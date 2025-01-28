Submit Release
Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter Results

OLNEY, Md., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, reported a net loss of $39.5 million ($0.87 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income of $16.2 million ($0.36 per diluted common share) for the third quarter of 2024 and $26.1 million ($0.58 per diluted common share) for the fourth quarter of 2023.   The current quarter's net loss is a result of a $54.4 million goodwill impairment charge determined during our annual goodwill impairment test based on the terms of the merger agreement with Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation ("AUB").   The goodwill impairment is a non-cash charge and has no impact on the Company's regulatory capital ratios, cash flows, core operating performance or liquidity position.

The current quarter's core earnings were $21.0 million ($0.47 per diluted common share), compared to $17.9 million ($0.40 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and $27.1 million ($0.60 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Core earnings exclude the goodwill impairment charge, merger and acquisition expense, and the after-tax impact of amortization of intangibles, investment securities gains or losses and other non-recurring or extraordinary items. The current quarter's increase in core earnings as compared to the linked quarter was driven by higher net interest income coupled with higher non-interest income, and lower provision for credit losses, partially offset by higher adjusted non-interest expense. The total provision for credit losses was $4.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $6.3 million for the previous quarter and a credit of $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

“We are pleased with our fourth quarter results, most notably our improved net interest margin, growth in core earnings, and reductions in brokered deposits,” said Daniel J. Schrider, Chair, President and CEO of Sandy Spring Bank. “We remain focused on serving our clients and building communities in the Greater Washington region.”

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Total assets at December 31, 2024 decreased by 2% to $14.1 billion compared to $14.4 billion at September 30, 2024. This decline is predominantly driven by a $200.0 million reduction in FHLB advances and a resulting $231.4 million decline in cash and cash equivalents quarter-over-quarter.
  • Total loans remained level at $11.5 billion as of December 31, 2024 compared to September 30, 2024. During the current quarter, AD&C and commercial business loans and lines increased by $71.7 million and $32.2 million, respectively, while the commercial investor real estate segment declined by $88.9 million. Total residential mortgage and consumer loan portfolios increased by $19.6 million during this period.
  • Total deposits stayed relatively unchanged at $11.7 billion at December 31, 2024 compared to September 30, 2024. Interest-bearing deposits increased $106.1 million, while noninterest-bearing deposits declined $98.1 million. Growth in interest-bearing deposits was mainly experienced within interest checking accounts, which grew $122.9 million during the current quarter, while decline in noninterest-bearing deposit categories was driven by lower balances in commercial checking accounts. Total deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $32.0 million quarter-over-quarter and represented 94% of total deposits as of December 31, 2024.
  • The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 1.03% at December 31, 2024 compared to 1.09% at September 30, 2024 and 0.81% at December 31, 2023. The current quarter's decline in non-performing loans was mainly related to pay downs on several non-accrual loans along with a single commercial real estate loan that returned to an accrual status.
  • Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 grew $4.7 million or 6% compared to the previous quarter and $4.4 million or 5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Compared to the previous quarter, interest income increased by $1.0 million, while interest expense decreased by $3.7 million.
  • The net interest margin was 2.53% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 2.44% for the third quarter of 2024 and 2.45% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Compared to the linked quarter, the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities decreased 23 basis points, driven by a 26 basis point decline in the rate on interest-bearing deposits, while the yield on interest-earning assets declined by six basis points. The decline in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits was attributable to a 50 basis point reduction in the federal funds rate during the current quarter and the associated actions taken by management to re-price the Company's funding base.
  • Provision for credit losses directly attributable to the funded loan portfolio was $4.7 million for the current quarter compared to $6.3 million in the previous quarter and a credit of $2.6 million in the prior year quarter. The current quarter's provision expense is mainly attributable to a slight deterioration in the projected economic variables coupled with higher qualitative adjustments, partially offset by lower probability of recession. In addition, during the current quarter, the provision for unfunded commitments declined by $0.2 million, a result of higher utilization rates on lines of credit.
  • Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 10% or $1.9 million compared to the linked quarter and grew by 31% or $5.1 million compared to the prior year quarter. The quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly due to an increase in income from bank-owned life insurance driven by one-time mortality proceeds received during the current quarter in combination with higher swap fees and higher wealth management income, which was partially offset by lower income from mortgage banking activities.
  • Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by $61.3 million compared to the third quarter of 2024 and $67.1 million compared to the prior year quarter, due to the goodwill impairment charge of $54.4 million incurred during the current quarter. Excluding the goodwill impairment charge, adjusted non-interest expense was $79.8 million during the current quarter compared to $72.9 million in the linked quarter. This quarterly increase in adjusted non-interest expense was primarily due to a combination of merger and acquisition expense associated with the pending merger with AUB along with higher salaries and compensation benefits, partially offset by lower professional fees and services.
  • We perform an annual goodwill impairment test as of October 1st of each year. During the current year, we utilized the terms incorporated in the merger agreement between the Company and AUB. The implied value of the Company utilized the stock conversion ratio in the merger agreement and used a weighted average approach to consider both AUB's most recent closing stock price prior to the merger announcement date, as well as the forward sale price for AUB common stock under the forward sale agreement announced simultaneous with the merger agreement. This valuation method resulted in the estimated fair value of the Company being below its book value and required the recording of a goodwill impairment charge of $54.4 million.
  • Return on average assets (“ROA”) for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was (1.09)% and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) was 5.46% compared to 0.46% and 5.88%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2024 and 0.73% and 9.26%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 0.58% and core ROTCE was 6.80% compared to 0.50% and 5.88%, respectively, for the previous quarter and 0.76% and 9.26%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • The GAAP efficiency ratio was 124.61% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 72.12% for the third quarter of 2024 and 68.33% for the fourth quarter of 2023. An elevated GAAP efficiency ratio for the current quarter was the result of higher non-interest expense due to the $54.4 million goodwill impairment charge. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 67.16% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 69.06% for the third quarter of 2024 and 66.16% for the prior year quarter.

Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets were $14.1 billion at December 31, 2024, as compared to $14.4 billion at September 30, 2024. At December 31, 2024, total loans remained stable at $11.5 billion compared to the previous quarter. During this period, the growth in AD&C and commercial business loans and lines of $71.7 million or 6% and $32.2 million or 2%, respectively, was mostly offset by the decline in commercial investor real estate loans of $88.9 million or 2%. Total residential mortgage and consumer loan portfolios increased by $19.6 million or 1%.

