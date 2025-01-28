IT Under Siege: AI, Shadow IT, and Security Threats

90% of admins warn of unauthorized app risks, while 67% struggle to secure AI. IT leaders are calling for proactive solutions to reduce chaos and boost control

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. has unveiled new research from its Q1 2025 SME IT Trends Report, “ From Chaos to Control: Simplifying IT in the Fast Lane of Change .” Now in its eighth edition, the report provides a detailed look at the pressures facing IT teams. IT teams are struggling to keep up with rising costs, fragmented systems, and new security threats. Drawing on insights from IT professionals in the U.S., U.K., and Australia, the report highlights urgent trends shaping the IT landscape:

Shadow IT: a silent epidemic – Unauthorized apps are spreading in organizations. They create hidden vulnerabilities and force IT teams to react.

Unauthorized apps are spreading in organizations. They create hidden vulnerabilities and force IT teams to react. AI: the double-edged sword – AI speeds up IT work and innovation. But its rapid adoption threatens to outpace security measures. Teams must now deal with new risks and redefined roles.

AI speeds up IT work and innovation. But its rapid adoption threatens to outpace security measures. Teams must now deal with new risks and redefined roles. Hybrid work: a global divide – Dispersed workforces need IT teams to bridge growing gaps in security and support. This adds to operational complexity.

Dispersed workforces need IT teams to bridge growing gaps in security and support. This adds to operational complexity. MSPs: strategic lifelines – Managed service providers (MSPs) are now critical allies. But, their ability to meet growing security demands is being tested.

Managed service providers (MSPs) are now critical allies. But, their ability to meet growing security demands is being tested. IT sprawl: a growing crisis – The unchecked growth of IT tools and rising licensing costs are straining teams and budgets.

The unchecked growth of IT tools and rising licensing costs are straining teams and budgets. Cybersecurity: an escalating battle – AI-driven attacks are reshaping cybersecurity. They force IT teams to constantly adapt their defenses.

“IT teams are operating in a high-stakes environment where complexity and speed are often at odds with security and control,” said Rajat Bhargava, co-founder and CEO, JumpCloud. “85% of admins are calling for a unified platform to manage devices, identities, and access. Our findings show a need for proactive IT management. We must simplify operations while meeting the growing demands on IT teams.”

Methodology:

JumpCloud surveyed 900 IT decision-makers in the U.S., U.K., and Australia including managers, directors, vice presidents, and executives. Each survey respondent represented an organization with 2,500 or fewer employees across a variety of industries. The online survey was conducted by Propeller Insights, from November 4, 2024 to November 11, 2024. The findings from the JumpCloud Q1 2025 SME IT Trends Report can be found in “From Chaos to Control: Simplifying IT in the Fast Lane of Change” here .

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® delivers a unified identity, device, and access management platform that makes it easy to securely manage identities, devices, and access across your organization. With JumpCloud, IT teams and MSPs enable users to work securely from anywhere and manage their Windows, Apple, Linux, and Android devices from a single platform.

