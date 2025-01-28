Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Set to Reach USD 181.2 Billion by 2035, Driven by Food & Beverage Demand, E-Commerce Expansion, and Advanced Packaging Technologies | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Flexible plastic packaging solutions are in high demand in Germany due to the rising demand for fast-moving goods and a thriving e-commerce industry. The increasing demand for the general barrier, long life, and durable plastics in the healthcare industry is expected to benefit the country's market growth.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global flexible plastic packaging industry is set to witness significant expansion, with sales projected to rise from USD 115.6 billion in 2025 to USD 181.2 billion by 2035, registering a steady CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period. The market’s value in 2024 stood at USD 111.8 billion, with a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 4.4% anticipated in 2025.

Flexible packaging rescued the worldwide E-commerce business during the covid-19 pandemic, and post-pandemic demand for flexible packaging has skyrocketed. This shift has expanded the printing and packaging industry's business opportunities and growth.

To provide environmentally friendly packaging solutions globally, an increasing number of manufacturers are engaging in and promoting the development of bio-based and sustainable flexible plastic packaging materials.

As the demand for packaged food items rises, so does the use of flexible plastic packaging raw materials such as polystyrene, polyethylene terephthalate, and polyethylene.

The demand for flexible plastic packaging is growing rapidly, driven by its lightweight nature, durability, cost-effectiveness, and ability to enhance product shelf life. Industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and e-commerce are increasingly adopting flexible packaging due to its superior barrier properties and convenience. The rise in online retail and changing consumer lifestyles have further fueled the need for flexible packaging solutions that ensure product safety and extended freshness. Additionally, innovations in packaging formats such as pouches, sachets, and wraps continue to gain traction as companies seek to differentiate their products and improve functionality.

Looking ahead, sustainability will be a key focus in the flexible plastic packaging industry. The shift towards recyclable, compostable, and biodegradable materials is shaping the market as consumers and regulatory bodies push for environmentally friendly alternatives. Companies are investing in bio-based plastics and mono-material structures to enhance recyclability. Advances in digital printing and smart packaging technologies, including QR codes and RFID tracking, are also influencing the industry by improving traceability and customer engagement.

Furthermore, the integration of automation and AI in manufacturing processes is expected to enhance efficiency, reduce waste, and lower production costs. Emerging markets, particularly in Asia and Latin America, present significant growth opportunities due to rising disposable incomes and expanding retail sectors. Brands are also focusing on flexible packaging innovations that cater to single-serve and on-the-go consumption trends. As circular economy principles gain prominence, collaboration between manufacturers, recyclers, and policymakers will be crucial in shaping the future of the industry. In response to these evolving trends, companies that adopt sustainable practices, leverage technological advancements, and adapt to shifting consumer preferences will remain competitive in the flexible plastic packaging sector.

Dominance of Food & Beverage Industry in Flexible Plastic Packaging

The food and beverage industry remains the primary driver of flexible plastic packaging demand, accounting for 58.3% of total sales. The preference for high-barrier films and Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) in fresh meat, frozen foods, and ready-to-eat meals has fueled this expansion. The beverage segment, particularly juices, dairy, and energy drinks, relies heavily on spouted pouches and shrink films for lightweight and portable solutions that meet evolving consumer preferences for convenience and sustainability.

3 Emerging Trends That Will Shift the Face of Flexible Packaging

Eco-friendly solution and widespread use of bio-plastics in the packaging industry

People are aware of climate change, and it influences consumer purchasing decisions.

Non-biodegradable and single-use plastics have been banned in many emerging nations, and bioplastics are being developed.

In January 2020, the Indian Institute of Technology invented a new type of bioplastic that is less expensive and stronger than high-density polythene. The Indian government is promoting the use of eco-friendly composite films, collapsible pouches, and bag-in-box packaging.

Packaging design that is eye-catching and appealing

Customers, according to a recent study, prefer brands that never fail to surprise them with their packaging.

On auspicious occasions, for example, a jewelry company never fails to surprise its customers with creative packaging.

The e-commerce market is thriving, particularly since the impact of Covid-19. People are spending more money on the internet. As a result, in order to retain customers, these brands are strategically focusing more on eye-catching packaging.

Advanced Packaging Technologies Enhancing Shelf Life

The adoption of MAP and Vacuum Skin Packaging (VSP) is revolutionizing fresh and perishable food storage. These technologies extend shelf life significantly while preserving freshness, color, and texture. MAP manipulates gas composition inside packaging to slow degradation, benefiting products such as meats, seafood, and fresh fruits. VSP, in contrast, vacuum-seals products in a tight plastic film, offering enhanced presentation and protection—especially for premium products like seafood and deli meats. The increasing consumer demand for fresher, longer-lasting food is expected to drive further adoption of these advanced packaging solutions.

