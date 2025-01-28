Derby Barracks/ DUI-Drugs

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A5000091

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 01/06/2025 @ 1044 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main, Orleans, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Tyler Pion

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westmore, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/06/2024 at approximately 1044 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified about a male slumped over the wheel of a vehicle on Main St in the Village of Orleans, VT. State Police identified the operator as Tyler Pion, 34 of Westmore, VT. During investigation, Troopers observed Pion to have multiple indicators of impairment. Pion was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI-Drugs and was transported to the Derby Barracks for further processing. Pion was later issued a citation to appear in court for the above charges.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/25/2025 @ 0830 hrs

COURT: Orleans Superior Court - Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED