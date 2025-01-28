Hivello Announces Public Token Sale on DAOMaker, HyperGPT, & EclipsePad

LONDON and AMSTERDAM, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hivello, the innovative DePIN mining platform, is thrilled to announce the public token sale of its native token, $HVLO, set to commence on January 31, 2025. The sale will be hosted on three prominent launchpads: DAOMaker, HyperGPT, and EclipsePad, offering participants equal opportunities to invest in the future of decentralized physical infrastructure networks.

The $HVLO token sale is structured as a fair launch, ensuring that every participant receives the same terms. This approach underscores Hivello's commitment to decentralisation and fairness in the rapidly evolving Web3 landscape.

Key Details of the $HVLO Token Sale:

Public Sale Start Date: January 31, 2025

Launchpads: DAOMaker, HyperGPT, EclipsePad

Token Unlock Schedule: 25% of tokens will be unlocked at the Token Generation Event (TGE). A one-month cliff will follow the initial unlock. The remaining tokens will vest over a period of five months. Team tokens will remain locked for nine months, ensuring alignment with the community's long-term interests.



Hivello's unique approach to DePIN mining allows users to earn rewards by connecting unused computer resources to decentralized networks. The platform's aspirational goal to integrate with every reputable DePIN positions it as a future leader in the DePIN ecosystem.

"We are incredibly proud of the vibrant community that has grown around Hivello. Decentralization is not just a technological advancement; it's a fundamental shift towards empowering humanity. With the upcoming token sale, our community now has the opportunity to take a stake in Hivello's future, further aligning our shared vision of making DePIN mining so intuitive and accessible that onboarding the next 100 million users becomes a given" said Domenic Carosa, Chairman and Co-founder of Hivello.

Participants interested in the $HVLO token sale can find more information and the official launchpad links here .

The token is being issued by HVLO Association (Switzerland) under licence from Hivello Holdings Ltd.

About Hivello :

Hivello is an aggregator of DePIN projects that allows any user to participate in a variety of DePIN networks with just a few clicks. This eliminates the technical hurdles that many users face when trying to join these networks, and allows users to generate an extra source of income by mobilizing their idle computers. We aim to create a simple app that allows users to contribute their computer resources with no technical knowledge required.

Legal Disclaimer:

