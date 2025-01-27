Submit Release
NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Full Year Net Income and Declares Cash Dividend

NORWICH, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBT Bancorp Inc. (“NBT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NBTB) reported net income and diluted earnings per share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $36.0 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share, compared to $30.4 million, or $0.64 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and $38.1 million, or $0.80 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2024. Operating diluted earnings per share(1), a non-GAAP measure was $0.77 for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $0.72 for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $0.80 for the third quarter of 2024.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $140.6 million, or $2.97 per diluted common share, compared to $118.8 million, or $2.65 per diluted common share, in the prior year.

The Company completed the acquisition of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (“Salisbury”) on August 11, 2023, adding 13 banking offices, $1.18 billion in loans and $1.31 billion in deposits. The comparisons to the full year of 2023 are significantly impacted by the Salisbury acquisition.

CEO Comments

“Three consecutive quarters of growth in net interest income and margin along with continued strong results from our diverse mix of fee businesses drove NBT's operating performance in the fourth quarter of 2024,” said NBT President and Chief Executive Officer Scott A. Kingsley. “In addition, we were pleased to receive regulatory approval during the fourth quarter to complete our planned merger with Evans Bancorp, Inc. Evans shareholders also demonstrated strong support for the partnership with the vote to approve the transaction in December. We continue to expect the merger to close in the second quarter of 2025 in conjunction with the core system conversion, and team members from NBT and Evans are working closely to plan a smooth transition for the customers and communities we will serve together in the Buffalo and Rochester markets.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Net Income
  • Net income was $36.0 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.76
Net Interest Income / NIM
  • Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis was $106.7 million, up $4.4 million from the prior quarter(1)
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) on an FTE basis was 3.34%(1), up 7 basis points (“bps”) from the prior quarter
  • Included in FTE net interest income was $2.6 million of acquisition-related net accretion, which was consistent with the third quarter of 2024
  • Earning asset yields of 4.96% were down 5 bps from the prior quarter
  • Total cost of funds of 1.71% was down 14 bps from the prior quarter
Noninterest Income
  • Noninterest income was $42.2 million, an increase of 11.1% from the fourth quarter of 2023, excluding net securities gains (losses)
Loans and Credit Quality
  • Period end total loans of $9.97 billion as of December 31, 2024, up $319.2 million, or 3.3%, from December 31, 2023
  • Net charge-offs to average loans was 0.23% annualized
  • Nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.52%
  • Allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.16%
Deposits
  • Deposits were $11.55 billion as of December 31, 2024, up $577.8 million, or 5.3%, from December 31, 2023
  • Total cost of deposits was 1.60% for the fourth quarter of 2024, down 12 bps from the third quarter of 2024
Capital
  • Stockholders’ equity was $1.53 billion as of December 31, 2024
  • Tangible book value per share(2) was $23.88 at December 31, 2024
  • Tangible equity to assets of 8.42%(1)
  • CET1 ratio of 11.93%; Leverage ratio of 10.24%


Loans

  • Period end total loans were $9.97 billion at December 31, 2024, $9.91 billion at September 30, 2024 and $9.65 billion at December 31, 2023.
  • Period end total loans increased $319.2 million from December 31, 2023. Total commercial loans increased $322.0 million to $5.30 billion while total consumer loans decreased $2.8 million to $4.67 billion. Excluding the other consumer and residential solar portfolios, which are in a planned run-off status, period end loans increased $478.6 million, or 5.6%.
  • Commercial line of credit utilization rate was 21% at December 31, 2024, compared to 22% at September 30, 2024 and 20% at December 31, 2023.

