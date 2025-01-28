Get Repair, Rebuilding Advice Jan. 27-Feb. 1 in Carter, Hawkins, Hamblen Counties

Mitigation specialists from FEMA have partnered with Lowe’s Home Improvement to offer free advice and tips on how to rebuild homes stronger and safer as Tennessee residents begin repairing, rebuilding and making improvements to their homes after Tropical Storm Helene.

FEMA specialists will be available from Monday, Jan. 27, to Saturday, Feb. 1, at these locations:

Carter County

Lowe’s Home Improvement

925 Patriot Dr.

Elizabethton, TN 37643

Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday to Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Saturday

Hamblen County

Lowe’s Home Improvement

2744 West Andrew Johnson Hwy.

Morristown, TN 37814

Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday to Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Saturday

Hawkins County

2324 West Stone Dr.

Kingsport, TN 37660

Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday – Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Saturday

The specialists are available to answer questions and offer home-improvement tips and proven methods to help reduce damage from disasters. Most information is aimed at general contractors or those who do the work on their own.