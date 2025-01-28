President Cyril Ramaphosa assents to Preservation and Development of Agricultural Land Bill

President Cyril Ramaphosa has assented to the Preservation and Development of Agricultural Land Bill which is directed at ensuring that agricultural land supports long-term food production and that agriculture contributes to economic growth.

The law supports government’s objectives and priorities in respect of the sustainable management and use of natural resources. It also sets out a countrywide policy and regulatory framework for the preservation and development of agricultural land.

The law creates an enabling environment for the development of the agricultural sector and an increased contribution by this sector to economic growth.

The law seeks to protect and preserve agricultural land and its productive use to ensure that agricultural land is available and viable for the development of the agricultural sector.

The law reinforces South Africa’s efforts to ensure that agricultural land is used to its optimal potential to support long-term food production, which will have a positive impact on the economy.

Among other initiatives, the legislation sets out the purpose of provincial agricultural sector plans which will secure the coordination and harmonising of agricultural land use policies and plans to preserve a sustainable agricultural environment.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za