E-Commerce and Online Food Delivery Accelerating Growth

With the rapid expansion of e-commerce and online food delivery services like Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub, the demand for flexible packaging solutions is at an all-time high. Pouches, films, and sachets provide optimal protection against moisture and contaminants, ensuring product safety during transportation. Flexible packaging’s lightweight and space-efficient nature makes it an ideal solution for the growing demand for on-the-go and single-serve food products. As online food delivery continues to thrive, flexible plastic packaging will play a crucial role in supporting convenience-driven consumer habits.

“Flexible plastic packaging is poised for sustained growth, driven by evolving consumer preferences, technological advancements, and the surge in e-commerce. The adoption of MAP and VSP is reshaping the food packaging landscape, while the industry continues to grapple with the cost barriers of bio-based alternatives. As leading corporations invest in sustainability, cost-effective solutions will be critical for market-wide adoption.” Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Country-Wise Insights

Country CAGR (2025-2035) Key Growth Driver USA 5.0% Growth in recyclable film packaging for frozen foods driven by sustainability efforts and online grocery shopping trends. Canada 3.5% Rising demand for lightweight, recyclable packaging in food and beverage sectors. Brazil 5.5% Expansion of flexible packaging in snacks and dairy, driven by urbanization and changing consumer habits. Argentina 4.0% Growth in flexible plastic packaging for dairy & frozen foods, fueled by increasing retail penetration. Germany 3.5% Adoption of recyclable pouch packaging for beverages, supported by Germany’s VerpackG regulations and sustainability trends. China 6.5% Surge in e-commerce and food delivery packaging, with government backing for sustainable plastic solutions. India 7.0% Fastest growth due to demand for cost-effective, lightweight, and sustainable packaging, particularly in FMCG and retail.

Industry Trends in Flexible Plastic Packaging

Sustainable Packaging Demand – Rising preference for recyclable and bio-based plastics due to environmental concerns.

– Rising preference for recyclable and bio-based plastics due to environmental concerns. E-commerce Boom – Increased online shopping drives demand for lightweight and durable flexible packaging.

– Increased online shopping drives demand for lightweight and durable flexible packaging. Advancements in Barrier Films – Development of high-barrier and mono-material films for extended product shelf life.

– Development of high-barrier and mono-material films for extended product shelf life. Smart Packaging Integration – Growth in QR codes, NFC, and freshness indicators for consumer engagement and traceability.

– Growth in QR codes, NFC, and freshness indicators for consumer engagement and traceability. Regulatory Compliance – Stricter packaging waste laws promoting circular economy initiatives and eco-friendly materials.



Business Growth Opportunities in Flexible Plastic Packaging

Expansion in Emerging Markets – High demand in India, China, and Brazil due to urbanization and retail growth.

– High demand in India, China, and Brazil due to urbanization and retail growth. Innovation in Recyclable Materials – Investing in mono-material and compostable films to meet sustainability goals.

– Investing in mono-material and compostable films to meet sustainability goals. Rise in Ready-to-Eat & Frozen Foods – Growth in convenience food packaging boosts flexible plastic packaging demand.

– Growth in convenience food packaging boosts flexible plastic packaging demand. Customization & Smart Labeling – Offering personalized designs and trackable solutions for premium packaging.

– Offering personalized designs and trackable solutions for premium packaging. Adoption of Digital Printing – Cost-effective, high-quality printing solutions for brand differentiation and agility.



Key Players of the Flexible Plastic Packaging Industry

Amcor Plc Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH Berry Global Group, Inc. Huhtamäki Oyj Sonoco Products Company Interflex Group Inc. Sealed Air Corporation AR Packaging Group AB Mondi Group DS Smith Plc CCL Industries Inc. Uflex Ltd. Winpak Ltd. Rengo Co. Ltd. Glenroy, Inc. ProAmpac LLC. American Packaging Corporation



Key Segments of the Flexible Plastic Packaging Industry

By Product Type:

Pouches

Bags & Sacks

Tubes

Sleeve Labels

Films & Wraps



By Material:

Oil-Based Polymers

Bio-Plastics

By Packaging Type:

VSP (Vacuum Skin Packaging)

MAP (Modified Atmospheric Packaging)

General Barrier



By End Use:

Food

Beverages

Personal Care

Homecare

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial Packaging

Consumer Packaging

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa



French Translation:

L' industrie mondiale des emballages en plastique souple devrait connaître une expansion significative, avec des ventes qui devraient passer de 115,6 milliards USD en 2025 à 181,2 milliards USD en 2035, enregistrant un TCAC stable de 4,6 % sur la période de prévision. La valeur du marché en 2024 s'élevait à 111,8 milliards USD, avec une croissance annuelle de 4,4 % prévue en 2025.

