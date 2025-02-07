Comment period for big game season proposals is open, and here's the schedule for public meetings

Big game seasons will be finalized by the Fish and Game Commission during its March 26 meeting in Boise. The application period for big game controlled hunts runs May 1 through June 5.

The public comment process will also include meetings hosted at Fish and Game’s regional offices at the time and dates listed below.

Public meeting schedule

Panhandle Region

Feb. 12, Bonners Ferry, 5–7 p.m., USFS Building, 6286 Main Street

Feb. 18, Kellogg, 5–7 p.m.: Shoshone County Fire District 2, 911 Bunker Avenue

Feb. 19, St. Maries, 5–7 p.m. Cormana Building,1100 W. Idaho Street

Feb. 20, Coeur d’Alene, 5–7 p.m. Fish and Game Panhandle Regional Office, 2885 W. Kathleen Avenue

Clearwater Region

Feb. 11, Moscow, 5–7 p.m., Latah County Fair Building, 1021 Harold Street

Feb. 13, Lewiston, 5–7 p.m., Fish and Game Clearwater Regional Office, 3316 16th Street

Feb. 18, Grangeville, 5–7 p.m., Grangeville Senior Center, 108 Grangeville Truck Route

Feb. 20, Ahsahka, 5–7 p.m., Fish and Game Clearwater Hatchery, 118 Hatchery Roe

Southwest Region – McCall

Feb. 10, Council, 6–8 p.m., Council Recreation Center, 107 Michigan Street

Feb. 12, McCall, 6–8 p.m., Fish and Game McCall Regional Office, 555 Deinhard Lane

Feb. 13, Weiser, 6–8 p.m., Weiser Vendome, 309 State Street

Southwest Region – Nampa

Feb. 11, Nampa, 6–8 p.m., Fish and Game Nampa Regional Office, 15950 N Gate Boulevard

Feb. 12, Mountain Home, 6–8 p.m., Mountain Home Junior High School, 1600 E. 6th S. Street

Magic Valley Region

Feb. 11, Hailey, 6–8 p.m., Community Campus, 1050 Fox Acres Road

Feb. 13, Burley, 6–8 p.m., Burley Best Western, 800 N Overland Avenue

Feb 18., Jerome, 6–8 p.m., Fish and Game Magic Valley Regional Office, 324 S. 417 East

Southeast Region

Feb. 10, Preston, 6–8 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library, 109 S. 1st East

Feb. 11, Montpelier, 6–8 p.m., Bear Lake Senior Citizen Center, 115 S. 4th Street

Feb. 13, Pocatello, 6–8 p.m., Fish and Game Southeast Regional Office, 1345 Barton Road

Feb. 18, American Falls, 6–8 p.m., City of American Falls Council Chambers, 550 N. Oregon Trail

Upper Snake Region

Feb. 10, Idaho Falls, 6-8:30 p.m. Idaho Fish and Game Regional Office, 4279 Commerce Circle

Feb. 11, Arco, 6-8:30 p.m., Butte County Business Center, 159 N. Idaho Street

Feb. 13, Rexburg, 6-8:30 p.m., Madison Middle School Library, 575 W. 7th Street

Salmon Region

Feb. 10, Salmon, 5–7 p.m., Fish and Game Salmon Regional Office, 99 Hwy. 93 North

Feb. 21, Challis, 5–7 p.m., Community Event Center, 411 Clinic Road