Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter Results

OLNEY, Md., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, reported a net loss of $39.5 million ($0.87 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income of $16.2 million ($0.36 per diluted common share) for the third quarter of 2024 and $26.1 million ($0.58 per diluted common share) for the fourth quarter of 2023. The current quarter's net loss is a result of a $54.4 million goodwill impairment charge determined during our annual goodwill impairment test based on the terms of the merger agreement with Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation ("AUB"). The goodwill impairment is a non-cash charge and has no impact on the Company's regulatory capital ratios, cash flows, core operating performance or liquidity position.

The current quarter's core earnings were $21.0 million ($0.47 per diluted common share), compared to $17.9 million ($0.40 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and $27.1 million ($0.60 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Core earnings exclude the goodwill impairment charge, merger and acquisition expense, and the after-tax impact of amortization of intangibles, investment securities gains or losses and other non-recurring or extraordinary items. The current quarter's increase in core earnings as compared to the linked quarter was driven by higher net interest income coupled with higher non-interest income, and lower provision for credit losses, partially offset by higher adjusted non-interest expense. The total provision for credit losses was $4.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $6.3 million for the previous quarter and a credit of $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

“We are pleased with our fourth quarter results, most notably our improved net interest margin, growth in core earnings, and reductions in brokered deposits,” said Daniel J. Schrider, Chair, President and CEO of Sandy Spring Bank. “We remain focused on serving our clients and building communities in the Greater Washington region.”

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Total assets at December 31, 2024 decreased by 2% to $14.1 billion compared to $14.4 billion at September 30, 2024. This decline is predominantly driven by a $200.0 million reduction in FHLB advances and a resulting $231.4 million decline in cash and cash equivalents quarter-over-quarter.

Total loans remained level at $11.5 billion as of December 31, 2024 compared to September 30, 2024. During the current quarter, AD&C and commercial business loans and lines increased by $71.7 million and $32.2 million, respectively, while the commercial investor real estate segment declined by $88.9 million. Total residential mortgage and consumer loan portfolios increased by $19.6 million during this period.

Total deposits stayed relatively unchanged at $11.7 billion at December 31, 2024 compared to September 30, 2024. Interest-bearing deposits increased $106.1 million, while noninterest-bearing deposits declined $98.1 million. Growth in interest-bearing deposits was mainly experienced within interest checking accounts, which grew $122.9 million during the current quarter, while decline in noninterest-bearing deposit categories was driven by lower balances in commercial checking accounts. Total deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $32.0 million quarter-over-quarter and represented 94% of total deposits as of December 31, 2024.

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 1.03% at December 31, 2024 compared to 1.09% at September 30, 2024 and 0.81% at December 31, 2023. The current quarter's decline in non-performing loans was mainly related to pay downs on several non-accrual loans along with a single commercial real estate loan that returned to an accrual status.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 grew $4.7 million or 6% compared to the previous quarter and $4.4 million or 5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Compared to the previous quarter, interest income increased by $1.0 million, while interest expense decreased by $3.7 million.

The net interest margin was 2.53% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 2.44% for the third quarter of 2024 and 2.45% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Compared to the linked quarter, the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities decreased 23 basis points, driven by a 26 basis point decline in the rate on interest-bearing deposits, while the yield on interest-earning assets declined by six basis points. The decline in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits was attributable to a 50 basis point reduction in the federal funds rate during the current quarter and the associated actions taken by management to re-price the Company's funding base.

Provision for credit losses directly attributable to the funded loan portfolio was $4.7 million for the current quarter compared to $6.3 million in the previous quarter and a credit of $2.6 million in the prior year quarter. The current quarter's provision expense is mainly attributable to a slight deterioration in the projected economic variables coupled with higher qualitative adjustments, partially offset by lower probability of recession. In addition, during the current quarter, the provision for unfunded commitments declined by $0.2 million, a result of higher utilization rates on lines of credit.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 10% or $1.9 million compared to the linked quarter and grew by 31% or $5.1 million compared to the prior year quarter. The quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly due to an increase in income from bank-owned life insurance driven by one-time mortality proceeds received during the current quarter in combination with higher swap fees and higher wealth management income, which was partially offset by lower income from mortgage banking activities.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by $61.3 million compared to the third quarter of 2024 and $67.1 million compared to the prior year quarter, due to the goodwill impairment charge of $54.4 million incurred during the current quarter. Excluding the goodwill impairment charge, adjusted non-interest expense was $79.8 million during the current quarter compared to $72.9 million in the linked quarter. This quarterly increase in adjusted non-interest expense was primarily due to a combination of merger and acquisition expense associated with the pending merger with AUB along with higher salaries and compensation benefits, partially offset by lower professional fees and services.

We perform an annual goodwill impairment test as of October 1st of each year. During the current year, we utilized the terms incorporated in the merger agreement between the Company and AUB. The implied value of the Company utilized the stock conversion ratio in the merger agreement and used a weighted average approach to consider both AUB's most recent closing stock price prior to the merger announcement date, as well as the forward sale price for AUB common stock under the forward sale agreement announced simultaneous with the merger agreement. This valuation method resulted in the estimated fair value of the Company being below its book value and required the recording of a goodwill impairment charge of $54.4 million.

