Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,768 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,948 in the last 365 days.

Get Repair, Rebuilding Advice Jan. 27-Feb. 1 in Carter, Hawkins, Hamblen Counties

Mitigation specialists from FEMA have partnered with Lowe’s Home Improvement to offer free advice and tips on how to rebuild homes stronger and safer as Tennessee residents begin repairing, rebuilding and making improvements to their homes after Tropical Storm Helene.

FEMA specialists will be available from Monday, Jan. 27, to Saturday, Feb. 1, at these locations:

Carter County
Lowe’s Home Improvement                           
925 Patriot Dr.
Elizabethton, TN 37643
Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday to Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Saturday 

Hamblen County
Lowe’s Home Improvement                           
2744 West Andrew Johnson Hwy.
Morristown, TN 37814
Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday to Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Saturday

Hawkins County
2324 West Stone Dr. 
Kingsport, TN 37660
Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday – Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Saturday 

The specialists are available to answer questions and offer home-improvement tips and proven methods to help reduce damage from disasters. Most information is aimed at general contractors or those who do the work on their own.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Get Repair, Rebuilding Advice Jan. 27-Feb. 1 in Carter, Hawkins, Hamblen Counties

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more