Cannabis and Hemp Market Advancing Rapidly to 73.6 Billion USD at 14.54% CAGR by 2032 | Tilray, Cresco Labs, Hexo

The global cannabis and hemp market is experiencing dynamic changes driven by several factors. Growing consumer awareness about the therapeutic benefits

US, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannabis and Hemp Market Industry Overview 2025 By Product Type (Cannabis Flower, Cannabis Concentrates, Hemp-derived Products, Cannabis Oil), By Application (Medical, Recreational, Industrial), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline, Dispensaries), By End Use (Pharmaceuticals, Food Beverages, Cosmetics, Textiles) and By Regional (North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa) - Industry Growth Forecast to 2032

Continued legalization and recognition of therapeutic and recreational use globally.

Cannabis and Hemp Market growth was valued at 21.69 Billion USD in 2023. Cannabis and Hemp Market Industry is expected to grow from 24.84 Billion USD in 2024 to 73.6 Billion USD by 2032. Cannabis and Hemp Market share is projected at a CAGR 14.54% during forecast period 2025 - 2032. Rise in cannabis-based pharmaceuticals, edibles, and hemp-based industrial products.

Top Cannabis and Hemp Market Companies

Tilray

Cresco Labs

Hexo

MedMen

Harvest Health and Recreation

Aphria

Curaleaf

Canopy Growth

Aurora Cannabis

Charlotte's Web

Green Thumb Industries

Eve and Co

Terra Tech

Trulieve

Organigram

The future of healthcare is shaped by emerging technologies such as AI, robotics, and biotechnology. AI is enhancing diagnostics, decision-making, and operational efficiency, while robotics is transforming surgeries, rehabilitation, and elder care. Breakthroughs in CRISPR, gene therapy, and regenerative medicine promise new frontiers in treatment. Quantum computing holds potential for advancing drug discovery and managing complex data.

Additionally, the report delves into the strategies of global leading companies, emphasizing their Cannabis and Hemp Market portfolios and capabilities, market entry strategies, market positions, and geographical footprints, to gain a deeper understanding of their unique positions in the rapidly evolving globally.

𝖨𝗇𝖽𝗎𝗌𝗍𝗋𝗒 𝖣𝖾𝗍𝖺𝗂𝗅𝖾𝖽 𝖲𝖾𝗀𝗆𝖾𝗇𝗍𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇:

Cannabis and Hemp Market Segmentation Insights

Cannabis and Hemp Market Product Type Outlook

Cannabis Flower

Cannabis Concentrates

Hemp-derived Products

Cannabis Oil

Cannabis and Hemp Market Application Outlook

Medical

Recreational

Industrial

Cannabis and Hemp Market Distribution Channel Outlook

Online

Offline

Dispensaries

Cannabis and Hemp Market End Use Outlook

Pharmaceuticals

Food Beverages

Cosmetics

Textiles

Cannabis and Hemp Market Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

South America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Furthermore, the report evaluates the crucial market trends, drivers, and influencing factors that shape the global outlook for Cannabis and Hemp Market. An aging global population is increasing the demand for geriatric and long-term care, especially in developed nations. Healthcare systems are adapting by developing specialized services and infrastructure to address age-related diseases such as Alzheimer's. Concurrently, the world faces various health challenges, including infectious diseases like pandemics and antimicrobial resistance (AMR), non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes and heart disease, and a rising focus on mental health as an essential component of overall well-being.

Key Benefits:

The Cannabis and Hemp Market report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2025-2032 that assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities to capitalize on.

The study comprises a deep dive analysis of the market trend including the current and future trends for depicting the prevalent investment pockets in the market.

The SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces model is elaborated in the study of Cannabis and Hemp Market.

healthcare strategies, encouraging collaborative approaches to improve population health.

The industry is also investing in advanced training and workforce development, equipping healthcare professionals to adapt to new technologies and interdisciplinary care models. However, challenges such as safeguarding data privacy and security, balancing innovation with affordability, addressing workforce shortages, and navigating ethical concerns related to AI, genetic engineering, and end-of-life care remain significant hurdles for the future. The healthcare industry's evolution is set to prioritize innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability, ensuring better health outcomes globally.

By triangulating data from multiple sources, this approach helps validate findings and generate new insights. The analysis encompasses the assessment of research design, data collection techniques, sampling methods, and data analysis tools utilized in the study. By examining these elements, the analysis aims to determine the reliability, validity, and generalizability of the research findings.

Factors such as the alignment of study design with research objectives, appropriateness of data collection methods, representativeness of sampling techniques, suitability of analytical methods, and adherence to ethical considerations are carefully evaluated.