Return on average assets (“ROA”) for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was (1.09)% and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) was 5.46% compared to 0.46% and 5.88%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2024 and 0.73% and 9.26%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 0.58% and core ROTCE was 6.80% compared to 0.50% and 5.88%, respectively, for the previous quarter and 0.76% and 9.26%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The GAAP efficiency ratio was 124.61% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 72.12% for the third quarter of 2024 and 68.33% for the fourth quarter of 2023. An elevated GAAP efficiency ratio for the current quarter was the result of higher non-interest expense due to the $54.4 million goodwill impairment charge. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 67.16% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 69.06% for the third quarter of 2024 and 66.16% for the prior year quarter.

Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets were $14.1 billion at December 31, 2024, as compared to $14.4 billion at September 30, 2024. At December 31, 2024, total loans remained stable at $11.5 billion compared to the previous quarter. During this period, the growth in AD&C and commercial business loans and lines of $71.7 million or 6% and $32.2 million or 2%, respectively, was mostly offset by the decline in commercial investor real estate loans of $88.9 million or 2%. Total residential mortgage and consumer loan portfolios increased by $19.6 million or 1%.

Deposits stayed relatively unchanged at $11.7 billion at December 31, 2024 compared to September 30, 2024. During this period, noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $98.1 million or 3%, while interest-bearing deposits increased $106.1 million or 1%. The decline in noninterest-bearing deposit categories was driven by decreases in commercial checking accounts. Growth in interest-bearing deposits was seen predominantly in interest checking accounts, which grew $122.9 million or 8% during the current quarter. Total deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $32.0 million quarter-over-quarter and remained at 94% of total deposits as of December 31, 2024 compared to September 30, 2024, reflecting continued strength and stability of the core deposit base. Total uninsured deposits at December 31, 2024 were approximately 37% of total deposits.

Total borrowings decreased $201.7 million or 23% at December 31, 2024 as compared to the previous quarter, primarily driven by a $200.0 million reduction in FHLB advances, of which $150 million related to scheduled maturities, while $50 million was prepaid generating a $0.5 million gain on debt extinguishment. At December 31, 2024, available unused sources of liquidity, which consist of available FHLB borrowings, fed funds, funds through the Federal Reserve Bank's discount window, as well as excess cash and unpledged investment securities, totaled $6.3 billion or 147% of uninsured deposits.

The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 8.84% at December 31, 2024, compared to 8.83% at September 30, 2024.

At December 31, 2024, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 15.38%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.36%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.36%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.39%. These risk-based capital ratios compare to a total risk-based capital ratio of 15.53%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.27%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.27%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.59% at September 30, 2024. All of these ratios remain well in excess of the mandated minimum regulatory requirements.

Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due. At December 31, 2024, non-performing loans totaled $119.4 million, compared to $125.3 million at September 30, 2024 and $91.8 million at December 31, 2023. The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 1.03% compared to 1.09% on a linked quarter basis. These levels of non-performing loans compare to 0.81% at December 31, 2023. The current quarter's decline in non-performing loans was mainly related to pay downs on several non-accrual loans along with a single commercial real estate loan that returned to an accrual status based on the borrower's historical payment performance. Total net charge-offs for the current quarter amounted to $1.7 million compared to $0.7 million for the third quarter of 2024 and net recoveries of $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

At December 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses was $134.4 million or 1.16% of outstanding loans and 113% of non-performing loans, compared to $131.4 million or 1.14% of outstanding loans and 105% of non-performing loans at the end of the previous quarter and $120.9 million or 1.06% of outstanding loans and 132% of non-performing loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in the allowance for the current quarter compared to the previous quarter mainly reflects slight deterioration in the projected economic variables coupled with higher qualitative adjustments, partially offset by lower probability of economic recession.

Income Statement Review

Quarterly Results

Net loss was $39.5 million ($0.87 per diluted common share) for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to net income of $16.2 million ($0.36 per diluted common share) for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and $26.1 million ($0.58 per diluted common share) for the prior year quarter. The current quarter's net loss is predominantly related to the $54.4 million goodwill impairment charge. The current quarter's core earnings were $21.0 million ($0.47 per diluted common share), compared to $17.9 million ($0.40 per diluted common share) for the previous quarter and $27.1 million ($0.60 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The increase in the current quarter's core earnings compared to the linked quarter was driven primarily by higher net interest income and non-interest income, and lower provision for credit losses, partially offset by higher adjusted non-interest expense.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $4.7 million or 6% compared to the previous quarter and $4.4 million or 5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. During the current quarter, interest income increased $1.0 million, while interest expense declined $3.7 million. The higher interest rate environment during the current year was primarily responsible for a $5.4 million year-over-year increase in interest income, which outpaced the $1.0 million year-over-year growth in interest expense.

The net interest margin was 2.53% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 2.44% for the third quarter of 2024 and 2.45% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in the net interest margin during the current quarter was a result of a 23 basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, driven by a 26 basis point decline in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits, while the yield earned on interest-earning assets declined by six basis points. As compared to the prior year quarter, the yield on interest-earning assets increased eight basis points, while the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities declined nine basis points, resulting in net interest margin increase of eight basis points.

