Less Cancer to Hold National Cancer Prevention Workshop 2025 on National Cancer Prevention Day, Feb. 4, on Capitol Hill

Top Cancer Experts Provide Roundtable Discussion on Advocacy, Prevention and Specialty Perspectives

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Less Cancer is hosting a National Cancer Prevention Workshop 2025 on National Cancer Prevention Day, Tuesday, February 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event will occur in The Gold Room (Room 2168) in the Rayburn House Office Building (45 Independence Ave., S.W.) The event is being held in coordination with the Bipartisan Cancer Prevention Caucus. The workshop is free and includes a light breakfast and lunch.Moderated by Miles O’Brien, chairman emeritus of Less Cancer, independent journalist and filmmaker, the event will focus on advocacy, prevention strategies and specialty perspectives in the fight against cancer. Audience interaction and discussion is encouraged.Other panelists include Bill Couzens, founder of Less Cancer; Monica L. Baskin, Ph.D., Social Determinants of Health, Pittsburgh Health; Kelly Hirko, Ph.D., community-based researcher and epidemiologist working to improve health outcomes and reduce health disparities, particularly in rural and under-resourced populations; Mindi Messmer, M.A., environmental/public health scientist, cancer clusters/PFAS; Linda Reinstein, public health advocate, asbestos awareness and Tricia Petzold, M.D., family physician, food as medicine.“This workshop is for anyone in the medical community, working with a cancer-related organization or facing cancer themselves or with a friend or family member,” explained Couzens who is also hosting the event. “We want to be able to share important information as well as progress being made on Capitol Hill to advance cancer research and protocols.”The Michigan State University College of Human Medicine will also provide 1 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit for physicians attending.The event is free and open to the public but registration is required. To register, please go to this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/national-cancer-prevention-workshop-2025-tickets-1203978745839 For more information on Less Cancer, visit www.lesscancer.org # # #About Less CancerFounded in 2004 by Bill Couzens, the Next Generation Choices Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity known more widely as “Less Cancer.” The organization works to educate the public, create proactive public policies, and offer continuing education credit to physicians, nurses, and public health professionals regarding cancer and cancer prevention. For more information, visit www.lesscancer.org

