Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Schedule: Monday, January 27, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for Monday, January 27, 2025, include the following: 

Monday, January 27 at 10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster, First Lady Peggy McMaster, and Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in the South Carolina Civic Commemoration of the 80th Anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz, University of Alumni Center, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C. 

