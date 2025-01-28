Angelini Ventures co-leads €35 million oversubscribed Series B financing in Nobi, an AgeTech company, to expand AI-enabled technology across senior care facilities globally

Angelini Ventures’ investment in Nobi demonstrates its continued strategic focus on digital health and connected health devices and represents a significant opportunity to improve the wellbeing of an ageing and vulnerable population.

Nobi’s smart lights demonstrate a remarkable 51% reduction in falls and enable 94% faster caregiver response times.

By transforming fall detection through AI-powered sensors, Nobi addresses critical challenges in caring for ageing and vulnerable populations, virtually eliminating long-lie periods that can increase mortality risk.

Rome, Italy, 28 January 2025 – Angelini Ventures, the corporate venture firm of Angelini Industries focused on investing in companies developing innovative solutions in BioTech and Digital Health, today announces that it has co-led an oversubscribed €35 million Series B financing round in Nobi, an AgeTech company tackling global ageing challenges.

Nobi was founded in 2018 by Roeland Pelgrims, with the mission to empower people to age with dignity, safety and happiness. Nobi is looking to revolutionize elderly care by delivering innovative solutions in fall detection, fall prevention, and smart care, transforming the landscape of care homes with its advanced technology, an AI-powered smart light. Falls in care homes represent the biggest cause of hospitalization for elderly residents.

The financing round was co-led by Angelini Ventures and Nexus NeuroTech Ventures, in the round also participated 15th Rock, and existing investors EQT Health Economics and EQT Dementia Fund, PMV, and Nobi’s founders Roeland Pelgrims and Bert De Haes as well as Balz Halter.

The proceeds of the Series B financing will enable Nobi to strengthen its market leadership position in UK and US and enhance the platform with new features to improve care home workflows.

Angelini Ventures selected Nobi as part of its investment strategy to support and advance the most promising healthcare technology companies, from wearable devices to AI-enabled products and solutions, that are transforming industry standards.

As the global population ages at an unprecedented rate around the world, healthcare systems are facing increasing pressure to adapt to the needs of older generations creating urgent demand for innovative solutions.

Nobi’s AI Smart light is designed to address the challenges of an ageing population, specifically focusing on fall detection and prevention in elderly individuals. Nobi’s innovative light offers a solution to enable seniors to stay at home longer and support them in professional care environments. The lights work in real-time, processing data locally to ensure better privacy and reliability. The AI model was trained for six years by the world’s best AI experts on more than 250,000 real-life situations.

For fall detection, the lamp uses AI-powered sensors and cameras to monitor the environment continuously. Rapid intervention after a fall is critical, as long-lie periods—when individuals remain on the floor for over an hour—significantly increase the risk of complications or death. Studies show that waiting over an hour raises the likelihood of mortality within six months to 50%. A recent analysis1 highlights Nobi’s impact. The smart lights enable caregivers to respond 94% faster: reducing waiting times from one hour and eight minutes to just four minutes. Before Nobi, 44% of falls involved long-lie periods over an hour. With Nobi, these incidents were eliminated, ensuring residents receive timely care and relieving caregivers of the stress of finding residents waiting for hours.

Recent analysis highlights the significant impact of Nobi's fall prevention technology in care homes. The data reveals that Nobi reduces falls by 51% immediately after installation. At Hartland House, a care home in the UK, fall rates were reduced by 84% following the activation of additional prevention measures in a second phase. The success of preventing 4 out of 5 falls at Hartland House has prompted the regional government to expand Nobi’s implementation across 50 additional care homes in Lancashire and South Cumbria.

Tanja Dowe, Managing Director of Angelini Ventures, said: “Nobi's technology stands out by seamlessly integrating AI and advanced monitoring capabilities with a deep understanding of elderly care needs. Nobi delivers meaningful, clinically validated improvements to daily care operations in assisted living facilities and care homes, supporting both residents and caregivers. We also appreciate the ability to harness the Nobi platform beyond fall management, extending its use to more expansive health and disease monitoring, as well as care management.”

“This funding milestone is yet another proof of the overwhelming need for AgeTech solutions that combine gold standard technology with award-winning design,” added Roeland Pelgrims, CEO and Co-founder of Nobi. “Having such a diverse group of world-class investors and an all-star board reaffirms the global potential of our mission.”

***

Notes to Editors

About Angelini Ventures

Angelini Ventures, the venture capital arm of Angelini Industries, is a Series A and Series B investment firm focused on accelerating disruptive innovations and trends in BioTech and Digital Health. Angelini Ventures will invest €300 million across a global portfolio in Europe and North America, drawing on a global team, strategic advisors and partners to help entrepreneurs scale their businesses into transformative category-leading companies.

To date, Angelini Ventures has invested around €100 million into 18 companies covering a range of therapeutic areas and modalities, including Neumirna, Cour Pharmaceuticals, Noctrix Health, Nouscom, Avation Medical, Pretzel Therapeutics, Cadence Neuroscience and Freya Biosciences.

www.angeliniventures.com

About Angelini Industries

Angelini Industries is a multinational industrial group founded in Ancona in 1919 by Francesco Angelini. Today, Angelini Industries represents a solid and diversified industrial reality that employs approximately 5,800 employees and operates in 21 countries around the world with revenues of over 2 billion euros, generated in the health, industrial technology and consumer goods sectors.

A targeted investment strategy for growth, constant commitment to research and development, deep knowledge of markets and business sectors, make Angelini Industries one of the Italian companies of excellence in the sectors in which it operates.

www.angeliniindustries.com

About Nobu Smart Lights

Founded in Belgium in 2018, Nobi is an AgeTech company dedicated to helping people age with dignity, safety, and happiness. Nobi’s flagship product, its award-winning AI-powered smart light, delivers innovative solutions for fall detection, fall prevention, and smart care. Currently employing 50 full-time equivalents (FTEs), Nobi plans to expand its team to 80 FTEs by the end of 2025. With offices in Belgium, the US, and the UK, Nobi’s solutions are available in over 22 countries.

Nobi website

1 Nobi impact analysis: conducted in five care homes across 2,817 resident days





