Tosyalı Launches one of the World’s Largest Self-Consumption Solar Power Plant Projects

Tosyalı invests in renewable energy and signed an agreement with GE Vernova and Inogen for the first 120 MWp of Turkey’s and one of the largest self-consumption Solar Power Plant (SPP) projects with a total capacity of 1,2 GW. The project will utilize Tosyalı's locally produced N-Type Topcon 725 Wp panels under the Tosyalı V-Solar Brand.

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As one of the leading global green steel producers, with 15 million tons/year crude steel capacity, Tosyalı continues to expand its efforts to produce its energy. Tosyalı invests in cutting-edge technology, artificial intelligence, and renewable and clean energy sources, adhering to the principle of eco-efficiency.

Tosyalı is making significant strides toward becoming a fully integrated green steel producer. Tosyalı achieved a global milestone by reaching 235 MW of installed capacity with its SPP project, which covered all its facilities, making it the holder of the world’s largest rooftop solar power installation.

Tosyalı is embarking on an even larger project, and the company has signed an agreement with GE Vernova and its regional provider Inogen for the first 120 MWp of the 1,2 GW self-consumption SPP project. The first project is scheduled to become operational in 2025, while the 1,2 GW capacity project is targeted for completion in 2027.

Fuat Tosyalı, Chairman of Tosyalı Holding, announced at Davos 2025: “With this investment, Tosyalı will generate approximately 50% of its self-consumption from solar energy."

During his interview at the World Economic Forum, Fuat Tosyalı highlighted, “We continue to invest in advanced clean energy technologies under our vision of ‘Tosyalı for a sustainable life.’ We have taken the first step toward one of the world’s largest self-consumption SPP projects with a capacity of 1,2 GW by initiating the first project in Osmaniye. We are happy to collaborate with GE Vernova, one of the world’s leading companies in this field, and Inogen, Turkey’s leading EPC contractor. These panels will be deployed across SPP sites in eight provinces. By doing so, we aim to meet approximately 50% of our energy needs from solar energy, making us stronger and more independent in energy usage and strengthening our position among the world's leading green steel producers."

Tosyalı’s 1,2 GW project stands out as one of the largest self-consumption-focused projects carried out under a single umbrella in Turkey and worldwide.