The total provision for credit losses was $4.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $6.3 million for the previous quarter and a credit of $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The provision for credit losses directly attributable to the funded loan portfolio was $4.7 million for the current quarter compared to $6.3 million for the third quarter of 2024 and a credit of $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The current quarter's provision is mainly a reflection of a slight deterioration in the projected economic variables along with higher qualitative adjustments, partially offset by lower probability of economic recession. In addition, during the current quarter, the reserve for unfunded commitments declined to $1.3 million from $1.5 million in the previous quarter due to higher utilization rates on lines of credit.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 10% or $1.9 million compared to the linked quarter and grew by 31% or $5.1 million compared to the prior year quarter. The current quarter's increase in non-interest income as compared to the previous quarter was mainly driven by the $1.9 million increase in income from bank owned life insurance, generated by one-time mortality proceeds, $0.4 million of swap fee income, and $0.2 million increase in wealth management income, due to the overall favorable market performance, partially offset by $0.4 million decrease in income from mortgage banking activities, due to lower sales volumes.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $61.3 million or 84% compared to the third quarter of 2024 and $67.1 million or 100% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase over the comparative quarters was primarily due to the goodwill impairment charge of $54.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding the goodwill impairment charge, adjusted non-interest expense increased $6.9 million or 9% compared to the linked quarter. This quarter-over-quarter increase is predominantly attributable to $4.2 million in merger and acquisition expenses incurred during the current quarter, a $3.3 million increase in salaries and benefits, due to an increase in employee incentive compensation, and a $0.7 million increase in marketing expense. These increases were partially offset by the $1.8 million reduction in professional fees and services.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 124.61% compared to 72.12% for the third quarter of 2024 and 68.33% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 67.16% for the current quarter as compared to 69.06% for the third quarter of 2024 and 66.16% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

ROA for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was (1.09)% and ROTCE was 5.46% compared to 0.46% and 5.88%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2024 and 0.73% and 9.26%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 0.58% and core ROTCE was 6.80% compared to 0.50% and 5.88% for the third quarter of 2024 and 0.76% and 9.26%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:

Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets.

The non-GAAP efficiency ratio excludes goodwill impairment loss, merger and acquisition expense, amortization of intangible assets, investment securities gains/(losses), pension settlement expense, severance expense, contingent payment expense, and includes tax-equivalent income.

Core earnings and the related measures of core earnings per diluted common share, core return on average assets and core return on average tangible common equity reflect net income exclusive of goodwill impairment loss, merger and acquisition expense, and after-tax impact of amortization of intangible assets, investment securities gains/(losses) and other non-recurring or extraordinary items.

Pre-tax pre-provision net income excludes income tax expense and the provision (credit) for credit losses.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the non-GAAP Reconciliation tables included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of wealth management services.

Source: Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Code: SASR-E

For additional information or questions, please contact:

Daniel J. Schrider, Chair, President & Chief Executive Officer, or

Charles S. Cullum, E.V.P. & Chief Financial Officer

Sandy Spring Bancorp

17801 Georgia Avenue

Website: www.sandyspringbank.com

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended

December 31, %

Change

Year Ended

December 31, %

Change

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Results of operations: Net interest income $ 86,086 $ 81,696 5 % $ 327,126 $ 354,550 (8 )% Provision/ (credit) for credit losses 4,468 (3,445 ) N/M 14,192 (17,561 ) N/M Non-interest income 21,646 16,560 31 79,315 67,078 18 Non-interest expense 134,241 67,142 100 343,288 275,054 25 Income/ (loss) before income tax expense (30,977 ) 34,559 N/M 48,961 164,135 (70 ) Net income/ (loss) (39,453 ) 26,100 N/M 19,935 122,844 (84 ) Net income/ (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (39,457 ) $ 26,066 N/M $ 19,902 $ 122,621 (84 ) Pre-tax pre-provision net income/ (loss) (1) $ (26,509 ) $ 31,114 N/M $ 63,153 $ 146,574 (57 ) Return on average assets (1.09 )% 0.73 % 0.14 % 0.87 % Return on average common equity (9.70 )% 6.70 % 1.25 % 8.04 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 5.46 % 9.26 % 6.73 % 11.06 % Net interest margin 2.53 % 2.45 % 2.46 % 2.67 % Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (2) 124.61 % 68.33 % 84.46 % 65.24 % Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (2) 67.16 % 66.16 % 67.07 % 60.99 % Per share data: Basic net income/ (loss) per common share $ (0.87 ) $ 0.58 N/M $ 0.44 $ 2.74 (84 )% Diluted net income/ (loss) per common share $ (0.87 ) $ 0.58 N/M $ 0.44 $ 2.73 (84 ) Weighted average diluted common shares 45,133,834 45,009,574 — 45,227,487 44,947,263 1 Dividends declared per share $ 0.34 $ 0.34 — $ 1.36 $ 1.36 — Book value per common share $ 34.51 $ 35.36 (2 ) $ 34.51 $ 35.36 (2 ) Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 26.99 $ 26.64 1 $ 26.99 $ 26.64 1 Outstanding common shares 45,140,417 44,913,561 1 45,140,417 44,913,561 1 Financial condition at period-end: Investment securities $ 1,418,244 $ 1,414,453 — % $ 1,418,244 $ 1,414,453 — % Loans 11,537,966 11,366,989 2 11,537,966 11,366,989 2 Assets 14,127,480 14,028,172 1 14,127,480 14,028,172 1 Deposits 11,745,665 10,996,538 7 11,745,665 10,996,538 7 Stockholders' equity 1,558,011 1,588,142 (2 ) 1,558,011 1,588,142 (2 ) Capital ratios: Tier 1 leverage (3) 9.39 % 9.51 % 9.39 % 9.51 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 11.36 % 10.90 % 11.36 % 10.90 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 11.36 % 10.90 % 11.36 % 10.90 % Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 15.38 % 14.92 % 15.38 % 14.92 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4) 8.84 % 8.77 % 8.84 % 8.77 % Average equity to average assets 11.26 % 10.97 % 11.31 % 10.87 % Credit quality ratios: Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.16 % 1.06 % 1.16 % 1.06 % Non-performing loans to total loans 1.03 % 0.81 % 1.03 % 0.81 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.87 % 0.65 % 0.87 % 0.65 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 112.59 % 131.59 % 112.59 % 131.59 % Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans (5) 0.06 % — % 0.03 % 0.01 %

