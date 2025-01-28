Platform Engineering Services Market to Reach $41.2 Billion Globally, by 2032 at 24.2% CAGR

Platform Engineering Services Market Share

The growing demand for advanced technologies and the need for continuous, fast applications drive the global platform engineering services market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global generated $4.9 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $41.2 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 24.2% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.Platform engineering services are a new movement that aims to modernize the supply of enterprise software, especially for digital transformation. A dedicated product team develops and maintains the engineering platform, which is made to support the requirements of software developers and others by offering standard, reusable tools and capabilities and interacting with complicated infrastructure. In reaction to the growing complexity of contemporary software architectures, platform engineering services are gaining popularity.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 317 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A105890 In the modern world, non-expert end users are frequently asked to handle a collection of intricate services. Furthermore, an engineering platform's specific capabilities are solely determined by the demands of its end users. The platform engineering service is provided to clients who may be developers, data scientists, or end users. These services are created by a committed team of professionals. Platform teams must first comprehend the requirements of their user groups, set priorities for their work, and then create platforms that will be helpful to their intended users.Furthermore, factors such as the rise in the demand for advanced technologies and surge in demand for continuous and fast application delivery primarily drive the platform engineering services market growth. However, expensive initial investments and lack of awareness for new product engineering services hamper the market growth to some extent. Moreover, more smart city projects are being undertaken and are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.Based on deployment mode, the global platform engineering services market share was dominated by the cloud segment in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years owing to the cloud services that ensures the integrity, confidentiality, and availability of platform engineering services. However, the on-premises segment is expected to witness the highest growth, as the on-premises segment in platform engineering service also conducts performance assessments, identify bottlenecks, and implements optimizations, such as tuning database queries, optimizing code, or fine-tuning hardware configurations.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A105890 By service type, the design and architecture segment held the major share in 2022, garnering nearly two-third of the global platform engineering services market revenue, owing to designing platforms that are adaptable to emerging technologies and market trends. This enables businesses to leverage new technologies and easily incorporate new features and functionalities into their platforms as they become available. The optimization and performance tuning segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 28.5% during the forecast period, owing to monitoring tools and technologies to collect real-time performance data, track key metrics, and detect performance anomalies. Real-time monitoring enables proactive identification of performance issues, immediate alerting, and prompt action to address potential performance bottlenecks, ensuring optimal platform performance and availability.By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment contributed to the highest share in 2022, accounting around one-third of the global platform engineering services market revenue, owing to massive flows of goods and materials throughout their multi-location company footprints. Numerous businesses provide platform services to meet the needs of end user industries in the global market for platform engineering services. The small and medium-sized enterprise segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 26.1% throughout the forecast period, owing to increased awareness of cost-cutting techniques and workflow modernization among small and medium-sized businesses using the latest energy and space-saving equipment.By region, North America dominated the market share in 2022 for the platform engineering services market. The rise in investment in advanced technologies, such as cloud-based services, AI, ML, business analytics solution, and IoT, to improve businesses and the customer experience are anticipated to propel the growth of the platform engineering services market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in penetration of digitalization and higher adoption of advanced technology are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market in this region.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/platform-engineering-services-market/purchase-options The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on various industries and sectors, including the platform engineering services market. With lockdowns and social distancing measures in place, businesses across industries had to quickly shift their operations online. This led to a surge in demand for platform engineering services to develop and enhance digital platforms, such as e-commerce websites, online collaboration tools, remote working solutions, and virtual meeting platforms. Many organizations accelerated their digital transformation efforts during the pandemic to adapt to the changing business landscape. This involved the adoption of cloud-based platforms, automation, and the integration of various technologies. Platform engineering services played a crucial role in facilitating this transformation and meeting the increased demand.The key players profiled in the platform engineering services industry analysis are International Business Machine Corporation, Accenture, HCL Technologies Limited, Intel Corporation, ServiceNow, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Salesforce Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Cisco Systems, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position of platform engineering services industry.Technological Aspect:Platform engineering services encompass various technologies and tools to design, develop, deploy, and manage platforms. In addition, platform engineering services leverage IaC frameworks like Terraform, CloudFormation, or Ansible to define and provision infrastructure resources programmatically. This approach allows for automated and consistent infrastructure setup across different environments, ensuring scalability, reproducibility, and version control. Furthermore, platform engineering services leverage cloud platforms like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud Platform (GCP). They utilize cloud services such as virtual machines, storage, databases, and serverless computing to build scalable and cost-efficient platforms. Cloud-native practices and services like AWS Lambda or Azure Functions enable serverless architectures. For instance, in June 2021, Salesforce Inc., and Amazon Web Services, Inc. partnered to use the full set of Salesforce and AWS capabilities together to quickly build and deploy powerful new business applications that accelerate platform engineering services and digital transformation.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost ata procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.