La demande d’emballages en plastique souple augmente rapidement, en raison de leur légèreté, de leur durabilité, de leur rentabilité et de leur capacité à améliorer la durée de conservation des produits. Des secteurs tels que l’alimentation et les boissons, les produits pharmaceutiques, les soins personnels et le commerce électronique adoptent de plus en plus les emballages souples en raison de leurs propriétés barrières supérieures et de leur commodité. L’essor de la vente au détail en ligne et l’évolution des modes de vie des consommateurs ont encore accru le besoin de solutions d’emballage souples qui garantissent la sécurité des produits et une fraîcheur prolongée. En outre, les innovations dans les formats d’emballage tels que les sachets, les pochettes et les emballages continuent de gagner du terrain, les entreprises cherchant à différencier leurs produits et à améliorer leur fonctionnalité.

À l’avenir, la durabilité sera une priorité dans le secteur des emballages plastiques souples. L’évolution vers des matériaux recyclables, compostables et biodégradables façonne le marché, les consommateurs et les organismes de réglementation préconisant des alternatives respectueuses de l’environnement. Les entreprises investissent dans des plastiques biosourcés et des structures mono-matériaux pour améliorer la recyclabilité. Les progrès de l’impression numérique et des technologies d’emballage intelligentes , notamment les codes QR et le suivi RFID, influencent également le secteur en améliorant la traçabilité et l’engagement des clients.

En outre, l’intégration de l’automatisation et de l’IA dans les processus de fabrication devrait améliorer l’efficacité, réduire les déchets et diminuer les coûts de production. Les marchés émergents, notamment en Asie et en Amérique latine, présentent d’importantes opportunités de croissance en raison de l’augmentation des revenus disponibles et de l’expansion des secteurs de la vente au détail. Les marques se concentrent également sur les innovations en matière d’emballages flexibles qui répondent aux tendances de consommation en portions individuelles et à emporter. À mesure que les principes de l’économie circulaire gagnent en importance, la collaboration entre les fabricants, les recycleurs et les décideurs politiques sera cruciale pour façonner l’avenir de l’industrie. En réponse à ces tendances en évolution, les entreprises qui adoptent des pratiques durables, tirent parti des avancées technologiques et s’adaptent aux préférences changeantes des consommateurs resteront compétitives dans le secteur des emballages plastiques flexibles.

Domination de l'industrie agroalimentaire dans le domaine des emballages en plastique souple

L'industrie agroalimentaire reste le principal moteur de la demande d'emballages plastiques souples, représentant 58,3 % des ventes totales. La préférence pour les films à haute barrière et les emballages sous atmosphère protectrice (MAP) dans la viande fraîche, les aliments surgelés et les plats préparés a alimenté cette expansion. Le segment des boissons, en particulier les jus de fruits, les produits laitiers et les boissons énergisantes, s'appuie fortement sur les sachets à bec verseur et les films rétractables pour des solutions légères et portables qui répondent aux préférences changeantes des consommateurs en matière de commodité et de durabilité.

L'innovation matérielle stimule la croissance du marché

Les polymères à base de pétrole continuent de dominer le marché en raison de leurs propriétés supérieures et de leur rentabilité. Le polyéthylène reste la principale résine pour les films et emballages utilisés dans les produits alimentaires sensibles à l'humidité, tels que les produits frais et les produits de boulangerie. Parallèlement, le polypropylène est largement utilisé pour les sachets et les contenants rigides, offrant une excellente résistance à la chaleur et une excellente transparence, ce qui le rend idéal pour les snacks, les plats surgelés et les boissons. Ces matériaux, optimisés pour la fabrication à grande vitesse, devraient porter la valorisation du marché à 88,3 milliards USD d'ici 2025, soit plus de 70 % de la part de marché totale.

Technologies d'emballage avancées améliorant la durée de conservation

L’adoption du MAP et du conditionnement sous vide (VSP) révolutionne le stockage des aliments frais et périssables. Ces technologies prolongent considérablement la durée de conservation tout en préservant la fraîcheur, la couleur et la texture. Le MAP manipule la composition du gaz à l’intérieur de l’emballage pour ralentir la dégradation, ce qui profite à des produits tels que la viande, les fruits de mer et les fruits frais. Le VSP, en revanche, scelle les produits sous vide dans un film plastique étanche, offrant une présentation et une protection améliorées, en particulier pour les produits haut de gamme comme les fruits de mer et la charcuterie. La demande croissante des consommateurs pour des aliments plus frais et plus durables devrait favoriser l’adoption de ces solutions d’emballage avancées.