Deposits stayed relatively unchanged at $11.7 billion at December 31, 2024 compared to September 30, 2024. During this period, noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $98.1 million or 3%, while interest-bearing deposits increased $106.1 million or 1%. The decline in noninterest-bearing deposit categories was driven by decreases in commercial checking accounts. Growth in interest-bearing deposits was seen predominantly in interest checking accounts, which grew $122.9 million or 8% during the current quarter. Total deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $32.0 million quarter-over-quarter and remained at 94% of total deposits as of December 31, 2024 compared to September 30, 2024, reflecting continued strength and stability of the core deposit base. Total uninsured deposits at December 31, 2024 were approximately 37% of total deposits.

Total borrowings decreased $201.7 million or 23% at December 31, 2024 as compared to the previous quarter, primarily driven by a $200.0 million reduction in FHLB advances, of which $150 million related to scheduled maturities, while $50 million was prepaid generating a $0.5 million gain on debt extinguishment. At December 31, 2024, available unused sources of liquidity, which consist of available FHLB borrowings, fed funds, funds through the Federal Reserve Bank's discount window, as well as excess cash and unpledged investment securities, totaled $6.3 billion or 147% of uninsured deposits.

The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 8.84% at December 31, 2024, compared to 8.83% at September 30, 2024.

At December 31, 2024, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 15.38%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.36%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.36%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.39%. These risk-based capital ratios compare to a total risk-based capital ratio of 15.53%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.27%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.27%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.59% at September 30, 2024. All of these ratios remain well in excess of the mandated minimum regulatory requirements.

Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due. At December 31, 2024, non-performing loans totaled $119.4 million, compared to $125.3 million at September 30, 2024 and $91.8 million at December 31, 2023. The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 1.03% compared to 1.09% on a linked quarter basis. These levels of non-performing loans compare to 0.81% at December 31, 2023. The current quarter's decline in non-performing loans was mainly related to pay downs on several non-accrual loans along with a single commercial real estate loan that returned to an accrual status based on the borrower's historical payment performance. Total net charge-offs for the current quarter amounted to $1.7 million compared to $0.7 million for the third quarter of 2024 and net recoveries of $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

At December 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses was $134.4 million or 1.16% of outstanding loans and 113% of non-performing loans, compared to $131.4 million or 1.14% of outstanding loans and 105% of non-performing loans at the end of the previous quarter and $120.9 million or 1.06% of outstanding loans and 132% of non-performing loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in the allowance for the current quarter compared to the previous quarter mainly reflects slight deterioration in the projected economic variables coupled with higher qualitative adjustments, partially offset by lower probability of economic recession.

Income Statement Review

Quarterly Results

Net loss was $39.5 million ($0.87 per diluted common share) for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to net income of $16.2 million ($0.36 per diluted common share) for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and $26.1 million ($0.58 per diluted common share) for the prior year quarter. The current quarter's net loss is predominantly related to the $54.4 million goodwill impairment charge.   The current quarter's core earnings were $21.0 million ($0.47 per diluted common share), compared to $17.9 million ($0.40 per diluted common share) for the previous quarter and $27.1 million ($0.60 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The increase in the current quarter's core earnings compared to the linked quarter was driven primarily by higher net interest income and non-interest income, and lower provision for credit losses, partially offset by higher adjusted non-interest expense.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $4.7 million or 6% compared to the previous quarter and $4.4 million or 5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. During the current quarter, interest income increased $1.0 million, while interest expense declined $3.7 million. The higher interest rate environment during the current year was primarily responsible for a $5.4 million year-over-year increase in interest income, which outpaced the $1.0 million year-over-year growth in interest expense.

The net interest margin was 2.53% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 2.44% for the third quarter of 2024 and 2.45% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in the net interest margin during the current quarter was a result of a 23 basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, driven by a 26 basis point decline in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits, while the yield earned on interest-earning assets declined by six basis points. As compared to the prior year quarter, the yield on interest-earning assets increased eight basis points, while the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities declined nine basis points, resulting in net interest margin increase of eight basis points.

The total provision for credit losses was $4.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $6.3 million for the previous quarter and a credit of $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The provision for credit losses directly attributable to the funded loan portfolio was $4.7 million for the current quarter compared to $6.3 million for the third quarter of 2024 and a credit of $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The current quarter's provision is mainly a reflection of a slight deterioration in the projected economic variables along with higher qualitative adjustments, partially offset by lower probability of economic recession. In addition, during the current quarter, the reserve for unfunded commitments declined to $1.3 million from $1.5 million in the previous quarter due to higher utilization rates on lines of credit.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 10% or $1.9 million compared to the linked quarter and grew by 31% or $5.1 million compared to the prior year quarter. The current quarter's increase in non-interest income as compared to the previous quarter was mainly driven by the $1.9 million increase in income from bank owned life insurance, generated by one-time mortality proceeds, $0.4 million of swap fee income, and $0.2 million increase in wealth management income, due to the overall favorable market performance, partially offset by $0.4 million decrease in income from mortgage banking activities, due to lower sales volumes.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $61.3 million or 84% compared to the third quarter of 2024 and $67.1 million or 100% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase over the comparative quarters was primarily due to the goodwill impairment charge of $54.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding the goodwill impairment charge, adjusted non-interest expense increased $6.9 million or 9% compared to the linked quarter. This quarter-over-quarter increase is predominantly attributable to $4.2 million in merger and acquisition expenses incurred during the current quarter, a $3.3 million increase in salaries and benefits, due to an increase in employee incentive compensation, and a $0.7 million increase in marketing expense. These increases were partially offset by the $1.8 million reduction in professional fees and services.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 124.61% compared to 72.12% for the third quarter of 2024 and 68.33% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 67.16% for the current quarter as compared to 69.06% for the third quarter of 2024 and 66.16% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

ROA for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was (1.09)% and ROTCE was 5.46% compared to 0.46% and 5.88%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2024 and 0.73% and 9.26%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 0.58% and core ROTCE was 6.80% compared to 0.50% and 5.88% for the third quarter of 2024 and 0.76% and 9.26%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:

  • Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets.
  • The non-GAAP efficiency ratio excludes goodwill impairment loss, merger and acquisition expense, amortization of intangible assets, investment securities gains/(losses), pension settlement expense, severance expense, contingent payment expense, and includes tax-equivalent income.
  • Core earnings and the related measures of core earnings per diluted common share, core return on average assets and core return on average tangible common equity reflect net income exclusive of goodwill impairment loss, merger and acquisition expense, and after-tax impact of amortization of intangible assets, investment securities gains/(losses) and other non-recurring or extraordinary items.
  • Pre-tax pre-provision net income excludes income tax expense and the provision (credit) for credit losses.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the non-GAAP Reconciliation tables included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of wealth management services.