N/M - not meaningful

(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure. (2) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes goodwill impairment loss, merger and acquisition expense, intangible asset amortization, pension settlement expense, severance expense and contingent payment expense from non-interest expense; and investment securities gains/ (losses) from non-interest income; and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights. (3) Estimated ratio at December 31, 2024. (4) The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding goodwill and other intangible assets into stockholders' equity after deducting goodwill and other intangible assets. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights. (5) Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED)

OPERATING EARNINGS - METRICS

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Core earnings (non-GAAP): Net income/ (loss) (GAAP) $ (39,453 ) $ 26,100 $ 19,935 $ 122,844 Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments: Merger, acquisition and disposal expense(2) 4,164 — 4,164 — Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax)(1) 1,937 1,047 6,801 3,898 Goodwill impairment loss(2) 54,391 — 54,391 — Severance expense (net of tax)(1) — — — 1,445 Pension settlement expense (net of tax)(1) — — — 6,088 Investment securities gains/ losses — — — — Contingent payment expense (net of tax)(1) — — — 27 Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 21,039 $ 27,147 $ 85,291 $ 134,302 Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP): Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (GAAP) 45,133,834 45,009,574 45,227,487 44,947,263 Earnings/ (loss) per diluted common share (GAAP) $ (0.87 ) $ 0.58 $ 0.44 $ 2.73 Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) $ 0.47 $ 0.60 $ 1.89 $ 2.99 Core return on average assets (non-GAAP): Average assets (GAAP) $ 14,362,321 $ 14,090,423 $ 14,129,795 $ 14,055,645 Return on average assets (GAAP) (1.09 )% 0.73 % 0.14 % 0.87 % Core return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.58 % 0.76 % 0.60 % 0.96 % Return/ Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP): Net Income/ (loss) (GAAP) $ (39,453 ) $ 26,100 $ 19,935 $ 122,844 Plus: Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax)(1) 1,937 1,047 6,801 3,898 Plus: Goodwill impairment loss(2) 54,391 — 54,391 — Net income adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 16,875 $ 27,147 $ 81,127 $ 126,742 Average total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,617,633 $ 1,546,312 $ 1,597,456 $ 1,528,242 Average goodwill (356,341 ) (363,436 ) (361,653 ) (363,436 ) Average other intangible assets, net (30,885 ) (20,162 ) (30,178 ) (18,596 ) Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,230,407 $ 1,162,714 $ 1,205,625 $ 1,146,210 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 5.46 % 9.26 % 6.73 % 11.06 % Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 6.80 % 9.26 % 7.07 % 11.72 %





(1) Tax adjustments have been determined using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.48% and 25.37% for 2024 and 2023, respectively. (2) Adjustment is not tax-effected as it represents a tax nondeductible item.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Pre-tax pre-provision net income: Net income/ (loss) (GAAP) $ (39,453 ) $ 26,100 $ 19,935 $ 122,844 Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments: Income tax expense 8,476 8,459 29,026 41,291 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses 4,468 (3,445 ) 14,192 (17,561 ) Pre-tax pre-provision net income/ (loss) (non-GAAP) $ (26,509 ) $ 31,114 $ 63,153 $ 146,574 Efficiency ratio (GAAP): Non-interest expense $ 134,241 $ 67,142 $ 343,288 $ 275,054 Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 107,732 $ 98,256 $ 406,441 $ 421,628 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 124.61 % 68.33 % 84.46 % 65.24 % Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP): Non-interest expense $ 134,241 $ 67,142 $ 343,288 $ 275,054 Less non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 2,599 1,403 9,126 5,223 Merger, acquisition and disposal expense 4,164 — 4,164 — Goodwill impairment loss 54,391 — 54,391 — Severance expense — — — 1,939 Pension settlement expense — — — 8,157 Contingent payment expense — — — 36 Non-interest expense - as adjusted $ 73,087 $ 65,739 $ 275,607 $ 259,699 Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 107,732 $ 98,256 $ 406,441 $ 421,628 Plus non-GAAP adjustment: Tax-equivalent income 1,100 1,113 4,459 4,157 Less/ (plus) non-GAAP adjustment: Investment securities gains/ (losses) — — — — Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted $ 108,832 $ 99,369 $ 410,900 $ 425,785 Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 67.16 % 66.16 % 67.07 % 60.99 % Tangible common equity ratio: Total stockholders' equity $ 1,558,011 $ 1,588,142 $ 1,558,011 $ 1,588,142 Goodwill (309,045 ) (363,436 ) (309,045 ) (363,436 ) Other intangible assets, net (30,748 ) (28,301 ) (30,748 ) (28,301 ) Tangible common equity $ 1,218,218 $ 1,196,405 $ 1,218,218 $ 1,196,405 Total assets $ 14,127,480 $ 14,028,172 $ 14,127,480 $ 14,028,172 Goodwill (309,045 ) (363,436 ) (309,045 ) (363,436 ) Other intangible assets, net (30,748 ) (28,301 ) (30,748 ) (28,301 ) Tangible assets $ 13,787,687 $ 13,636,435 $ 13,787,687 $ 13,636,435 Tangible common equity ratio 8.84 % 8.77 % 8.84 % 8.77 % Outstanding common shares 45,140,417 44,913,561 45,140,417 44,913,561 Tangible book value per common share $ 26.99 $ 26.64 $ 26.99 $ 26.64

