                                                                                                    
Noninterest Bearing Deposits $ 1,323,556             $ 1,332,305             $ 1,346,546             $ 1,344,188             $ 1,416,825               $ 1,336,601             $ 1,507,657            
NOW Accounts   1,182,073   $ 3,826   1.29 %   1,145,544   $ 4,087   1.42 %   1,207,643   $ 4,425   1.47 %   1,201,032   $ 4,497   1.51 %   1,138,461   $ 3,696   1.29 %     1,183,962   $ 16,835   1.42 %   1,172,861   $ 12,375   1.06 %
Money Market Accounts   422,615     2,526   2.38     418,625     2,694   2.56     407,387     2,752   2.72     353,591     1,985   2.26     318,844     1,421   1.77       400,664     9,957   2.49     299,581     3,670   1.22  
Savings Accounts   504,859     179   0.14     512,098     180   0.14     519,374     176   0.14     539,374     188   0.14     557,579     202   0.14       518,869     723   0.14     592,033     598   0.10  
Time Deposits   167,321     1,235   2.94     163,462     1,262   3.07     160,078     1,226   3.08     138,328     924   2.69     116,797     553   1.88       157,342     4,647   2.95     97,480     939   0.96  
Total Interest Bearing Deposits   2,276,868     7,766   1.36     2,239,729     8,223   1.46     2,294,482     8,579   1.50     2,232,325     7,594   1.37     2,131,681     5,872   1.09       2,260,837     32,162   1.42     2,161,955     17,582   0.81  
Total Deposits   3,600,424     7,766   0.86     3,572,034     8,223   0.92     3,641,028     8,579   0.95     3,576,513     7,594   0.85     3,548,506     5,872   0.66       3,597,438     32,162   0.89     3,669,612     17,582   0.48  
Repurchase Agreements   28,018     199   2.82     27,126     221   3.24     26,999     217   3.24     25,725     201   3.14     26,831     199   2.94       26,970     838   3.11     19,917     513   2.57  
Other Short-Term Borrowings   6,510     83   5.06     2,673     52   7.63     6,592     68   4.16     3,758     39   4.16     16,906     310   7.29       4,882     242   4.94     24,146     1,538   6.37  
Subordinated Notes Payable   52,887     581   4.30     52,887     610   4.52     52,887     630   4.71     52,887     628   4.70     52,887     627   4.64       52,887     2,449   4.56     52,887     2,427   4.53  
Other Long-Term Borrowings   794     11   5.57     795     11   5.55     258     3   4.31     281     3   4.80     336     5   4.72       534     28   5.31     408     20   4.77  
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities   2,365,077   $ 8,640   1.45 %   2,323,210   $ 9,117   1.56 %   2,381,218   $ 9,497   1.60 %   2,314,976   $ 8,465   1.47 %   2,228,641   $ 7,013   1.25 %     2,346,110   $ 35,719   1.52 %   2,259,313   $ 22,080   0.98 %
                                                                                                     
Other Liabilities   73,130               73,767               72,634               68,295               78,772                 71,964               81,842            
                                                                                                     
Total Liabilities   3,761,763               3,729,282               3,800,398               3,727,459               3,724,238                 3,754,675               3,848,812            
Temporary Equity   6,763               6,443               6,493               7,150               7,423                 6,712               8,392            
                                                                                                     
SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY:   491,143               480,137               465,297               456,014               435,116                 473,216               421,482            
                                                                                                     
Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity $ 4,259,669             $ 4,215,862             $ 4,272,188             $ 4,190,623             $ 4,166,777               $ 4,234,603             $ 4,278,686            
                                                                                                     
Interest Rate Spread     $ 41,150   3.59 %     $ 40,260   3.49 %     $ 39,334   3.38 %     $ 38,435   3.43 %     $ 39,264   3.55 %       $ 159,179   3.47 %     $ 159,355   3.63 %
                                                                                                     
Interest Income and Rate Earned(1)       49,790   5.05         49,377   5.06         48,831   4.99         46,900   4.90         46,277   4.80           194,898   5.00         181,435   4.61  
Interest Expense and Rate Paid(2)       8,640   0.88         9,117   0.93         9,497   0.97         8,465   0.88         7,013   0.73           35,719   0.92         22,080   0.56  
                                                                                                     
Net Interest Margin     $ 41,150   4.17 %     $ 40,260   4.12 %     $ 39,334   4.02 %     $ 38,435   4.01 %     $ 39,264   4.07 %       $ 159,179   4.08 %     $ 159,355   4.05 %
                                                                                                     
(1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% Federal tax rate.                                                                  
(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.                                                                                            

For Information Contact:
Jep Larkin
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
850.402. 8450


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more