Le commerce électronique et la livraison de repas en ligne accélèrent leur croissance

Avec l'expansion rapide du commerce électronique et des services de livraison de repas en ligne tels qu'Uber Eats, DoorDash et Grubhub, la demande de solutions d'emballage flexibles n'a jamais été aussi élevée. Les sachets, les films et les sachets offrent une protection optimale contre l'humidité et les contaminants, garantissant la sécurité des produits pendant le transport. La nature légère et peu encombrante des emballages flexibles en fait une solution idéale pour la demande croissante de produits alimentaires à emporter et en portions individuelles. Alors que la livraison de repas en ligne continue de prospérer , les emballages en plastique flexibles joueront un rôle crucial pour soutenir les habitudes de consommation axées sur la commodité.

« Les emballages en plastique souple sont voués à une croissance soutenue, stimulée par l’évolution des préférences des consommateurs, les avancées technologiques et l’essor du commerce électronique. L’adoption des emballages sous atmosphère modifiée (MAP) et sous atmosphère modifiée (VSP) remodèle le paysage de l’emballage alimentaire, tandis que l’industrie continue de lutter contre les barrières financières des alternatives biosourcées. Alors que les grandes entreprises investissent dans la durabilité, des solutions rentables seront essentielles pour une adoption à l’échelle du marché », déclare Ismail Sutaria, consultant principal en emballage chez Future Market Insights (FMI).

Tendances du secteur des emballages en plastique souple

Demande d’emballages durables – Préférence croissante pour les plastiques recyclables et biosourcés en raison de préoccupations environnementales.

– Préférence croissante pour les plastiques recyclables et biosourcés en raison de préoccupations environnementales. Boom du commerce électronique – L’augmentation des achats en ligne stimule la demande d’emballages flexibles légers et durables.

– L’augmentation des achats en ligne stimule la demande d’emballages flexibles légers et durables. Progrès dans les films barrières – Développement de films à haute barrière et mono-matériaux pour une durée de conservation prolongée des produits.

– Développement de films à haute barrière et mono-matériaux pour une durée de conservation prolongée des produits. Intégration d’emballages intelligents – Croissance des codes QR, NFC et indicateurs de fraîcheur pour l’engagement des consommateurs et la traçabilité.

– Croissance des codes QR, NFC et indicateurs de fraîcheur pour l’engagement des consommateurs et la traçabilité. Conformité réglementaire – Des lois plus strictes sur les déchets d’emballage favorisant les initiatives d’économie circulaire et les matériaux respectueux de l’environnement.



Opportunités de croissance commerciale dans le secteur des emballages en plastique souple

Expansion dans les marchés émergents – Forte demande en Inde, en Chine et au Brésil en raison de l’urbanisation et de la croissance du commerce de détail.

– Forte demande en Inde, en Chine et au Brésil en raison de l’urbanisation et de la croissance du commerce de détail. Innovation dans les matériaux recyclables – Investir dans des films mono-matériaux et compostables pour atteindre les objectifs de durabilité.

– Investir dans des films mono-matériaux et compostables pour atteindre les objectifs de durabilité. Hausse des aliments prêts à consommer et surgelés – La croissance des emballages pour aliments prêts à consommer stimule la demande d’emballages en plastique souple.

– La croissance des emballages pour aliments prêts à consommer stimule la demande d’emballages en plastique souple. Personnalisation et étiquetage intelligent – ​​Offre de conceptions personnalisées et de solutions traçables pour des emballages haut de gamme.

– ​​Offre de conceptions personnalisées et de solutions traçables pour des emballages haut de gamme. Adoption de l’impression numérique – Solutions d’impression rentables et de haute qualité pour la différenciation et l’agilité de la marque.



Principaux acteurs de l'industrie de l'emballage plastique souple

Amcor plc Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH Groupe Berry Global, Inc. Huhtamäki Oyj Société de produits Sonoco Groupe Interflex Inc. Société Sealed Air AR Packaging Group AB Groupe Mondi DS Smith Plc Les Industries CCL inc. Uflex Ltée. Winpak Ltée Rengo Co. Ltd. Glenroy, Inc. ProAmpac SARL. Société américaine d'emballage



Principaux segments de l'industrie de l'emballage plastique souple

Par type de produit:

Pochettes

Sacs et sachets

Tubes

Étiquettes de manche

Films et emballages



Par matériau:

Polymères à base d'huile

Bio-plastiques

Par type d'emballage:

VSP (Emballage sous vide)

MAP (Emballage sous atmosphère modifiée)

Barrière générale



Par utilisation finale:

Nourriture

Boissons

Soins personnels

Soins à domicile

Médicaments

Emballage industriel

Emballages de consommation

Autres

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

