IBEX Limited to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on February 6th, 2025

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBEX Limited (“ibex”) (Nasdaq: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced it will report second quarter 2025 financial results after the market close on Thursday, February 6, 2025. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results, recent developments, and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. ET.

What: IBEX Limited Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
When: Thursday, February 6, 2025
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Live Call: Register Here for Dial-In and PIN
Webcast: https://investors.ibex.co/
   

About ibex
ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of approximately 30 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including the AI-powered ibex Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 175 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact
Michael Darwal
ibex
Michael.Darwal@ibex.co

Media Contact
Dan Burris
ibex
Daniel.Burris@ibex.co


