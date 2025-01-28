Euro area economic and financial developments by institutional sector: third quarter of 2024

28 January 2025

Euro area net saving increased to €820 billion in four quarters up to third quarter of 2024, compared with €804 billion one quarter earlier

Household debt-to-income ratio decreased to 82.5% in third quarter of 2024 from 86.2% one year earlier

NFCs' debt-to-GDP ratio (consolidated measure) decreased to 67.4% in third quarter of 2024 from 69.1% one year earlier

Total euro area economy

Euro area net saving increased to €820 billion (6.8% of euro area net disposable income) in the four quarters up to the third quarter of 2024 compared with €804 billion in the four quarters up to the previous quarter. Euro area net non-financial investment was broadly unchanged at €440 billion (3.7% of net disposable income), due to broadly unchanged net investment in all sectors (see Chart 1 and Table 1 in the Annex).

Euro area net lending to the rest of the world increased to €418 billion (from €405 billion previously) reflecting the increased net saving and broadly unchanged net non-financial investment. Household net lending increased to €581 billion (4.8% of net disposable income) from €561 billion. Net lending of NFCs decreased to €192 billion (1.6% of net disposable income) from €231 billion while that of financial corporations was broadly unchanged at €132 billion (1.1% of net disposable income). General government net borrowing decreased, contributing less negatively (-4.0% of net disposable income, after -4.3% previously) to euro area net lending.

Chart 1 Euro area saving, investment and net lending to the rest of the world (EUR billions, four-quarter sums) Sources: ECB and Eurostat.

* Net saving minus net capital transfers to the rest of the world (equals change in net worth due to transactions).

Households

Household financial investment increased at a broadly unchanged annual rate of 2.4% in the third quarter of 2024. Among its components, investment in currency and deposits (2.6%, after 2.3%) and investment in shares and other equity (1.3%, after 0.8%) grew at higher rates - the latter due to investment fund shares - while investment in debt securities increased at a lower rate (15.4%, after 28.4%).

Households continued to purchase, in net terms, mainly debt securities issued by general government and MFIs. Households were overall net sellers of listed shares, selling predominantly listed shares of non-financial corporations, while buying listed shares issued by the rest of the world (i.e. shares issued by non-euro area residents). Households increased their purchases of euro area investment fund shares, including those issued by MFIs (money market funds) and by non-money market investment funds, and continued to purchase investment fund shares issued by the rest of the world (see Table 1 below and Table 2.2. in the Annex).

The household debt-to-income ratio[1] decreased to 82.5% in the third quarter of 2024 from 86.2% in the third quarter of 2023. The household debt-to-GDP ratio declined to 51.8% in the third quarter of 2024 from 53.5% in the third quarter of 2023 (see Chart 2).

Table 1 Financial investment and financing of households, main items (annual growth rates) Financial transactions 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 Financial investment* 1.8 1.9 2.0 2.3 2.4 Currency and deposits 0.3 0.7 1.6 2.3 2.6 Debt securities 58.7 55.9 39.4 28.4 15.4 Shares and other equity** 1.1 0.3 0.4 0.8 1.3 Life insurance -0.7 -0.7 -0.2 0.0 0.8 Pension schemes 2.3 2.1 2.2 2.2 2.3 Financing*** 1.5 0.8 1.0 1.3 1.3 Loans 1.0 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.9 Source: ECB.

* Items not shown include: loans granted, prepayments of insurance premiums and reserves for outstanding claims and other accounts receivable.

** Includes investment fund shares.

*** Items not shown include: financial derivatives' net liabilities, pension schemes and other accounts payable.

Chart 2 Debt ratios of households and NFCs (percentages of GDP) Sources: ECB and Eurostat.

* Outstanding amount of loans, debt securities, trade credits and pension scheme liabilities.

** Outstanding amount of loans and debt securities, excluding debt positions between NFCs

*** Outstanding amount of loan liabilities.

Non-financial corporations

Financing of NFCs increased at an unchanged annual rate of 1.0% in the third quarter of 2024. Issuance of debt securities grew at a lower rate (2.4% after 2.9%) and financing via trade credits increased at a higher rate (2.4% after 1.8%) while financing via shares and other equity (0.7%) and loans (1.3%) increased at unchanged rates. Loans granted by MFIs to NFCs increased at a broadly unchanged rate (1.2%), and loans granted by other NFCs grew at a lower rate (2.6% after 3.1%). Loans granted by other financial institutions declined at a less negative rate (‑0.2% after -0.6%), as did loans granted by the rest of the world (-1.1% after -2.1) (see Table 2 below and Table 3.2 in the Annex).

NFCs' debt-to-GDP ratio (consolidated measure) decreased to 67.4% in the third quarter of 2024, from 69.1% in the third quarter of 2023; the non-consolidated, wider debt measure decreased to 138.4% from 141.3% (see Chart 2).

Table 2 Financing and financial investment of NFCs, main items (annual growth rates) Financial transactions 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 Financing* 1.2 0.8 0.8 1.0 1.0 Debt securities 1.5 1.3 1.9 2.9 2.4 Loans 1.8 1.6 1.4 1.3 1.3 Shares and other equity 0.4 0.3 0.4 0.7 0.7 Trade credits and advances 2.1 1.1 0.9 1.8 2.4 Financial investment** 2.3 1.7 1.8 2.0 2.0 Currency and deposits -1.2 -1.2 0.5 2.8 1.8 Debt securities 24.9 20.2 8.5 5.8 1.9 Loans 4.7 4.5 3.9 3.9 3.4 Shares and other equity 1.2 1.0 1.4 1.4 1.6 Source: ECB.

* Items not shown include: pension schemes, other accounts payable, financial derivatives’ net liabilities and deposits.

** Items not shown include: other accounts receivable and prepayments of insurance premiums and reserves for outstanding claims.

