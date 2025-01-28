Best Non-Toxic Toilet Paper (2025): WGAC Awarded Top Chemical-Free Toilet Paper by Expert Consumers

Who Gives a Crap leads the way in non-toxic, eco-friendly toilet paper, offering bamboo and recycled options for healthier, sustainable hygiene

Boston, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Who Gives a Crap, the eco-conscious toilet paper brand, has been recognized as a leader in the industry for offering one of the top chemical-free, non-toxic toilet papers of 2025. This recognition highlights the growing demand for personal hygiene products that prioritize health, sustainability, and environmental responsibility. As consumers become more mindful of the products they use, the shift toward non-toxic alternatives reflects a broader movement toward safer and more sustainable choices in everyday life.





Top Non-Toxic Toilet Papers

WGAC 100% Bamboo Toilet Paper - luxuriously soft, ultra-strong, and biodegradable, fast-growing, renewable option that’s gentle on the planet

- luxuriously soft, ultra-strong, and biodegradable, fast-growing, renewable option that’s gentle on the planet WGAC 100% Recycled Toilet Paper - sustainable alternative made from post-consumer waste to reduce waste and support a more sustainable, circular economy





Why Non-Toxic Toilet Paper Matters: A Growing Consumer Shift

The health and environmental benefits of non-toxic toilet paper have led to a surge in consumer interest. Conventional toilet paper often contains harmful chemicals such as chlorine bleach, synthetic fragrances, and dyes, which can be irritants to sensitive skin and pose risks to long-term health. For many consumers, particularly those with allergies or skin sensitivities, these chemicals can cause discomfort ranging from rashes to itching, making the switch to non-toxic options an essential choice for daily health.

Non-toxic toilet paper, such as that offered by WGAC, is made without harsh chemicals or fragrances. This makes it a safer and gentler option for users of all ages, from infants to the elderly. By choosing chemical-free products, consumers can reduce their exposure to potentially harmful substances without compromising on quality or comfort.

Beyond personal health, there is also a significant environmental impact associated with traditional toilet paper production. Conventional toilet paper is typically manufactured from virgin trees, contributing to deforestation and environmental degradation. In contrast, WGAC’s bamboo toilet paper offers a sustainable alternative. Bamboo is a fast-growing grass that doesn’t require replanting, making it an ideal renewable resource for producing eco-friendly toilet paper. The brand’s commitment to sourcing bamboo responsibly ensures that each roll helps reduce deforestation and supports more sustainable farming practices.

Environmental Sustainability at the Forefront

Environmental sustainability is a key focus for many consumers seeking eco-friendly alternatives to everyday products. Toilet paper, an item used daily by millions of people, is a significant contributor to deforestation and water waste. Switching to bamboo or recycled toilet paper is one of the simplest ways individuals can reduce their environmental footprint and make a positive impact on the planet.

Bamboo, unlike traditional trees, grows quickly, absorbs carbon, and requires far less water to cultivate. WGAC’s 100% bamboo toilet paper is soft yet strong, biodegradable and septic-friendly. This makes it a practical and eco-conscious choice for households seeking sustainable products that minimize waste and reduce environmental harm.

For consumers who prefer a recycled option, WGAC’s 100% recycled toilet paper provides a sustainable alternative made from post-consumer waste. These rolls help divert waste from landfills and reduce the need for virgin materials, all while maintaining comfort and quality. Both the bamboo and recycled options are packaged in eco-friendly tissue paper, further eliminating plastic waste and minimizing the overall environmental impact of packaging.

Who Gives a Crap’s Global Impact: Changing Lives Through Sanitation

In addition to offering eco-friendly products, Who Gives a Crap is making a significant impact globally by donating 50% of its profits to sanitation projects. These donations help improve access to clean water and proper sanitation in communities around the world, where millions of people still lack basic sanitation facilities.

By supporting sanitation projects, WGAC is addressing these critical issues and helping to alleviate waterborne diseases, which are particularly deadly in low-income and developing regions. The company’s focus on supporting vulnerable groups, such as women, girls, and people with disabilities, ensures that those who are most affected by sanitation challenges are given the resources they need to thrive.

With B Corp™ and FSC® certifications, WGAC is committed to using its business as a force for good. The brand not only prioritizes environmental sustainability in its products but also ensures that its profits help create lasting change by improving sanitation and water access for those in need.

Flexible Pricing and Subscription Options to Meet Consumer Needs

Who Gives a Crap’s pricing model is designed to make eco-friendly, non-toxic toilet paper accessible to a wide range of consumers. The company offers flexible options for both one-time purchases and subscription services, catering to households of all sizes. Prices for WGAC’s 100% bamboo toilet paper include:

12 rolls for $25

24 rolls for $44

48 rolls for $68

For those who prefer recycled toilet paper, WGAC offers the following options:

24 rolls for $38

48 rolls for $62

These pricing tiers are designed to accommodate different household sizes and storage capacities. The 24-roll packs are ideal for smaller households, while the 48-roll packs offer a better price per roll, making them a cost-effective solution for larger families. In addition, by ordering in larger quantities, consumers help reduce carbon emissions through fewer shipments.

For those who prefer the convenience of regular deliveries, WGAC offers a subscription service that allows consumers to receive their products on a flexible schedule. Subscription customers receive a 20% discount on their first order and can adjust delivery frequency, pause shipments, or cancel anytime. Subscriptions are billed only when shipments are made, giving customers more control over their orders.

Consumer Education and Awareness: A Simple Switch to Eco-Friendly Living

The decision to switch to non-toxic, eco-friendly toilet paper is a simple yet impactful step consumers can take to improve both their health and the environment. As more people become aware of the health risks posed by harmful chemicals in everyday products, the demand for safer, sustainable alternatives will continue to rise.

Who Gives a Crap’s dedication to providing high-quality, non-toxic toilet paper made from renewable materials has made it a standout choice for conscious consumers. Whether choosing bamboo or recycled toilet paper, customers can rest assured that they are making a positive contribution to both their own well-being and the planet’s future.

About Who Gives a Crap

Who Gives a Crap is a sustainable brand committed to offering high-quality, non-toxic toilet paper made from bamboo and recycled materials. The company focuses on creating eco-friendly products that are gentle on the skin while supporting social causes through charitable donations. With a mission to improve sanitation worldwide, Who Gives a Crap donates 50% of its profits to global sanitation projects, helping provide clean water and proper sanitation to those in need. Read more about Who Gives a Crap here.

