Opioid Market to rise at a 3.4% CAGR from 2024 to 2034 to reach a Valuation of US$ 63,472.6 million | Fact.MR

Discover the complexities and trends within the opioids market. From evolving regulations to innovative pain relief solutions.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global opioid market is estimated at US$ 45,645.8 million in 2024, projected to grow steadily with a 3.4% CAGR through 2034. The market is projected to account for a valuation of US$ 63,472.6 million by 2034. The increasing prevalence of chronic pain conditions worldwide continues to rise, prompting a sustained demand for effective pain management solutions.The demographic shift towards an aging population contributes significantly to the demand for pain relief medications. Older individuals often experience conditions associated with chronic pain, fueling the need for pain management, including the use of opioids.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Opioids are commonly prescribed for managing post-operative pain. As the number of surgical procedures grows globally, so does the demand for opioids during recovery periods. Opioids are widely accepted among healthcare professionals as a standard in pain management, leading to their continued use across various medical specialties.Patients' growing emphasis on pain relief and their pursuit of enhanced quality of life propel the need for impactful pain management solutions, often resulting in heightened acceptance of opioids in cases where alternative remedies fall short. Medical practices are progressively inclining towards advanced pain management methodologies, such as utilizing opioids, particularly in scenarios involving moderate to severe pain where other options might demonstrate limited effectiveness.The proliferation of awareness among healthcare providers regarding proper opioid use and its efficacy in pain relief further drives market growth. As understanding deepens regarding the appropriate prescription, administration, and monitoring of opioid therapy, their utilization in managing pain becomes more prevalent.Key Takeaways from the Market StudyThe North American opioid market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% through 2034. The opioid industry in the United States holds a dominant share of 91.5% in 2024. The United States dominates the global opioid market, valued at US$ 21,625 million in 2024.The opioid industry in China is expected to rise at a CAGR of 3.3% through 2034. Based on application, the analgesia segment hold a 6.6% market share in 2024. The hospital pharmacies segment dominates the distribution channel with a 30.9% share in 2024."Continued Market Growth Expected as Aging Population and Chronic Pain Cases Drive Demand for Advanced Pain Management Solutions,” remarks an analyst at Fact.MR.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Opioid Market:Novo Nordisk A/S; Bayer AG; Endo International Plc; Janssen NV; Mithra Pharmaceuticals; Novartis AG; Pfizer Inc.; Allergen Plc; Merck KGaA; Teva Pharmaceuticals; Mylan N.V.Competitive LandscapeCompanies invest heavily in R&D to develop novel opioid formulations. They focus on creating medications with improved safety profiles, including abuse-deterrent formulations, extended-release options, and combination therapies to address pain more effectively while minimizing risks. Companies aim to broaden their market reach by expanding into new geographic regions through strategic product launches, partnerships, or acquisitions.Cadila Healthcare Limited has been involved in manufacturing and supplying opioid medications, contributing to the availability of these medications for pain management in certain markets.Fresenius Kabi has focused on developing and supplying various medications, including opioid-based products used in pain management and anesthesia, catering to hospital and healthcare settings.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:More Valuable InsightsFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global nebulizer device market, presenting a historical analysis from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the period of 2024-2034.The study reveals essential insights based on Product Type (Morphine, Codeine, Fentanyl, Meperidine, Methadone) by Application (Cough Suppression, Analgesia, Diarrhea Suppression) By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Store, Clinics) across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East and Africa).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR: Opioid overdose treatment market is valued at US$ 1.54 billion in 2024, as revealed in a newly published report by Fact.MR. Over the assessment period (2024 to 2034), the market is forecasted to advance at a CAGR of 7.2% and reach a US$ 3.1 billion by the end of 2034.The global bone cement & glue market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 5.4% and increase from a market valuation of US$ 1.3 billion in 2022 to US$ 2.2 billion by the end of 2032.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.Contact:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team: sales@factmr.comFollow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.