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - UNAUDITED

(Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 80,698 $ 82,257 Federal funds sold — 245 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 438,265 463,396 Cash and cash equivalents 518,963 545,898 Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value) 22,757 10,836 SBA loans held for sale 715 — Investments held-to-maturity (fair values of $177,854 and $200,411 at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 215,747 236,165 Investments available-for-sale (at fair value) 1,140,783 1,102,681 Other investments, at cost 61,714 75,607 Total loans 11,537,966 11,366,989 Less: allowance for credit losses - loans (134,401 ) (120,865 ) Net loans 11,403,565 11,246,124 Premises and equipment, net 55,998 59,490 Other real estate owned 3,265 — Accrued interest receivable 45,627 46,583 Goodwill 309,045 363,436 Other intangible assets, net 30,748 28,301 Other assets 318,553 313,051 Total assets $ 14,127,480 $ 14,028,172 Liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,804,930 $ 2,914,161 Interest-bearing deposits 8,940,735 8,082,377 Total deposits 11,745,665 10,996,538 Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements 68,911 75,032 Federal Reserve Bank borrowings — 300,000 Advances from FHLB 250,000 550,000 Subordinated debt 371,400 370,803 Total borrowings 690,311 1,295,835 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 133,493 147,657 Total liabilities 12,569,469 12,440,030 Stockholders' equity Common stock -- par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 45,140,417 and 44,913,561 at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. 45,140 44,914 Additional paid in capital 748,905 742,243 Retained earnings 856,613 898,316 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (92,647 ) (97,331 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,558,011 1,588,142 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,127,480 $ 14,028,172

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 153,262 $ 148,655 $ 609,571 $ 579,960 Interest on mortgage loans held for sale 249 199 1,050 896 Interest on SBA loans held for sale 21 — 23 — Interest on deposits with banks 7,997 8,456 25,398 22,435 Interest and dividend income on investment securities: Taxable 7,821 6,454 29,140 26,992 Tax-advantaged 1,697 1,848 7,082 7,224 Interest on federal funds sold — 4 8 17 Total interest income 171,047 165,616 672,272 637,524 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 76,111 69,813 303,173 225,028 Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 369 4,075 5,259 14,452 Interest on advances from FHLB 3,865 6,086 20,259 27,709 Interest on subordinated debt 4,616 3,946 16,455 15,785 Total interest expense 84,961 83,920 345,146 282,974 Net interest income 86,086 81,696 327,126 354,550 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses 4,468 (3,445 ) 14,192 (17,561 ) Net interest income after provision/ (credit) for credit losses 81,618 85,141 312,934 372,111 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 2,998 2,749 11,763 10,447 Mortgage banking activities 1,091 792 5,615 5,536 Wealth management income 10,920 9,219 42,071 36,633 Income from bank owned life insurance 3,213 1,207 7,496 4,210 Bank card fees 457 454 1,750 1,769 Other income 2,967 2,139 10,620 8,483 Total non-interest income 21,646 16,560 79,315 67,078 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 44,309 35,482 159,858 160,192 Occupancy expense of premises 4,727 4,558 19,005 18,778 Equipment expenses 4,252 3,987 15,924 15,675 Marketing 2,013 1,242 5,363 5,103 Outside data services 3,228 3,000 12,642 11,186 FDIC insurance 2,761 2,615 11,396 9,461 Amortization of intangible assets 2,599 1,403 9,126 5,223 Merger, acquisition and disposal expense 4,164 — 4,164 — Professional fees and services 4,805 5,628 21,208 17,982 Goodwill impairment loss 54,391 — 54,391 — Other expenses 6,992 9,227 30,211 31,454 Total non-interest expense 134,241 67,142 343,288 275,054 Income/ (loss) before income tax expense (30,977 ) 34,559 48,961 164,135 Income tax expense 8,476 8,459 29,026 41,291 Net income/ (loss) $ (39,453 ) $ 26,100 $ 19,935 $ 122,844 Net income per share amounts: Basic net income/ (loss) per common share $ (0.87 ) $ 0.58 $ 0.44 $ 2.74 Diluted net income/ (loss) per common share $ (0.87 ) $ 0.58 $ 0.44 $ 2.73 Dividends declared per share $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 1.36 $ 1.36

