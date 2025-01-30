Kioga Launches to Apply All-New Gut-Immune-Brain Approach for Mental and Metabolic Health

Breakthrough platform targets the complete biological axis, moving beyond traditional microbiome focus.

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kioga , a breakthrough company emerging from the University of Colorado Boulder's renowned entrepreneurial ecosystem, today announced its mission to transform mental and physical wellness through pioneering microbial science. The company is commercializing over two decades of groundbreaking research led by Christopher A. Lowry, PhD, a distinguished neuroscientist and psychoneuroimmunologist whose work has revolutionized our understanding of the gut-immune-brain axis.This research builds on the well-established bidirectional relationship between metabolic health and mental well-being. Challenges in metabolic function can heighten the risk of depression through factors like chronic inflammation, while depression can lead to negative physiological adaptations that impact metabolic balance. Early life stress, systemic imbalances, and resistance to conventional treatments further amplify this cycle, highlighting the need for innovative solutions that address the root causes of inflammation in both physical and mental health contexts.Founded by Justin Whiteley, PhD, the scientific leader and cofounder behind Meati Foods, Kioga builds on landmark discoveries by Christopher A. Lowry, PhD, and Noah Fierer, PhD, Professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology. Their research unveiled how soil-derived microbes can target neuroinflammation, a root cause of mental health and metabolic challenges, by doing so discovering what may amount to be a “ stress vaccine .”"This revolutionary discovery could transform how human bodies handle stress and inflammation," explains Dr. Whiteley, CEO and co-founder. "Stress, especially early life stress, contributes significantly to increased inflammation, creating a cascading effect on mental and metabolic health. Through Kioga, we’re making these ‘old friends’ accessible to everyone, offering hope for a future where we can break the cycle of inflammation-driven challenges."First Complete Solution for Mental WellnessWhile other companies focus more narrowly on gut health or the microbiome alone, Kioga's breakthrough lies in its comprehensive approach to the entire gut-immune-brain axis – the biological network through which inflammation impacts mental health and metabolic function. This revolutionary platform harnesses the world's largest databank of soil-derived microbes, employing advanced AI screening to identify specific strains with potent anti-inflammatory properties that can influence all three components of this critical system.Kioga's postbiotic technology – using heat-killed bacterial strains that deliver stable, consistent benefits through their bioactive components and compounds – represents the first solution capable of addressing the complete biological pathway from gut to brain. This holistic approach, built on Professor Lowry's unique expertise spanning neuroscience, immunology, and the microbiome, enables targeted interventions that address the interconnected challenges of stress, metabolic challenges, and depression.By tackling inflammation at its core, Kioga’s technology provides a dual pathway for improved mental and metabolic health. This innovation promises to disrupt the status quo, moving beyond traditional supplements to create systemic, science-driven solutions.Clear Path to MarketKioga is actively pursuing GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) certification for its innovative ingredients, with additional clinical trials set for completion in 2025 and commercial launch targeted for mid-2026. The company's initial products will focus on:- Reducing neuroinflammation and anxiety through precise immune modulation- Enhancing metabolic health via microbiome-driven pathways- Building systemic resilience against daily stressorsStrong Foundation for SuccessEmerging from CU Boulder, which was ranked #2 in the United States by the Association of University Technology Managers for total startups launched, Kioga benefits from the university's robust innovation ecosystem. The Technology Transfer Office played a crucial role in connecting Dr. Whiteley with the foundational research and facilitating the commercialization process."The mental health crisis demands new solutions rooted in rigorous science," says Professor Lowry. "Kioga represents the translation of decades of research into practical applications that can help millions of people. By addressing the complete gut-immune-brain axis, we're not just introducing another supplement – we're pioneering an entirely new approach to mental wellness."With three pending patents and substantial funding secured, Kioga is positioned to pioneer a new category in mental wellness, addressing a $19 billion market for stress-related nutraceuticals.About KiogaFounded in 2024 by CEO Dr. Justin Whiteley and scientific co-founder Professor Christopher Lowry, Kioga is commercializing breakthrough discoveries in microbial science to create a new category of mental wellness solutions. Joining them are cofounders Dr. Adam Bohr and Professor Chris Stamper. For more information, visit www.kioga.bio

