Smart Manufacturing Quality Control Systems Market Size to Hit $622.9 Billion by 2032, Riding a 14% CAGR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise in need for data-driven decision making and increase in demand for operational efficiency are the factors expected to propel the growth of the global Smart Manufacturing Quality Control Systems Market . However, the increase in complexity of integration and high investment cost are anticipated to hamper the growth of global market. On the contrary, growth in Industry 4.0 adoption is further likely to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market. The global smart manufacturing quality control systems market was valued at $187.5 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $622.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14% from 2024 to 2032.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 230 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A324110 By deployment mode, the on-premises segment accounted for the largest share in 2023 owing to the preference for local control over systems and data by many organizations. On-premises solutions allow manufacturers to manage their systems internally, providing control over security and customization, which is particularly important for industries with stringent data protection requirements, which is further expected to propel the overall market growth. However, the cloud segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR from 2024 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for flexibility, scalability, and remote accessibility that cloud solutions offer. Cloud-based systems allow for easier updates, integration with other digital tools, and real-time data access from anywhere, which aligns well with the ongoing trend towards digital transformation and Industry 4.0. Thereby, driving the growth of this segment in the global smart manufacturing quality control systems market.By component, the solution segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing to more than three-fifths of the smart manufacturing quality control systems market revenue, owing to organizations are increasingly investing in comprehensive smart manufacturing quality control systems solutions that offer integrated platforms, tools, and technologies to manage their smart manufacturing quality control systems environments effectively. These solutions provide businesses with the necessary infrastructure, security features, and management capabilities to seamlessly integrate public and private cloud resources, optimize performance, and ensure data protection, which is further expected to propel the overall market growth. However, the services segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR from 2024 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to the expert guidance, support, and customization services to successfully implement and manage their smart manufacturing quality control systems deployments. Service providers offer a range of consulting, implementation, migration, and managed services to help organizations navigate the complexities of smart manufacturing quality control systems adoption, maximize the benefits of their smart manufacturing quality control systems. Thereby, driving the growth of this segment in the global smart manufacturing quality control systems market.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-manufacturing-quality-control-systems-market/purchase-options By industry vertical, the automotive segment accounted for the largest share in 2023 owing to the automotive sector's extensive use of advanced manufacturing technologies and stringent quality control requirements. Automotive manufacturers rely heavily on precision and consistency, making smart quality control systems essential for managing complex production processes and ensuring high-quality standards, which is further expected to propel the overall market growth. However, the small and medium-sized enterprise segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR from 2024 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing the increasing need for high standards in medical device manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare-related production. The emphasis on patient safety, regulatory compliance, and the demand for advanced technology in manufacturing processes are propelling the rapid adoption of smart quality control systems in this sector. Thereby, driving the growth of this segment in the global smart manufacturing quality control systems market.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞Siemens AGHoneywell International Inc.Rockwell Automation, Inc.Schneider Electric SEABB Ltd.BoschMitsubishi Electric CorporationEmerson Electric Co.Cognex CorporationGeneral Electric (GE) DigitalThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the Smart manufacturing quality control systems market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, and agreements to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A324110 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:In April 2023, Honeywell acquired Compressor Controls Corporation (CCC) from INDICOR, LLC, which is owned by funds affiliated with private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC and Roper Technologies, Inc., for $670 million, which represents ~15x 2023E EBITDA on a tax adjusted basis, in an all-cash transaction. CCC is a leading provider of turbomachinery control and optimization solutions.In April 2023, Bosch partnered with Rhenus Automotive and REMONDIS subsidiary TSR Recycling to enhanced sustainability and EV battery recycling. As the global transition towards EVs takes shape, Bosch estimates that EVs account for around 70% of all newly registered passenger cars in Europe by 2030.In September 2023, Mitsubishi Electric’s RT Toolbox3 and iQ Works2 offers a new visual editor for programming SCADA and six-axis industrial robots, which the manufacturer says makes programming industrial robots child’s play. Delivering enhanced user-friendliness, and with operators that are new to robotics in mind, the update can help users streamline the set-up of automated applications.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A324110 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:By region, the North America region held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, owing to its well-established industries and advanced technology adoption. Companies in this region are early adopters of smart manufacturing solutions, investing heavily in high-tech quality control systems to maintain their competitive edge, anticipated to propel the growth of the market in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, owing to its rapid industrialization and expanding manufacturing sector. As countries in this region modernize their factories and increase production capabilities, there is a rising demand for smart quality control systems to improve efficiency and product quality, which is further expected to contribute to the growth of the market in this region.

