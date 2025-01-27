Minister advises Education Providers and Schools to comply with School Fee regulations. The Minister of Education and Human Resources Development (MEHRD), Hon. Tozen Leokana has […]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.