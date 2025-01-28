Derby Barracks/ DUI-Drugs
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A5000091
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 01/06/2025 @ 1044 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main, Orleans, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Tyler Pion
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westmore, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/06/2024 at approximately 1044 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified about a male slumped over the wheel of a vehicle on Main St in the Village of Orleans, VT. State Police identified the operator as Tyler Pion, 34 of Westmore, VT. During investigation, Troopers observed Pion to have multiple indicators of impairment. Pion was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI-Drugs and was transported to the Derby Barracks for further processing. Pion was later issued a citation to appear in court for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/25/2025 @ 0830 hrs
COURT: Orleans Superior Court - Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
