Aircraft Sensors Market Update 2025 : Projected to Exhibit USD 9.7 Billion Revenue by 2031, Claims AMR

The aircraft sensors market was valued at $4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2031.” — Allied Market Research

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global aircraft sensors market generated $4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $9.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global aircraft sensors market based on aircraft type, application, connectivity, end use, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

On basis of aircraft type, the fixed wings segment held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global aircraft sensors market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the others segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. The report includes rotorcraft segment.

Based on application, the flight decks segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for one-fourth of the global aircraft sensors market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the weapon systems segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period. The report also includes other segments such as fuel, hydraulic and pneumatic systems, engine/propulsion, cabin and cargo environmental controls, aerostructures and flight control, landing gear systems, and others.

Region-wise, the market across the Asia-Pacific region held the major market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global aircraft sensors market share and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific aircraft sensors market is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

Key Points Covered by the Report:
What are the fundamental skills, core competencies, and key players in the industry we are examining?
What are the opportunities for marketing strategies that are developing at a usual rate?
What are the main competitive factors influencing the industry?
What marketing tactics are suitable for a particular service or product?
What geographical areas are covered by the commercial aircraft market report?
What share of this market would each of the following regions hold during the forecast period: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and LAMEA?

The key players analyzed in the global aircraft sensors market report include Ametek, Inc.
Auxitrol Weston
BAE Systems plc
The Curtiss-Wright Corporation
Eaton Corporation plc
General Atomics
General Electric Company
Honeywell International Inc.
Meggitt PLC
Raytheon Technologies Corporation
Safran S.A.
Schneider Electric SE
Smith Systems Incorporated
TE Connectivity
Thales Group
Thermocouple Technology, LLC
Woodward, Inc.