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Profitability for the quarter: Tax-equivalent interest income $ 172,147 $ 171,219 $ 166,252 $ 167,113 $ 166,729 $ 163,479 $ 159,156 $ 152,317 Interest expense 84,961 88,686 84,828 86,671 83,920 77,330 67,679 54,045 Tax-equivalent net interest income 87,186 82,533 81,424 80,442 82,809 86,149 91,477 98,272 Tax-equivalent adjustment 1,100 1,121 1,139 1,099 1,113 1,068 1,006 970 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses 4,468 6,316 1,020 2,388 (3,445 ) 2,365 5,055 (21,536 ) Non-interest income 21,646 19,715 19,587 18,367 16,560 17,391 17,176 15,951 Non-interest expense 134,241 72,937 68,104 68,006 67,142 72,471 69,136 66,305 Income/ (loss) before income tax expense (30,977 ) 21,874 30,748 27,316 34,559 27,636 33,456 68,484 Income tax expense 8,476 5,665 7,941 6,944 8,459 6,890 8,711 17,231 Net income/ (loss) $ (39,453 ) $ 16,209 $ 22,807 $ 20,372 $ 26,100 $ 20,746 $ 24,745 $ 51,253 GAAP financial performance: Return on average assets (1.09)% 0.46 % 0.66 % 0.58 % 0.73 % 0.58 % 0.70 % 1.49 % Return on average common equity (9.70)% 4.01 % 5.81 % 5.17 % 6.70 % 5.35 % 6.46 % 13.93 % Return on average tangible common equity 5.46 % 5.88 % 8.27 % 7.39 % 9.26 % 7.42 % 8.93 % 19.10 % Net interest margin 2.53 % 2.44 % 2.46 % 2.41 % 2.45 % 2.55 % 2.73 % 2.99 % Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis 124.61 % 72.12 % 68.19 % 69.60 % 68.33 % 70.72 % 64.22 % 58.55 % Non-GAAP financial performance: Pre-tax pre-provision net income/ (loss) $ (26,509 ) $ 28,190 $ 31,768 $ 29,704 $ 31,114 $ 30,001 $ 38,511 $ 46,948 Core after-tax earnings $ 21,039 $ 17,936 $ 24,400 $ 21,916 $ 27,147 $ 27,766 $ 27,136 $ 52,253 Core return on average assets 0.58 % 0.50 % 0.70 % 0.63 % 0.76 % 0.78 % 0.77 % 1.52 % Core return on average common equity 5.17 % 4.44 % 6.21 % 5.56 % 6.97 % 7.16 % 7.09 % 14.20 % Core return on average tangible common equity 6.80 % 5.88 % 8.27 % 7.39 % 9.26 % 9.51 % 9.43 % 19.11 % Core earnings per diluted common share $ 0.47 $ 0.40 $ 0.54 $ 0.49 $ 0.60 $ 0.62 $ 0.60 $ 1.16 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis 67.16 % 69.06 % 65.31 % 66.73 % 66.16 % 60.91 % 60.68 % 56.87 % Per share data: Net income/ (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (39,457 ) $ 16,205 $ 22,800 $ 20,346 $ 26,066 $ 20,719 $ 24,712 $ 51,084 Basic net income/ (loss) per common share $ (0.87 ) $ 0.36 $ 0.51 $ 0.45 $ 0.58 $ 0.46 $ 0.55 $ 1.14 Diluted net income/ (loss) per common share $ (0.87 ) $ 0.36 $ 0.51 $ 0.45 $ 0.58 $ 0.46 $ 0.55 $ 1.14 Weighted average diluted common shares 45,133,834 45,242,920 45,145,214 45,086,471 45,009,574 44,960,455 44,888,759 44,872,582 Dividends declared per share $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 2,998 3,009 2,939 2,817 2,749 2,704 2,606 2,388 Mortgage banking activities 1,091 1,529 1,621 1,374 792 1,682 1,817 1,245 Wealth management income 10,920 10,738 10,455 9,958 9,219 9,391 9,031 8,992 Income from bank owned life insurance 3,213 1,307 1,816 1,160 1,207 845 1,251 907 Bank card fees 457 435 445 413 454 450 447 418 Other income 2,967 2,697 2,311 2,645 2,139 2,319 2,024 2,001 Total non-interest income $ 21,646 $ 19,715 $ 19,587 $ 18,367 $ 16,560 $ 17,391 $ 17,176 $ 15,951 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits $ 44,309 $ 41,030 $ 37,821 $ 36,698 $ 35,482 $ 44,853 $ 40,931 $ 38,926 Occupancy expense of premises 4,727 4,657 4,805 4,816 4,558 4,609 4,764 4,847 Equipment expenses 4,252 3,841 3,868 3,963 3,987 3,811 3,760 4,117 Marketing 2,013 1,320 1,288 742 1,242 729 1,589 1,543 Outside data services 3,228 3,025 3,286 3,103 3,000 2,819 2,853 2,514 FDIC insurance 2,761 2,773 2,951 2,911 2,615 2,333 2,375 2,138 Amortization of intangible assets 2,599 2,323 2,135 2,069 1,403 1,245 1,269 1,306 Merger, acquisition and disposal expense 4,164 — — — — — — — Professional fees and services 4,805 6,577 4,946 4,880 5,628 4,509 4,161 3,684 Goodwill impairment loss 54,391 — — — — — — — Other expenses 6,992 7,391 7,004 8,824 9,227 7,563 7,434 7,230 Total non-interest expense $ 134,241 $ 72,937 $ 68,104 $ 68,006 $ 67,142 $ 72,471 $ 69,136 $ 66,305

