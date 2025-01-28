DR. KIMBERLY OLSON SELECTED FOR IAOTP’S WOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Dr. Kimberly Olson honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Kimberly Olson, 9 Time Millionaire, Accredited Coach, TEDx Speaker, Best-Selling Author, CEO, and Creator of The Goal Digger Girl, was recently selected as Woman of the Year 2025-2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is a prestigious achievement, the Woman of the Year title is a distinction reserved for the most exceptional female professional. This award is a testament to Dr. Kimberly Olson's unparalleled excellence in her field, her remarkable personal and professional success, and her influential leadership in her community. Kimberly's impact is undeniable, and IAOTP is honored to bestow this award upon her. In December, Kimberly will be announced as Woman of the Year at IAOTP's Red Carpet Annual Awards Gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas.With over a decade of professional experience, Kimberly has established herself as an internationally renowned social media expert and a visionary in her field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, she has consistently demonstrated success and advancement throughout her career. Kimberly is the CEO and Founder of The Goal Digger Girl, where she offers transformative coaching and courses through programs like The Vault, Millionaire Mindset Experience, the Business Academy, and Ignited Life Coaching. Highly accredited, Kimberly creates action-oriented solutions tailored to every entrepreneur's needs, empowering them to achieve their business goals.The Goal Digger Girl empowers female entrepreneurs by teaching them simple systems and online strategies in sales and marketing. Through the power of social media, they learn how to elevate their online presence and achieve real, authentic results in their businesses.Kimberly is a TEDx Talk speaker and an Ambassador for John Maxwell. She has shared the stage with industry leaders such as Rachel Hollis, Chalene Johnson, Marina Simone, Rob Sperry, Jessica Higdon, and Frazer Brookes. Additionally, Kimberly travels nationally for public speaking engagements and conferences. The Goal Digger Girl Podcast is recognized as one of the Top 25 podcasts in the marketing industry. She is also the Founder of the non-profit organization Elephant Sisters. Furthermore, Kimberly is the author of the best-selling books The Goal Digger, Why Balance is B.S., Unleashing HER, and Boss It Up, Babe!Speaking Engagements:• Wyn XI Wise Women’s Conference 2025 (Paris): 200 Attendees• Inc. Magazine: #18 in the Southwest Region• Mom 2.0 Summit 2024: 300 Attendees• DFW Women’s Networking Luncheon 2024 + 2025: 50 Attendees• Slay Online Sales Summit (virtual) 2024: 1500 Attendees• On The Edge Summit 2023• Faith Over Fear Business Summit 2023: 1000 Attendees• Bravenly Leadership Summit 2023: 250 Attendees• Comeback Champion Summit 8.0 Keynote Presentation 2023• Find the Right People for Your Network Marketing Business 2023• International Association of Top Professionals Summer Event 2023: 50 Attendees• Hosted Like a Goal Digger Conference 2022: 300 Attendees• Hosted 13 In-Person Retreats from 2021-2024 (20-80 attending each)• Tedx Talk 2021: Reclaiming Social Media for Good (virtual) 1,700 Views• Top Summit 2020: 300 AttendeesBefore embarking on her professional career, Kimberly earned a Ph.D. in Holistic Nutrition and a Ph.D. in Natural Health. She is also certified as an NLP Practitioner and Master Practitioner through The Priority Academy and is an Official Member of the Forbes Coaches Council.Kimberly's impressive career includes owning her blog, FitKim, as the National Training Director for Genesis Today, Inc., and as the Marketing and Membership Director for both the Eagle Point Recreation Complex and the YMCA. Additionally, she was the District Sales Manager for Vector Marketing Corporation.Throughout her illustrious career, Kimberly has received many awards, accolades and was recognized worldwide for her expertise in coaching and social media. Kimberly was recognized as one of the "Top 20 Life Coaches to Look Out for in 2022" by the Entrepreneur's Herald. She achieved the rank of #2 Recruiter globally in network marketing before officially retiring. Her recent TEDx Talk was featured as one of the "10 Top TEDx Talks You Don't Want to Miss." In 2022, Kimberly was awarded Top CEO of the Year by IAOTP and in 2023 she received the Top Business Innovator and Empowered Woman award. In 2024 she was also featured in the International best-selling book Top 50 Fearless Leaders, by IAOTP. Kimberly was recently honored as IAOTP's Most Inspirational Member of the Year for 2024 in Nashville at the Opryland Hotel. She will be recognized as Woman of the Year at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in Las Vegas.Awards & Recognition:• International Association of Top Professionals Woman of the Year Award 2025• Fortuna Global Award for Business Woman of the Year 2024• International Association of Top Professionals Award for Most Inspirational Member of the Year 2024• Top 10 Affiliate for Secrets of Success with Russell Brunson of ClickFunnels 2024• Inc. Magazine: #18 in the Southwest Region 2023• Top 23 Female Business Owners to Watch in 2023 LinkedIn Feature• International Association of Top Professionals Awards for Empowered Woman of the Year and Top Business Innovator 2023• The Enterprise World Award of Enterprising Woman of the Year 2022• Success Pitcher’s 10 Most Ambitious Women In Business to Follow 2022• Entrepreneurs Herald’s Top 20 Life Coaches to Look Out For 2022• International Association of Top Professionals Award Top CEO 2022• Two Comma Club Award Winner for ClickFunnels 2021• Founder of the non-profit, Elephant Sisters 2021Looking back, Kimberly attributes her success to her determination, passion for helping other women succeed, and visionary focus on all her business endeavors. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her family and traveling. Watch her video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WEUmtMAZ8jQ&t=2s For more information on Ms. Kimberly Olson, please visit: www.thegoaldiggergirl.com 