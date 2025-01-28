President Cyril Ramaphosa signs into law the Marine Pollution (Prevention of Pollution from Ships) Amendment Bill

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed into law the Marine Pollution (Prevention of Pollution from Ships) Amendment Bill which provides for stronger measures to better protect our oceans from ship-related pollution.

With South Africa having a coastline of more than 3 000km from Namibia on the Atlantic coast to Mozambique on the Indian Ocean, the enactment of the new law is vital to South Africa’s environmental and economic security.

It is also a contribution to global efforts to protect the marine environment and sustainable economic exploitation.

South Africa has a large exclusive economic zone at sea and a marine economy which, in 2022, supported about 400 000 jobs in areas across the existing marine economic sectors of shipping, associated construction, tourism and fisheries.

The law signed by President Ramaphosa is born out of the recognition that ships can pollute our oceans in various ways, from oil spills to harmful chemical sewage and garbage.

The law amends the Marine Pollution Act to incorporate Annex IV and Annex VI of the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships.

Annex IV regulates the activities for treatment and safe disposal of sewage from ships. Annex VI is the main global instrument that addresses ship energy-efficiency management and Greenhouse Gas emissions.

The amended legislation broadens the powers of the Minister of Transport to make regulations relating to, among others, the prevention of air pollution from ships and the prevention of pollution by sewage from ships.

The new law also increases fines from R500 000 to R10 million for any person convicted of serious offences under the Marine Pollution (Prevention of Pollution from Ships) Act or the international Convention which forms part of South African law.