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Balance sheets at quarter end: Commercial investor real estate loans $ 4,779,593 $ 4,868,467 $ 4,933,329 $ 4,997,879 $ 5,104,425 $ 5,137,694 $ 5,131,210 $ 5,167,456 Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,748,772 1,737,327 1,747,708 1,741,113 1,755,235 1,760,384 1,770,135 1,769,928 Commercial AD&C loans 1,327,292 1,255,609 1,184,296 1,090,259 988,967 938,673 1,045,742 1,046,665 Commercial business loans 1,653,135 1,620,926 1,601,510 1,509,592 1,504,880 1,454,709 1,423,614 1,437,478 Residential mortgage loans 1,537,589 1,529,786 1,521,890 1,511,624 1,474,521 1,432,051 1,385,743 1,328,524 Residential construction loans 49,028 53,639 78,027 97,685 121,419 160,345 190,690 223,456 Consumer loans 442,557 426,167 417,161 416,132 417,542 416,436 422,505 421,734 Total loans 11,537,966 11,491,921 11,483,921 11,364,284 11,366,989 11,300,292 11,369,639 11,395,241 Allowance for credit losses - loans (134,401 ) (131,428 ) (125,863 ) (123,096 ) (120,865 ) (123,360 ) (120,287 ) (117,613 ) Residential mortgage loans held for sale 22,757 21,489 18,961 16,627 10,836 19,235 21,476 16,262 SBA loans held for sale 715 425 — — — — — — Investment securities 1,418,244 1,440,488 1,401,511 1,405,490 1,414,453 1,392,078 1,463,554 1,528,336 Total assets 14,127,480 14,383,073 14,008,343 13,888,133 14,028,172 14,135,085 13,994,545 14,129,007 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 2,804,930 2,903,063 2,931,405 2,817,928 2,914,161 3,013,905 3,079,896 3,228,678 Total deposits 11,745,665 11,737,694 11,340,228 11,227,200 10,996,538 11,151,012 10,958,922 11,075,991 Customer repurchase agreements 68,911 70,767 75,038 71,529 75,032 66,581 74,510 47,627 Total stockholders' equity 1,558,011 1,628,837 1,599,004 1,589,364 1,588,142 1,537,914 1,539,032 1,536,865 Quarterly average balance sheets: Commercial investor real estate loans $ 4,825,594 $ 4,874,003 $ 4,964,406 $ 5,057,334 $ 5,125,028 $ 5,125,459 $ 5,146,632 $ 5,136,204 Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,739,686 1,741,663 1,734,106 1,746,042 1,755,048 1,769,717 1,773,039 1,769,680 Commercial AD&C loans 1,300,966 1,253,035 1,133,506 1,030,763 960,646 995,682 1,057,205 1,082,791 Commercial business loans 1,606,641 1,579,001 1,551,798 1,508,336 1,433,035 1,442,518 1,441,489 1,444,588 Residential mortgage loans 1,535,924 1,526,445 1,518,748 1,491,277 1,451,614 1,406,929 1,353,809 1,307,761 Residential construction loans 47,788 64,684 86,638 110,456 142,325 174,204 211,590 223,313 Consumer loans 433,185 421,003 417,206 417,539 419,299 421,189 423,306 424,122 Total loans 11,489,784 11,459,834 11,406,408 11,361,747 11,286,995 11,335,698 11,407,070 11,388,459 Residential mortgage loans held for sale 13,768 19,889 14,497 8,142 10,132 13,714 17,480 8,324 SBA loans held for sale 591 65 — — — — — Investment securities 1,542,401 1,531,378 1,538,624 1,536,127 1,544,173 1,589,342 1,639,324 1,679,593 Interest-earning assets 13,713,618 13,474,697 13,292,995 13,411,810 13,462,583 13,444,117 13,423,589 13,316,165 Total assets 14,362,321 14,136,037 13,956,261 14,061,935 14,090,423 14,086,342 14,094,653 13,949,276 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 2,813,545 2,783,906 2,790,620 2,730,295 2,958,254 3,041,101 3,137,971 3,480,433 Total deposits 11,807,983 11,483,524 11,245,476 11,086,145 11,089,587 11,076,724 10,928,038 11,049,991 Customer repurchase agreements 65,253 63,436 62,161 72,836 66,622 67,298 58,382 60,626 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,792,134 9,600,905 9,441,015 9,583,074 9,418,666 9,332,617 9,257,652 8,806,720 Total stockholders' equity 1,617,633 1,607,377 1,579,582 1,584,902 1,546,312 1,538,553 1,535,465 1,491,929 Financial measures: Average equity to average assets 11.26 % 11.37 % 11.32 % 11.27 % 10.97 % 10.92 % 10.89 % 10.70 % Average investment securities to average earning assets 11.25 % 11.36 % 11.57 % 11.45 % 11.47 % 11.82 % 12.21 % 12.61 % Average loans to average earning assets 83.78 % 85.05 % 85.81 % 84.71 % 83.84 % 84.32 % 84.98 % 85.52 % Loans to assets 81.67 % 79.90 % 81.98 % 81.83 % 81.03 % 79.94 % 81.24 % 80.65 % Loans to deposits 98.23 % 97.91 % 101.27 % 101.22 % 103.37 % 101.34 % 103.75 % 102.88 % Assets under management $ 6,577,150 $ 6,567,752 $ 6,215,697 $ 6,165,509 $ 5,999,520 $ 5,536,499 $ 5,742,888 $ 5,477,560 Capital measures: Tier 1 leverage(1) 9.39 % 9.59 % 9.70 % 9.56 % 9.51 % 9.50 % 9.42 % 9.44 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(1) 11.36 % 11.27 % 11.28 % 10.96 % 10.90 % 10.83 % 10.65 % 10.53 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(1) 11.36 % 11.27 % 11.28 % 10.96 % 10.90 % 10.83 % 10.65 % 10.53 % Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets(1) 15.38 % 15.53 % 15.49 % 15.05 % 14.92 % 14.85 % 14.60 % 14.43 % Book value per common share $ 34.51 $ 36.10 $ 35.45 $ 35.37 $ 35.36 $ 34.26 $ 34.31 $ 34.37 Outstanding common shares 45,140,417 45,125,078 45,109,671 44,940,147 44,913,561 44,895,158 44,862,369 44,712,497