Source: Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.
Code: SASR-E

  For additional information or questions, please contact:
    Daniel J. Schrider, Chair, President & Chief Executive Officer, or
    Charles S. Cullum, E.V.P. & Chief Financial Officer
    Sandy Spring Bancorp
    17801 Georgia Avenue
    Olney, Maryland 20832
    1-800-399-5919
    Email: DSchrider@sandyspringbank.com 
      CCullum@sandyspringbank.com 
       
    Website: www.sandyspringbank.com
    Media Contact:
    Jennifer E. Schell, Division Executive, Marketing & Corporate Communications
    301-774-6400 x8331
    jschell@sandyspringbank.com 
       

Forward-Looking Statements

Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks identified in our quarterly and annual reports and the following: changes in general business and economic conditions nationally or in the markets that we serve; changes in consumer and business confidence, investor sentiment, or consumer spending or savings behavior; changes in the level of inflation; changes in the demand for loans, deposits and other financial services that we provide; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected; the impact of the interest rate environment on our business, financial condition and results of operations; the impact of compliance with changes in laws, regulations and regulatory interpretations, including changes in income taxes; changes in credit ratings assigned to us or our subsidiaries; competitive pressures among financial services companies; the ability to attract, develop and retain qualified employees; our ability to maintain the security of our data processing and information technology systems; the impact of changes in accounting policies, including the introduction of new accounting standards; the impact of judicial or regulatory proceedings; the impact of fiscal and governmental policies of the United States federal government; the impact of health emergencies, epidemics or pandemics; the effects of climate change; and the impact of natural disasters, extreme weather events, military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events; the possibility that the Company’s pending merger with AUB does not close when expected or at all because required regulatory or other approvals or conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the merger); the risk that the benefits from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; and the risk of disruption to the Company’s business as a result of the pendency of the merger;. Sandy Spring Bancorp provides greater detail regarding some of these factors in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, including in the Risk Factors section of those reports, and in its other SEC reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those that it may discuss elsewhere in this news release or in its filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s Web site at www.sec.gov

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED

    Three Months Ended
December 31,		   %
Change
   Year Ended
December 31,		   %
Change
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)     2024       2023         2024       2023    
Results of operations:                        
Net interest income   $ 86,086     $ 81,696     5 %   $ 327,126     $ 354,550     (8 )%
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses     4,468       (3,445 )   N/M       14,192       (17,561 )   N/M  
Non-interest income     21,646       16,560     31       79,315       67,078     18  
Non-interest expense     134,241       67,142     100       343,288       275,054     25  
Income/ (loss) before income tax expense     (30,977 )     34,559     N/M       48,961       164,135     (70 )
Net income/ (loss)     (39,453 )     26,100     N/M       19,935       122,844     (84 )
                           
Net income/ (loss) attributable to common shareholders   $ (39,457 )   $ 26,066     N/M     $ 19,902     $ 122,621     (84 )
Pre-tax pre-provision net income/ (loss) (1)   $ (26,509 )   $ 31,114     N/M     $ 63,153     $ 146,574     (57 )
                           
Return on average assets     (1.09 )%     0.73 %           0.14 %     0.87 %    
Return on average common equity     (9.70 )%     6.70 %           1.25 %     8.04 %    
Return on average tangible common equity (1)     5.46 %     9.26 %           6.73 %     11.06 %    
Net interest margin     2.53 %     2.45 %           2.46 %     2.67 %    
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (2)     124.61 %     68.33 %           84.46 %     65.24 %    
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (2)     67.16 %     66.16 %           67.07 %     60.99 %    
                           
Per share data:                          
Basic net income/ (loss) per common share   $ (0.87 )   $ 0.58     N/M     $ 0.44     $ 2.74     (84 )%
Diluted net income/ (loss) per common share   $ (0.87 )   $ 0.58     N/M     $ 0.44     $ 2.73     (84 )
Weighted average diluted common shares     45,133,834       45,009,574           45,227,487       44,947,263     1  
Dividends declared per share   $ 0.34     $ 0.34         $ 1.36     $ 1.36      
Book value per common share   $ 34.51     $ 35.36     (2 )   $ 34.51     $ 35.36     (2 )
Tangible book value per common share (1)   $ 26.99     $ 26.64     1     $ 26.99     $ 26.64     1  
Outstanding common shares     45,140,417       44,913,561     1       45,140,417       44,913,561     1  
                         
Financial condition at period-end:                        
Investment securities   $ 1,418,244     $ 1,414,453     %   $ 1,418,244     $ 1,414,453     %
Loans     11,537,966       11,366,989     2       11,537,966       11,366,989     2  
Assets     14,127,480       14,028,172     1       14,127,480       14,028,172     1  
Deposits     11,745,665       10,996,538     7       11,745,665       10,996,538     7  
Stockholders' equity     1,558,011       1,588,142     (2 )     1,558,011       1,588,142     (2 )
                         
Capital ratios:                        
Tier 1 leverage (3)     9.39 %     9.51 %         9.39 %     9.51 %    
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3)     11.36 %     10.90 %         11.36 %     10.90 %    
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3)     11.36 %     10.90 %         11.36 %     10.90 %    
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (3)     15.38 %     14.92 %         15.38 %     14.92 %    
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4)     8.84 %     8.77 %         8.84 %     8.77 %    
Average equity to average assets     11.26 %     10.97 %         11.31 %     10.87 %    
                         
Credit quality ratios:                        
Allowance for credit losses to loans     1.16 %     1.06 %         1.16 %     1.06 %    
Non-performing loans to total loans     1.03 %     0.81 %         1.03 %     0.81 %    
Non-performing assets to total assets     0.87 %     0.65 %         0.87 %     0.65 %    
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans     112.59 %     131.59 %         112.59 %     131.59 %    
Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans (5)     0.06 %     %         0.03 %     0.01 %    

N/M - not meaningful

(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure.
(2) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes goodwill impairment loss, merger and acquisition expense, intangible asset amortization, pension settlement expense, severance expense and contingent payment expense from non-interest expense; and investment securities gains/ (losses) from non-interest income; and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
(3) Estimated ratio at December 31, 2024.
(4) The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding goodwill and other intangible assets into stockholders' equity after deducting goodwill and other intangible assets. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
(5) Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale.
   

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED)
OPERATING EARNINGS - METRICS

    Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Year Ended
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)     2024       2023       2024       2023  
Core earnings (non-GAAP):                
Net income/ (loss) (GAAP)   $ (39,453 )   $ 26,100     $ 19,935     $ 122,844  
Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments:                
Merger, acquisition and disposal expense(2)     4,164             4,164        
Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax)(1)     1,937       1,047       6,801       3,898  
Goodwill impairment loss(2)     54,391             54,391        
Severance expense (net of tax)(1)                       1,445  
Pension settlement expense (net of tax)(1)                       6,088  
Investment securities gains/ losses                        
Contingent payment expense (net of tax)(1)                       27  
Core earnings (Non-GAAP)   $ 21,039     $ 27,147     $ 85,291     $ 134,302  
                 
Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP):                
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (GAAP)     45,133,834       45,009,574       45,227,487       44,947,263  
                 
Earnings/ (loss) per diluted common share (GAAP)   $ (0.87 )   $ 0.58     $ 0.44     $ 2.73  
Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP)   $ 0.47     $ 0.60     $ 1.89     $ 2.99  
                 
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP):                
Average assets (GAAP)   $ 14,362,321     $ 14,090,423     $ 14,129,795     $ 14,055,645  
                 
Return on average assets (GAAP)     (1.09 )%     0.73 %     0.14 %     0.87 %
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP)     0.58 %     0.76 %     0.60 %     0.96 %
                 
Return/ Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP):                
Net Income/ (loss) (GAAP)   $ (39,453 )   $ 26,100     $ 19,935     $ 122,844  
Plus: Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax)(1)     1,937       1,047       6,801       3,898  
Plus: Goodwill impairment loss(2)     54,391             54,391        
Net income adjusted (non-GAAP)   $ 16,875     $ 27,147     $ 81,127     $ 126,742  
                 
Average total stockholders' equity (GAAP)   $ 1,617,633     $ 1,546,312     $ 1,597,456     $ 1,528,242  
Average goodwill     (356,341 )     (363,436 )     (361,653 )     (363,436 )
Average other intangible assets, net     (30,885 )     (20,162 )     (30,178 )     (18,596 )
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 1,230,407     $ 1,162,714     $ 1,205,625     $ 1,146,210  
                 
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)     5.46 %     9.26 %     6.73 %     11.06 %
Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)     6.80 %     9.26 %     7.07 %     11.72 %


(1) Tax adjustments have been determined using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.48% and 25.37% for 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(2) Adjustment is not tax-effected as it represents a tax nondeductible item.
   

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED

    Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Year Ended
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)     2024       2023       2024       2023  
Pre-tax pre-provision net income:                
Net income/ (loss) (GAAP)   $         (39,453 )   $         26,100     $         19,935     $         122,844  
Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments:                
Income tax expense             8,476               8,459               29,026               41,291  
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses             4,468               (3,445 )             14,192               (17,561 )
Pre-tax pre-provision net income/ (loss) (non-GAAP)   $ (26,509 )   $ 31,114     $ 63,153     $ 146,574  
                 
Efficiency ratio (GAAP):                
Non-interest expense   $ 134,241     $ 67,142     $ 343,288     $ 275,054  
                 
Net interest income plus non-interest income   $ 107,732     $ 98,256     $ 406,441     $ 421,628  
                 
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)     124.61 %     68.33 %     84.46 %     65.24 %
                 
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP):                
Non-interest expense   $ 134,241     $ 67,142     $ 343,288     $ 275,054  
Less non-GAAP adjustments:                
Amortization of intangible assets     2,599       1,403       9,126       5,223  
Merger, acquisition and disposal expense     4,164             4,164        
Goodwill impairment loss     54,391             54,391        
Severance expense                       1,939  
Pension settlement expense                       8,157  
Contingent payment expense                       36  
Non-interest expense - as adjusted   $ 73,087     $ 65,739     $ 275,607     $ 259,699  
                 
Net interest income plus non-interest income   $ 107,732     $ 98,256     $ 406,441     $ 421,628  
Plus non-GAAP adjustment:                
Tax-equivalent income     1,100       1,113       4,459       4,157  
Less/ (plus) non-GAAP adjustment:                
Investment securities gains/ (losses)                        
Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted   $ 108,832     $ 99,369     $ 410,900     $ 425,785  
                 
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)     67.16 %     66.16 %     67.07 %     60.99 %
                 
Tangible common equity ratio:                
Total stockholders' equity   $ 1,558,011     $ 1,588,142     $ 1,558,011     $ 1,588,142  
Goodwill     (309,045 )     (363,436 )     (309,045 )     (363,436 )
Other intangible assets, net     (30,748 )     (28,301 )     (30,748 )     (28,301 )
Tangible common equity   $ 1,218,218     $ 1,196,405     $ 1,218,218     $ 1,196,405  
                 
Total assets   $ 14,127,480     $ 14,028,172     $ 14,127,480     $ 14,028,172  
Goodwill     (309,045 )     (363,436 )     (309,045 )     (363,436 )
Other intangible assets, net     (30,748 )     (28,301 )     (30,748 )     (28,301 )
Tangible assets   $ 13,787,687     $ 13,636,435     $ 13,787,687     $ 13,636,435  
                 
Tangible common equity ratio     8.84 %     8.77 %     8.84 %     8.77 %
                 
Outstanding common shares     45,140,417       44,913,561       45,140,417       44,913,561  
Tangible book value per common share   $ 26.99     $ 26.64     $ 26.99     $ 26.64  
                                 

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - UNAUDITED

(Dollars in thousands)   December 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Assets        
Cash and due from banks   $ 80,698     $ 82,257  
Federal funds sold           245  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks     438,265       463,396  
Cash and cash equivalents     518,963       545,898  
Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value)     22,757       10,836  
SBA loans held for sale     715        
Investments held-to-maturity (fair values of $177,854 and $200,411 at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)     215,747       236,165  
Investments available-for-sale (at fair value)     1,140,783       1,102,681  
Other investments, at cost     61,714       75,607  
Total loans     11,537,966       11,366,989  
Less: allowance for credit losses - loans     (134,401 )     (120,865 )
Net loans     11,403,565       11,246,124  
Premises and equipment, net     55,998       59,490  
Other real estate owned     3,265        
Accrued interest receivable     45,627       46,583  
Goodwill     309,045       363,436  
Other intangible assets, net     30,748       28,301  
Other assets     318,553       313,051  
Total assets   $ 14,127,480     $ 14,028,172  
         
Liabilities        
Noninterest-bearing deposits   $ 2,804,930     $ 2,914,161  
Interest-bearing deposits     8,940,735       8,082,377  
Total deposits     11,745,665       10,996,538  
Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements     68,911       75,032  
Federal Reserve Bank borrowings           300,000  
Advances from FHLB     250,000       550,000  
Subordinated debt     371,400       370,803  
Total borrowings     690,311       1,295,835  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     133,493       147,657  
Total liabilities     12,569,469       12,440,030  
         
Stockholders' equity        
Common stock -- par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 45,140,417 and 44,913,561 at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.     45,140       44,914  
Additional paid in capital     748,905       742,243  
Retained earnings     856,613       898,316  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (92,647 )     (97,331 )
Total stockholders' equity     1,558,011       1,588,142  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 14,127,480     $ 14,028,172  
                 

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED

    Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Year Ended
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)     2024       2023       2024     2023  
Interest income:                
Interest and fees on loans   $ 153,262     $ 148,655     $ 609,571   $ 579,960  
Interest on mortgage loans held for sale     249       199       1,050     896  
Interest on SBA loans held for sale     21             23      
Interest on deposits with banks     7,997       8,456       25,398     22,435  
Interest and dividend income on investment securities:                
Taxable     7,821       6,454       29,140     26,992  
Tax-advantaged     1,697       1,848       7,082     7,224  
Interest on federal funds sold           4       8     17  
Total interest income     171,047       165,616       672,272     637,524  
Interest expense:                
Interest on deposits     76,111       69,813       303,173     225,028  
Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased     369       4,075       5,259     14,452  
Interest on advances from FHLB     3,865       6,086       20,259     27,709  
Interest on subordinated debt     4,616       3,946       16,455     15,785  
Total interest expense     84,961       83,920       345,146     282,974  
Net interest income     86,086       81,696       327,126     354,550  
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses     4,468       (3,445 )     14,192     (17,561 )
Net interest income after provision/ (credit) for credit losses     81,618       85,141       312,934     372,111  
Non-interest income:                
Service charges on deposit accounts     2,998       2,749       11,763     10,447  
Mortgage banking activities     1,091       792       5,615     5,536  
Wealth management income     10,920       9,219       42,071     36,633  
Income from bank owned life insurance     3,213       1,207       7,496     4,210  
Bank card fees     457       454       1,750     1,769  
Other income     2,967       2,139       10,620     8,483  
Total non-interest income     21,646       16,560       79,315     67,078  
Non-interest expense:                
Salaries and employee benefits     44,309       35,482       159,858     160,192  
Occupancy expense of premises     4,727       4,558       19,005     18,778  
Equipment expenses     4,252       3,987       15,924     15,675  
Marketing     2,013       1,242       5,363     5,103  
Outside data services     3,228       3,000       12,642     11,186  
FDIC insurance     2,761       2,615       11,396     9,461  
Amortization of intangible assets     2,599       1,403       9,126     5,223  
Merger, acquisition and disposal expense     4,164             4,164      
Professional fees and services     4,805       5,628       21,208     17,982  
Goodwill impairment loss     54,391             54,391      
Other expenses     6,992       9,227       30,211     31,454  
Total non-interest expense     134,241       67,142       343,288     275,054  
Income/ (loss) before income tax expense     (30,977 )     34,559       48,961     164,135  
Income tax expense     8,476       8,459       29,026     41,291  
Net income/ (loss)   $ (39,453 )   $ 26,100     $ 19,935   $ 122,844  
                 
Net income per share amounts:                
Basic net income/ (loss) per common share   $ (0.87 )   $ 0.58     $ 0.44   $ 2.74  
Diluted net income/ (loss) per common share   $ (0.87 )   $ 0.58     $ 0.44   $ 2.73  
Dividends declared per share   $ 0.34     $ 0.34     $ 1.36   $ 1.36  
                               

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

      2024       2023  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Q4   Q3   Q2   Q1   Q4   Q3   Q2   Q1
Profitability for the quarter:                                
Tax-equivalent interest income   $ 172,147     $ 171,219     $ 166,252     $ 167,113     $ 166,729     $ 163,479     $ 159,156     $ 152,317  
Interest expense             84,961       88,686       84,828       86,671       83,920       77,330       67,679       54,045  
Tax-equivalent net interest income     87,186       82,533       81,424       80,442       82,809       86,149       91,477       98,272  
Tax-equivalent adjustment     1,100       1,121       1,139       1,099       1,113       1,068       1,006       970  
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses     4,468       6,316       1,020       2,388       (3,445 )     2,365       5,055       (21,536 )
Non-interest income     21,646       19,715       19,587       18,367       16,560       17,391       17,176       15,951  
Non-interest expense     134,241       72,937       68,104       68,006       67,142       72,471       69,136       66,305  
Income/ (loss) before income tax expense     (30,977 )     21,874       30,748       27,316       34,559       27,636       33,456       68,484  
Income tax expense     8,476       5,665       7,941       6,944       8,459       6,890       8,711       17,231  
Net income/ (loss)   $ (39,453 )   $ 16,209     $ 22,807     $ 20,372     $ 26,100     $ 20,746     $ 24,745     $ 51,253  
GAAP financial performance:                                
Return on average assets   (1.09)%     0.46 %     0.66 %     0.58 %     0.73 %     0.58 %     0.70 %     1.49 %
Return on average common equity   (9.70)%     4.01 %     5.81 %     5.17 %     6.70 %     5.35 %     6.46 %     13.93 %
Return on average tangible common equity     5.46 %     5.88 %     8.27 %     7.39 %     9.26 %     7.42 %     8.93 %     19.10 %
Net interest margin     2.53 %     2.44 %     2.46 %     2.41 %     2.45 %     2.55 %     2.73 %     2.99 %
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis     124.61 %     72.12 %     68.19 %     69.60 %     68.33 %     70.72 %     64.22 %     58.55 %
Non-GAAP financial performance:                                
Pre-tax pre-provision net income/ (loss)   $ (26,509 )   $ 28,190     $ 31,768     $ 29,704     $ 31,114     $ 30,001     $ 38,511     $ 46,948  
Core after-tax earnings   $ 21,039     $ 17,936     $ 24,400     $ 21,916     $ 27,147     $ 27,766     $ 27,136     $ 52,253  
Core return on average assets     0.58 %     0.50 %     0.70 %     0.63 %     0.76 %     0.78 %     0.77 %     1.52 %
Core return on average common equity     5.17 %     4.44 %     6.21 %     5.56 %     6.97 %     7.16 %     7.09 %     14.20 %
Core return on average tangible common equity     6.80 %     5.88 %     8.27 %     7.39 %     9.26 %     9.51 %     9.43 %     19.11 %
Core earnings per diluted common share   $ 0.47     $ 0.40     $ 0.54     $ 0.49     $ 0.60     $ 0.62     $ 0.60     $ 1.16  
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis     67.16 %     69.06 %     65.31 %     66.73 %     66.16 %     60.91 %     60.68 %     56.87 %
Per share data:                        
Net income/ (loss) attributable to common shareholders   $ (39,457 )   $ 16,205     $ 22,800     $ 20,346     $ 26,066     $ 20,719     $ 24,712     $ 51,084  
Basic net income/ (loss) per common share   $ (0.87 )   $ 0.36     $ 0.51     $ 0.45     $ 0.58     $ 0.46     $ 0.55     $ 1.14  
Diluted net income/ (loss) per common share   $ (0.87 )   $ 0.36     $ 0.51     $ 0.45     $ 0.58     $ 0.46     $ 0.55     $ 1.14  
Weighted average diluted common shares     45,133,834       45,242,920       45,145,214       45,086,471       45,009,574       44,960,455       44,888,759       44,872,582  
Dividends declared per share   $ 0.34     $ 0.34     $ 0.34     $ 0.34     $ 0.34     $ 0.34     $ 0.34     $ 0.34  
Non-interest income:                                
Service charges on deposit accounts     2,998       3,009       2,939       2,817       2,749       2,704       2,606       2,388  
Mortgage banking activities     1,091       1,529       1,621       1,374       792       1,682       1,817       1,245  
Wealth management income     10,920       10,738       10,455       9,958       9,219       9,391       9,031       8,992  
Income from bank owned life insurance     3,213       1,307       1,816       1,160       1,207       845       1,251       907  
Bank card fees     457       435       445       413       454       450       447       418  
Other income     2,967       2,697       2,311       2,645       2,139       2,319       2,024       2,001  
Total non-interest income   $ 21,646     $ 19,715     $ 19,587     $ 18,367     $ 16,560     $ 17,391     $ 17,176     $ 15,951  
Non-interest expense:                                
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 44,309     $ 41,030     $ 37,821     $ 36,698     $ 35,482     $ 44,853     $ 40,931     $ 38,926  
Occupancy expense of premises     4,727       4,657       4,805       4,816       4,558       4,609       4,764       4,847  
Equipment expenses     4,252       3,841       3,868       3,963       3,987       3,811       3,760       4,117  
Marketing     2,013       1,320       1,288       742       1,242       729       1,589       1,543  
Outside data services     3,228       3,025       3,286       3,103       3,000       2,819       2,853       2,514  
FDIC insurance     2,761       2,773       2,951       2,911       2,615       2,333       2,375       2,138  
Amortization of intangible assets     2,599       2,323       2,135       2,069       1,403       1,245       1,269       1,306  
Merger, acquisition and disposal expense     4,164                                            
Professional fees and services     4,805       6,577       4,946       4,880       5,628       4,509       4,161       3,684  
Goodwill impairment loss     54,391                                            
Other expenses     6,992       7,391       7,004       8,824       9,227       7,563       7,434       7,230  
Total non-interest expense   $ 134,241     $ 72,937     $ 68,104     $ 68,006     $ 67,142     $ 72,471     $ 69,136     $ 66,305  
                                                                 

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

      2024       2023  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Q4   Q3   Q2   Q1   Q4   Q3   Q2   Q1
Balance sheets at quarter end:                            
Commercial investor real estate loans   $ 4,779,593     $ 4,868,467     $ 4,933,329     $ 4,997,879     $ 5,104,425     $ 5,137,694     $ 5,131,210     $ 5,167,456  
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans     1,748,772       1,737,327       1,747,708       1,741,113       1,755,235       1,760,384       1,770,135       1,769,928  
Commercial AD&C loans     1,327,292       1,255,609       1,184,296       1,090,259       988,967       938,673       1,045,742       1,046,665  
Commercial business loans     1,653,135       1,620,926       1,601,510       1,509,592       1,504,880       1,454,709       1,423,614       1,437,478  
Residential mortgage loans     1,537,589       1,529,786       1,521,890       1,511,624       1,474,521       1,432,051       1,385,743       1,328,524  
Residential construction loans     49,028       53,639       78,027       97,685       121,419       160,345       190,690       223,456  
Consumer loans     442,557       426,167       417,161       416,132       417,542       416,436       422,505       421,734  
Total loans     11,537,966       11,491,921       11,483,921       11,364,284       11,366,989       11,300,292       11,369,639       11,395,241  
Allowance for credit losses - loans     (134,401 )     (131,428 )     (125,863 )     (123,096 )     (120,865 )     (123,360 )     (120,287 )     (117,613 )
Residential mortgage loans held for sale     22,757       21,489       18,961       16,627       10,836       19,235       21,476       16,262  
SBA loans held for sale     715       425                                      
Investment securities     1,418,244       1,440,488       1,401,511       1,405,490       1,414,453       1,392,078       1,463,554       1,528,336  
Total assets     14,127,480       14,383,073       14,008,343       13,888,133       14,028,172       14,135,085       13,994,545       14,129,007  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     2,804,930       2,903,063       2,931,405       2,817,928       2,914,161       3,013,905       3,079,896       3,228,678  
Total deposits     11,745,665       11,737,694       11,340,228       11,227,200       10,996,538       11,151,012       10,958,922       11,075,991  
Customer repurchase agreements     68,911       70,767       75,038       71,529       75,032       66,581       74,510       47,627  
Total stockholders' equity     1,558,011       1,628,837       1,599,004       1,589,364       1,588,142       1,537,914       1,539,032       1,536,865  
Quarterly average balance sheets:                            
Commercial investor real estate loans   $ 4,825,594     $ 4,874,003     $ 4,964,406     $ 5,057,334     $ 5,125,028     $ 5,125,459     $ 5,146,632     $ 5,136,204  
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans     1,739,686       1,741,663       1,734,106       1,746,042       1,755,048       1,769,717       1,773,039       1,769,680  
Commercial AD&C loans     1,300,966       1,253,035       1,133,506       1,030,763       960,646       995,682       1,057,205       1,082,791  
Commercial business loans     1,606,641       1,579,001       1,551,798       1,508,336       1,433,035       1,442,518       1,441,489       1,444,588  
Residential mortgage loans     1,535,924       1,526,445       1,518,748       1,491,277       1,451,614       1,406,929       1,353,809       1,307,761  
Residential construction loans     47,788       64,684       86,638       110,456       142,325       174,204       211,590       223,313  
Consumer loans     433,185       421,003       417,206       417,539       419,299       421,189       423,306       424,122  
Total loans     11,489,784       11,459,834       11,406,408       11,361,747       11,286,995       11,335,698       11,407,070       11,388,459  
Residential mortgage loans held for sale     13,768       19,889       14,497       8,142       10,132       13,714       17,480       8,324  
SBA loans held for sale     591       65                                    
Investment securities     1,542,401       1,531,378       1,538,624       1,536,127       1,544,173       1,589,342       1,639,324       1,679,593  
Interest-earning assets     13,713,618       13,474,697       13,292,995       13,411,810       13,462,583       13,444,117       13,423,589       13,316,165  
Total assets     14,362,321       14,136,037       13,956,261       14,061,935       14,090,423       14,086,342       14,094,653       13,949,276  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     2,813,545       2,783,906       2,790,620       2,730,295       2,958,254       3,041,101       3,137,971       3,480,433  
Total deposits     11,807,983       11,483,524       11,245,476       11,086,145       11,089,587       11,076,724       10,928,038       11,049,991  
Customer repurchase agreements     65,253       63,436       62,161       72,836       66,622       67,298       58,382       60,626  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     9,792,134       9,600,905       9,441,015       9,583,074       9,418,666       9,332,617       9,257,652       8,806,720  
Total stockholders' equity     1,617,633       1,607,377       1,579,582       1,584,902       1,546,312       1,538,553       1,535,465       1,491,929  
Financial measures:                                
Average equity to average assets     11.26 %     11.37 %     11.32 %     11.27 %     10.97 %     10.92 %     10.89 %     10.70 %
Average investment securities to average earning assets     11.25 %     11.36 %     11.57 %     11.45 %     11.47 %     11.82 %     12.21 %     12.61 %
Average loans to average earning assets     83.78 %     85.05 %     85.81 %     84.71 %     83.84 %     84.32 %     84.98 %     85.52 %
Loans to assets     81.67 %     79.90 %     81.98 %     81.83 %     81.03 %     79.94 %     81.24 %     80.65 %
Loans to deposits     98.23 %     97.91 %     101.27 %     101.22 %     103.37 %     101.34 %     103.75 %     102.88 %
Assets under management   $ 6,577,150     $ 6,567,752     $ 6,215,697     $ 6,165,509     $ 5,999,520     $ 5,536,499     $ 5,742,888     $ 5,477,560  
Capital measures:                                
Tier 1 leverage(1)     9.39 %     9.59 %     9.70 %     9.56 %     9.51 %     9.50 %     9.42 %     9.44 %
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(1)     11.36 %     11.27 %     11.28 %     10.96 %     10.90 %     10.83 %     10.65 %     10.53 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(1)     11.36 %     11.27 %     11.28 %     10.96 %     10.90 %     10.83 %     10.65 %     10.53 %
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets(1)     15.38 %     15.53 %     15.49 %     15.05 %     14.92 %     14.85 %     14.60 %     14.43 %
Book value per common share   $ 34.51     $ 36.10     $ 35.45     $ 35.37     $ 35.36     $ 34.26     $ 34.31     $ 34.37  
Outstanding common shares     45,140,417       45,125,078       45,109,671       44,940,147       44,913,561       44,895,158       44,862,369       44,712,497  


(1) Estimated ratio at December 31, 2024.
   

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL - UNAUDITED

      2024     2023
(Dollars in thousands)   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
Non-performing assets:                                
Loans 90 days past due:                                
Commercial real estate:                                
Commercial investor real estate   $   $   $   $   $   $   $   $ 215
Commercial owner-occupied real estate                                
Commercial AD&C                                
Commercial business                 20     20     415     29     3,002
Residential real estate:                                
Residential mortgage     232     399     338     340     342         692     352
Residential construction                                
Consumer                                
Total loans 90 days past due     232     399     338     360     362     415     721     3,569
Non-accrual loans:                                
Commercial real estate:                                
Commercial investor real estate     58,071     57,578     55,498     55,579     58,658     20,108     20,381     15,451
Commercial owner-occupied real estate     7,008     9,639     9,403     4,394     4,640     4,744     4,846     4,949
Commercial AD&C     31,314     31,816     2,127     556     1,259     1,422     569    
Commercial business     7,590     9,044     8,455     7,164     10,051     9,671     9,393     9,443
Residential real estate:                                
Residential mortgage     10,939     11,996     12,228     11,835     12,332     10,766     10,153     8,935
Residential construction     521     539     539     542     443     449        
Consumer     3,697     4,258     4,400     4,011     4,102     4,187     3,396     4,900
Total non-accrual loans     119,140     124,870     92,650     84,081     91,485     51,347     48,738     43,678
Total non-performing loans     119,372     125,269     92,988     84,441     91,847     51,762     49,459     47,247
Other real estate owned (OREO)     3,265     3,265     2,700     2,700         261     611     645
Total non-performing assets   $ 122,637   $ 128,534   $ 95,688   $ 87,141   $ 91,847   $ 52,023   $ 50,070   $ 47,892
                                                 


    For the Quarter Ended,
(Dollars in thousands)   December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		 z September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023
Analysis of non-accrual loan activity:                                
Balance at beginning of period   $ 124,870     $ 92,650     $ 84,081     $ 91,485     $ 51,347     $ 48,738     $ 43,678     $ 34,782  
Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO           (565 )           (2,700 )                        
Non-accrual balances charged-off     (1,698 )     (787 )           (1,550 )           (183 )     (2,049 )     (126 )
Net payments or draws     (5,065 )     (3,095 )     (1,427 )     (4,017 )     (7,619 )     (1,545 )     (1,654 )     (10,212 )
Loans placed on non-accrual     2,847       36,667       10,038       1,490       47,920       4,967       9,276       19,714  
Non-accrual loans brought current     (1,814 )           (42 )     (627 )     (163 )     (630 )     (513 )     (480 )
Balance at end of period   $ 119,140     $ 124,870     $ 92,650     $ 84,081     $ 91,485     $ 51,347     $ 48,738     $ 43,678  
                                 
Analysis of allowance for credit losses - loans:                                
Balance at beginning of period   $ 131,428     $ 125,863     $ 123,096     $ 120,865     $ 123,360     $ 120,287     $ 117,613     $ 136,242  
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses - loans     4,653       6,310       2,961       3,331       (2,574 )     3,171       4,454       (18,945 )
Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries:                                
Commercial real estate:                                
Commercial investor real estate     (3 )     397       (3 )     (2 )     (3 )     (3 )     (14 )     (5 )
Commercial owner-occupied real estate     (30 )     (27 )     (27 )     (27 )     (27 )     (25 )     (27 )     (26 )
Commercial AD&C     (23 )     111       (23 )     (283 )                        
Commercial business     1,656       250       (28 )     1,550       (105 )     15       363       (127 )
Residential real estate:                                
Residential mortgage     (7 )     (35 )     39       (6 )     (6 )     (4 )     35       21  
Residential construction                                                
Consumer     87       49       236       (132 )     62       115       1,423       (179 )
Net charge-offs/ (recoveries)     1,680       745       194       1,100       (79 )     98       1,780       (316 )
Balance at the end of period   $ 134,401     $ 131,428     $ 125,863     $ 123,096     $ 120,865     $ 123,360     $ 120,287     $ 117,613  
                                 
Asset quality ratios:                                
Non-performing loans to total loans     1.03 %     1.09 %     0.81 %     0.74 %     0.81 %     0.46 %     0.44 %     0.41 %
Non-performing assets to total assets     0.87 %     0.89 %     0.68 %     0.63 %     0.65 %     0.37 %     0.36 %     0.34 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans     1.16 %     1.14 %     1.10 %     1.08 %     1.06 %     1.09 %     1.06 %     1.03 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans     112.59 %     104.92 %     135.35 %     145.78 %     131.59 %     238.32 %     243.21 %     248.93 %
Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans     0.06 %     0.03 %     0.01 %     0.04 %     %     %     0.06 %       (0.01 )%
                                                                 

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED

    Three Months Ended December 31,
      2024       2023  
(Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent)   Average
Balances 		  Interest (1)   Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate 		  Average
Balances		   Interest (1)   Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate
Assets                        
Commercial investor real estate loans   $ 4,825,594     $ 57,898   4.77 %   $ 5,125,028     $ 60,909   4.72 %
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans     1,739,686       21,497   4.92       1,755,048       21,011   4.75  
Commercial AD&C loans     1,300,966       24,303   7.43       960,646       20,510   8.47  
Commercial business loans     1,606,641       26,374   6.53       1,433,035       23,822   6.60  
Total commercial loans     9,472,887       130,072   5.46       9,273,757       126,252   5.40  
Residential mortgage loans     1,535,924       14,676   3.82       1,451,614       12,984   3.58  
Residential construction loans     47,788       672   5.59       142,325       1,515   4.22  
Consumer loans     433,185       8,496   7.80       419,299       8,543   8.08  
Total residential and consumer loans     2,016,897       23,844   4.72       2,013,238       23,042   4.56  
Total loans (2)     11,489,784       153,916   5.33       11,286,995       149,294   5.25  
Residential mortgage loans held for sale     13,768       249   7.24       10,132       199   7.86  
SBA loans held for sale     591       21   14.50                
Taxable securities     1,214,327       7,821   2.58       1,193,408       6,454   2.16  
Tax-advantaged securities     328,074       2,143   2.61       350,765       2,322   2.64  
Total investment securities (3)     1,542,401       9,964   2.58       1,544,173       8,776   2.27  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks     667,074       7,997   4.77       621,007       8,456   5.40  
Federal funds sold                   276       4   5.43  
Total interest-earning assets     13,713,618       172,147   5.00       13,462,583       166,729   4.92  
                         
Less: allowance for credit losses - loans     (131,565 )             (121,851 )        
Cash and due from banks     77,280               89,143          
Premises and equipment, net     56,925               69,162          
Other assets     646,063               591,386          
Total assets   $ 14,362,321             $ 14,090,423          
                         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 1,519,835     $ 6,510   1.70 %   $ 1,474,748     $ 5,612   1.51 %
Regular savings deposits     1,763,353       13,768   3.11       1,153,610       9,715   3.34  
Money market savings deposits     3,116,359       26,657   3.40       2,697,930       24,456  