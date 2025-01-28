Antimicrobial Surgical Suture Market Size Set to Reach US$ 755.95 Million by 2031 | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

the global antimicrobial surgical suture market is observing significant growth owing to the growing prevalence of surgical site infections. antimicrobial surgical suture market includes key company profiles like are TI Medical, Healthium Medtech Limited, Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, Unilene, Johnson, Boz Medical, Futura Surgicare Pvt Ltd.

According to a comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, "Antimicrobial Surgical Suture Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report ". The global antimicrobial surgical suture market is expected to reach US$ 755.95 million by 2031 from US$ 356.42 million in 2023; it is expected to record a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.





The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the global antimicrobial surgical suture market is categorized on the basis of type, raw materials, application, and end user and it is expected to witness growth over the coming years.

Antimicrobial Surgical Suture Market Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Growth: Surgical sutures that are impregnated or coated with a substance that is toxic to bacteria are termed antimicrobial surgical sutures. Antimicrobial coatings reduce bacterial growth and inhibit bacterial colonization on the suture material.





2. Surging Prevalence of Surgical Site Infections (SSI): Sutures are frequently used to close postoperative wounds as well as treat deep wounds caused during road and occupational accidents, orthopedic injuries, and sports injuries, owing to their ability to stimulate natural healing. As per the Health Innovation West of England 2021 report, SSI poses a significant healthcare burden that accounts for 14.5% of all hospital-acquired infections in the UK. Further, Caesarean birth is the most common procedure in the UK, with an SSI rate of ~16%. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of surgical site infections is creating the demand for antimicrobial surgical sutures, which drives the antimicrobial surgical sutures market.





3. Increasing Cases of Chronic Wounds and Surgeries: As per the data published by Atrial Health in 2023, ~300,000 cardiac surgeries are performed in the US every year. Chronic wounds and surgeries are prone to infections, which results in an increased demand for antimicrobial surgical sutures. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates, ~385,000 sharps injuries occur among healthcare workers in the US every year, and the figure is likely to reach approximately 800,000 injuries within a year. Therefore, the surging number of surgeries performed in hospitals or similar healthcare institutions is driving the demand for antimicrobial surgical sutures.





4. Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.







Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players : A few major companies operating in the global antimicrobial surgical suture market include TI Medical, Healthium Medtech Limited, Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, Unilene, Johnson, Boz Medical, Futura Surgicare Pvt Ltd, Dolphin Sutures, Cencora Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Advanced MedTech Solutions Pvt Ltd, and Internacional Farmac utica SA.

Global Headlines on Antimicrobial Surgical Suture Market

"Dolphin Sutures Introduced Antibacterials—World's Largest Range of Antibacterial Sutures"

"Genesis MedTech Introduced China's First Domestic Brand of NPMA-Approved Antibacterial Sutures"

"Ethicon Launched World's First Antibacterial Suture—Vicryl Plus in India"

"Innovative STRATAFIX Surgical Sutures Help Save Lives"





Market Segmentation

Based on type, the global antimicrobial surgical suture market is bifurcated into triclosan antimicrobial suture and chlorohexidine antimicrobial suture. The triclosan antimicrobial suture segment held a larger share of the market in 2023.

Based on raw materials, the antimicrobial surgical sutures market is categorized into polygalactin 910 antimicrobial surgical suture, poliglecaprone 25, and polyglycolic acid. The polyglactin 910 antimicrobial suture segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

In terms of application, the global antimicrobial surgical suture market is segmented into cardiovascular surgery, ophthalmic surgery, general surgery, gynecological surgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, veterinary surgery, plastic surgery, dental surgery, and others. The cardiovascular surgery segment led the market in 2023.

By end user, the global antimicrobial surgical suture market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. In 2023, the hospitals segment dominated the largest share of the market.

The antimicrobial surgical suture market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America.









Conclusion

The antimicrobial surgical sutures market is witnessing significant growth owing to the surging prevalence of surgical site infections, increasing cases of chronic wounds and surgeries, rising demand for infection prevention in surgeries and wound care, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising aging populations. Key trends such as the adoption of triclosan-coated sutures, advancements in biodegradable and nanotechnology-based sutures, and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure in growing markets are shaping the market's trajectory. Also, the global antimicrobial surgical suture market is anticipated to experience growth during the forecast period owing to the growing emphasis on the prevention of SSI, increasing healthcare needs, technological advancements, and infection-control program .

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders—including component providers, system technology integrators, system manufacturers, and others—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