(1) Estimated ratio at December 31, 2024.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL - UNAUDITED

2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Non-performing assets: Loans 90 days past due: Commercial real estate: Commercial investor real estate $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 215 Commercial owner-occupied real estate — — — — — — — — Commercial AD&C — — — — — — — — Commercial business — — — 20 20 415 29 3,002 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage 232 399 338 340 342 — 692 352 Residential construction — — — — — — — — Consumer — — — — — — — — Total loans 90 days past due 232 399 338 360 362 415 721 3,569 Non-accrual loans: Commercial real estate: Commercial investor real estate 58,071 57,578 55,498 55,579 58,658 20,108 20,381 15,451 Commercial owner-occupied real estate 7,008 9,639 9,403 4,394 4,640 4,744 4,846 4,949 Commercial AD&C 31,314 31,816 2,127 556 1,259 1,422 569 — Commercial business 7,590 9,044 8,455 7,164 10,051 9,671 9,393 9,443 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage 10,939 11,996 12,228 11,835 12,332 10,766 10,153 8,935 Residential construction 521 539 539 542 443 449 — — Consumer 3,697 4,258 4,400 4,011 4,102 4,187 3,396 4,900 Total non-accrual loans 119,140 124,870 92,650 84,081 91,485 51,347 48,738 43,678 Total non-performing loans 119,372 125,269 92,988 84,441 91,847 51,762 49,459 47,247 Other real estate owned (OREO) 3,265 3,265 2,700 2,700 — 261 611 645 Total non-performing assets $ 122,637 $ 128,534 $ 95,688 $ 87,141 $ 91,847 $ 52,023 $ 50,070 $ 47,892





For the Quarter Ended, (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 z September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Analysis of non-accrual loan activity: Balance at beginning of period $ 124,870 $ 92,650 $ 84,081 $ 91,485 $ 51,347 $ 48,738 $ 43,678 $ 34,782 Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO — (565 ) — (2,700 ) — — — — Non-accrual balances charged-off (1,698 ) (787 ) — (1,550 ) — (183 ) (2,049 ) (126 ) Net payments or draws (5,065 ) (3,095 ) (1,427 ) (4,017 ) (7,619 ) (1,545 ) (1,654 ) (10,212 ) Loans placed on non-accrual 2,847 36,667 10,038 1,490 47,920 4,967 9,276 19,714 Non-accrual loans brought current (1,814 ) — (42 ) (627 ) (163 ) (630 ) (513 ) (480 ) Balance at end of period $ 119,140 $ 124,870 $ 92,650 $ 84,081 $ 91,485 $ 51,347 $ 48,738 $ 43,678 Analysis of allowance for credit losses - loans: Balance at beginning of period $ 131,428 $ 125,863 $ 123,096 $ 120,865 $ 123,360 $ 120,287 $ 117,613 $ 136,242 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses - loans 4,653 6,310 2,961 3,331 (2,574 ) 3,171 4,454 (18,945 ) Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries: Commercial real estate: Commercial investor real estate (3 ) 397 (3 ) (2 ) (3 ) (3 ) (14 ) (5 ) Commercial owner-occupied real estate (30 ) (27 ) (27 ) (27 ) (27 ) (25 ) (27 ) (26 ) Commercial AD&C (23 ) 111 (23 ) (283 ) — — — — Commercial business 1,656 250 (28 ) 1,550 (105 ) 15 363 (127 ) Residential real estate: Residential mortgage (7 ) (35 ) 39 (6 ) (6 ) (4 ) 35 21 Residential construction — — — — — — — — Consumer 87 49 236 (132 ) 62 115 1,423 (179 ) Net charge-offs/ (recoveries) 1,680 745 194 1,100 (79 ) 98 1,780 (316 ) Balance at the end of period $ 134,401 $ 131,428 $ 125,863 $ 123,096 $ 120,865 $ 123,360 $ 120,287 $ 117,613 Asset quality ratios: Non-performing loans to total loans 1.03 % 1.09 % 0.81 % 0.74 % 0.81 % 0.46 % 0.44 % 0.41 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.87 % 0.89 % 0.68 % 0.63 % 0.65 % 0.37 % 0.36 % 0.34 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.16 % 1.14 % 1.10 % 1.08 % 1.06 % 1.09 % 1.06 % 1.03 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 112.59 % 104.92 % 135.35 % 145.78 % 131.59 % 238.32 % 243.21 % 248.93 % Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans 0.06 % 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.04 % — % — % 0.06 % (0.01 )%

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED