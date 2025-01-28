RELEASE: SAFETY AROUND ELECTRIC UTILITY POLES AND POWER LINES
SAFETY AROUND ELECTRIC UTILITY POLES AND POWER LINES
Public Urged to Report Safety Hazards Around Electric Utility Poles and Power Lines
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
January 27, 2025
HONOLULU — The state of Hawai‘i Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Division of Consumer Advocacy (DCA), urges residents take appropriate action in case of emergencies involving downed power lines or sparking near electric utility poles. Residents are also encouraged to report non-emergency concerns, such as vegetation overgrowth near power lines, which can pose safety hazards.
Residents should call 911 immediately if they observe downed power lines or sparking near a utility pole. The electric utility will then be notified by 911 dispatchers and a troubleshooter will be dispatched.
For non-emergency concerns, such as vegetation overgrowth on power lines or damage, residents should contact their local electric utility directly.
Emergency Concerns:
- Downed Power Lines or Sparking Near a Utility Pole: If you witness downed power lines or sparking, call 911 immediately. Never touch a downed power line or attempt to move it, and always assume it is energized. Once 911 is called, dispatchers will notify the electric utility, and a troubleshooter will be sent. For after-hours emergencies, always contact 911 first, then report it to your electric utility’s trouble line.
Emergency Contact Information:
-
- O‘ahu: 1-855-304-1212
- Maui: 808-871-7777
- Moloka‘i, Lānaʻi: 1-877-871-8461
- Hawai‘i Island: 808-969-6666
- KIUC
Non-Emergency Safety Concerns:
- Vegetation Concerns or Equipment Issues Near/On Electric Utility Poles or Power Lines: If you see overgrown vegetation near power lines or have safety concerns related to electric utility equipment on utility poles (power lines, transformers, etc.), please report them to the relevant electric utility company. This document can assist with identifying electric utility equipment.
- Contacting Electric Utility Providers: Once the electric utility company has been notified, a troubleshooter will assess the risk and, if necessary, remove the potential hazard. Response times vary based on the amount of volume being managed at that time.
Non-Emergency Contact Information:
-
Hawaiian Electric
- For vegetation concerns or questions regarding tree trimming and inspection, please contact:
-
KIUC
- Members are encouraged to take photos and email a report to [email protected] with as much information on the location of the problem as possible. You can also send a message through Facebook Messenger with photos and location information. Reports can be made by phone to 808-246-4300, but specific information on the location and a description of the problem will be necessary.
Safety Reminders:
- Never touch a downed power line or attempt to move it.
- Always assume a downed line is energized.
- Never plant vegetation below or close to power lines.
- Keep vegetation trimmed away from your home to prevent contact with power lines.
- If you see sparking or smoke near a utility pole, call 911 and report it immediately to your local electric utility company.
The Division of Consumer Advocacy is a state agency that plays a vital role in safeguarding the interests of consumers of regulated public utility services. Representing a broad spectrum of customers across various utility and transportation sectors, DCA advocates before the Hawai‘i Public Utilities Commission. DCA comprises a diverse team of professionals committed to ensuring the safe, reliable, and equitable delivery of utility services at affordable rates, while aligning with the state’s policy objectives.
###
