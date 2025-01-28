Atticus Publishing proudly presents, "The Frenchie Friends Trio: Origin Story" by Kimberly Nokk

The Frenchie Friends Trio Sets Off on a Whimsical Journey

ALEXANDRIA, MN, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Children’s literature welcomes a fresh and funny addition with the release of The Frenchie Friends Trio: Origin Story by Kimberly Nokk . This charming tale, explores the adventures of three quirky French bulldogs: Max, Gunther, and Zeno. Through their escapades, the book teaches children the valuable lessons of friendship, uniqueness, and teamwork.In her debut children's book, Minnesota-native Kimberly Nokk draws from her extensive background in Psychology to create a narrative that not only entertains but also educates. Nokk, a PhD holder from St Cloud State and Walden University, infuses her storytelling with humor and relatability, encouraging young readers to embrace their differences and work together."The idea for The Frenchie Friends Trio came from my desire to impact others positively while expressing myself creatively," says Nokk. "This book reflects my passion for helping others discover and utilize their full potential in a fun and engaging way."The Frenchie Friends Trio: Origin Story invites readers to join Max, Gunther, and Zeno as they tackle everyday challenges with wit and bravery. The book promises to be a delightful read for children and parents alike, packed with humor and heartwarming moments."The primary message of the book is for kids to not be afraid to be themselves and to show their strengths," Nokk explains. "Each character in the book is unique, brave, and powerful in their own way, which I hope will inspire young readers to feel the same about themselves."The Frenchie Friends Trio: Origin Story is available for purchase at major bookstores and online retailers. For more information, visit or follow Kimberly Nokk on Instagram @thefrenchiefriendstrio.Kimberly Nokk is an accomplished psychologist and author from Alexandria, Minnesota. With multiple degrees in Psychology, including a PhD, her career is marked by a commitment to learning and helping others achieve their potential. Nokk's work often integrates humor into educational concepts, making learning enjoyable and accessible. Her storytelling captures the essence of her approach to life and work, one that is full of energy, creativity, and compassion.

