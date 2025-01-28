Claritas CystoSmart™ Receives Clearance from Brazilian Regulator ANVISA to Market the AI Software Tool for Detection of Bladder Cancer

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas HealthTech Limited (“Claritas”), a healthcare technology company specializing in advanced medical image enhancement, reconstruction, and AI solutions for the medical industry, is pleased to announce that it has secured regulatory clearance from the Brazilian National Health Surveillance Agency, ANVISA (Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária) to market Claritas CystoSmart™ in Brazil.

CystoSmart™ is an image enhancement and AI diagnostic tool designed and developed to detect bladder cancer. This AI detection software supports clinicians in interpreting images and videos of cystoscopic exams to accurately identify and located tumors in the bladder.

Bladder cancer is the tenth most common cancer worldwide, and the sixth most common malignancy in men. With increasing incidence in women, bladder cancer has a high rate of progression and recurrence requiring repeated follow up examinations. Cystoscopy, which involves the passage of a fibreoptic camera into the bladder to visualise its lining, is the standard method of investigation and surveillance monitoring for bladder cancer. As per published studies between 10% and 20% of bladder tumors are regularly missed by standard cystoscopy.

Dr Rajesh Nair, Chief Surgical Officer of Claritas HealthTech Ltd., “Early identification of bladder cancer results in better clinical outcomes and impacts positively for the patient and health economy. Accurate diagnostics reduces inappropriate investigations which carry a physical risk and psychological burden for patients and allows for more effective resource utilisation.” He added, “CystoSmart™ can be used as an aid for urologists to improve detection: reduce missed tumors and reduce unnecessary biopsies and interventions.”

Chetan Baxi, CEO of Claritas HealthTech Ltd commented, “This green light from ANVISA, for us to proceed with the marketing of CystoSmart™ in Brazil is a significant milestone with which we are extremely pleased. We look forward to next steps of roll out and deployment of this first-of-its kind AI tool in Brazil and beyond.”

Claritas CystoSmart™ is agnostic to hardware and hence works with all scope types/manufacturers.

About Claritas HealthTech

Claritas conducts research and development in the fields of image enhancement, machine vision and artificial intelligence (“AI”) with a focus on medical image processing and AI assisted interpretation and diagnostics. Claritas aims to transform the diagnostics industry with powerful and effective software products created using image enhancement and AI technology enabling and assisting doctors and physicians to make accurate diagnosis and improve patient lives. All Claritas products are compliant with HIPPA, DPDPA and GDPR requirements.

For more information, please visit www.claritashealthtech.com

For Enquiries, please contact:

Devika Dutt

Claritas HealthTech Ltd

d.d@claritasco.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.