Erythropoietin Drugs Market: Trends and Insights | CAGR of 5.7%

PORTLAND, IN, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Erythropoietin/hematopoietin is a glycoprotein hormone that triggers production of red blood cells in the bone marrow through erythropoiesis. Erythropoietin drug was developed with the objective to treat anemic conditions caused from ESRD treatments and dialysis procedures. EPO drugs have gained approvals for chemotherapy-induced anemia. Advanced application of recombinant DNA technology enables production of erythropoietin for in-vitro conditions/synthetic variants, which are referred to as recombinant human erythropoietin (rHuEPO). Currently, EPO's, are largely used in anemic conditions induced from end stage renal disease treatment, chemotherapy, and antiretroviral treatment (ART).As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Erythropoietin Drugs Market was pegged at $9.24 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $14.41 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/59 Rise in prevalence of cancer, HIV, anemia, and kidney diseases, surge in level of awareness about the benefits of EPO therapeutics, and commercialization for erythropoietin biosimilars drive the growth of the global erythropoietin drugs market. However, longer duration of treatment, unaffordability of therapeutics, and adverse amount of side effects hinder the market growth. On the contrary, the commercialization of darbepoetin alfa biosimilar and achieving economies of scale across developed regions are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.Key Takeaways:The darbepoetin-alfa segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.The segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.The market across Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028.Economic Downturn Analysis:Increased healthcare spending in developed and developing countries facilitates better access to EPO drugs.Government funding and insurance coverage for CKD and anemia treatments directly impact market growth.The high cost of EPO drugs can be a barrier, but the introduction of biosimilars helps reduce treatment costs and enhances market penetration.Erythropoietin Drugs Market Segments:By PRODUCTS:Epoetin-alfaEpoetin-betaDarbepoetin-alfaOthersBy APPLICATIONS:HematologyKidney DisorderCancerOthersGeography:North AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaMiddle East and AfricaRegional Analysis:North America dominates the global erythropoietin drugs market, owing to presence of several approved and commercialized erythropoietin biosimilars. However, Asia-Pacific is characterized by presence of generic epoetin products. Asia-Pacific and LAMEA offer promising growth opportunities for erythropoietin manufacturers as these regions are less explored for erythropoietin drugs as compared to North America and Europe.For Procurement Information- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/59 Leading Market Players:Johnson & JohnsonAmgen Inc.,Roche, Hospira Inc.BioconLG Life Sciences Ltd.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.Intas PharmaceuticalsRanbaxy Laboratories Ltd.,Celltrion, Inc.Request Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/59