Deposits

  • Total deposits at December 31, 2024 were $11.55 billion, compared to $11.59 billion at September 30, 2024 and $10.97 billion at December 31, 2023. The $577.8 million increase in deposits from December 31, 2023 was primarily due to higher consumer and commercial deposit balances.
  • The loan to deposit ratio was 86.3% at December 31, 2024, compared to 88.0% at December 31, 2023.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

  • Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $106.1 million, an increase of $4.4 million, or 4.4%, from the third quarter of 2024 and an increase of $6.9 million, or 7.0%, from the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in net interest income from the third quarter of 2024 resulted primarily from a decrease in the cost of deposits, an increase in average short-term interest-bearing accounts and the interest earned on those balances combined with a more favorable funding mix.
  • The NIM on an FTE basis for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 3.34%, an increase of 7 bps from the third quarter of 2024. This increase was driven by an improved funding mix with lower average balances of short-term borrowings, an increase in the average balance of noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts and a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits. The NIM on an FTE basis increased 19 bps from the fourth quarter of 2023 due to higher earning asset yields and lower average balances of short-term borrowings, partially offset by the increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits.
  • Earning asset yields for the three months ended December 31, 2024 decreased 5 bps from the prior quarter to 4.96% and increased 17 bps from the same quarter in the prior year. Loan yields for the three months ended December 31, 2024 decreased 9 bps from the prior quarter to 5.65% primarily due to the repricing of $2.1 billion in variable rate loans partly offset by loans originating at higher rates than portfolio yields during the quarter. Earnings asset yields increased 17 bps from the same quarter in the prior year. Average earning assets increased $257.5 million, or 2.1%, from the third quarter of 2024 due to organic loan growth and an increase in short-term interest-bearing accounts. Average earning assets grew $140.6 million, or 1.1%, from the fourth quarter of 2023 due to organic loan growth partially offset by lower average balances of short-term interest-bearing accounts and securities.
  • Total cost of deposits, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.60% for the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 12 bps from the prior quarter and an increase of 9 bps from the same period in the prior year.
  • Total cost of funds for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was 1.71%, a decrease of 14 bps from the prior quarter and a decrease of 1 bp from the fourth quarter of 2023.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Loan Losses

  • Net charge-offs to total average loans for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 23 bps compared to 16 bps in the prior quarter. The increase in net charge-offs from the prior quarter was driven by two commercial real estate relationships, of which $1.7 million was previously specifically reserved for in the second quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs for the portfolios in a planned run-off status represented the majority of total net charge-offs for the full year.
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.38% at December 31, 2024, compared to 0.27% at September 30, 2024 and 0.28% at December 31, 2023. The increase in nonperforming assets was attributable to a commercial real estate relationship that was placed into a nonaccrual status in the fourth quarter of 2024. The relationship is being actively managed and was written-down to estimated fair value in the fourth quarter of 2024, and as such, no specific reserve has been established.
  • Provision expense for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $2.2 million, compared to $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in provision expense from the prior quarter was primarily due to the run-off of the other consumer and residential solar portfolios partially offset by a higher level of net charge-offs.
  • The allowance for loan losses was $116.0 million, or 1.16% of total loans, at December 31, 2024, compared to $119.5 million, or 1.21% of total loans, at September 30, 2024 and $114.4 million, or 1.19% of total loans, at December 31, 2023.
  • The reserve for unfunded loan commitments was $4.4 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $4.6 million at September 30, 2024 and $5.1 million at December 31, 2023.

Noninterest Income

  • Total noninterest income, excluding securities gains (losses), was $42.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, down $3.1 million, or 6.8%, from the seasonally high third quarter of 2024, and up $4.2 million, or 11.1%, from the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Retirement plan administration fees were down $1.7 million from the prior quarter and increased $1.7 million from the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease from the prior quarter, as expected, was due to higher seasonal activity-based fees in the third quarter. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2023 was driven by organic growth and higher market levels.
  • Wealth management fees were consistent with the prior quarter and increased $1.7 million from the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2023 was driven by market performance and growth in new customer accounts.
  • Insurance revenues decreased $1.0 million from the third quarter, which typically has comparatively higher levels of policy renewals than the fourth quarter.

Noninterest Expense

  • Total noninterest expense was $100.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $95.7 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $92.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Total noninterest expense increased 4.8% compared to the previous quarter and increased 13.7% from the fourth quarter of 2023, excluding $1.0 million of acquisition expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024, $0.5 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $0.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, respectively, and the $4.8 million impairment of a minority interest equity investment in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Salaries and benefits increased 3.5% from the prior quarter driven by higher medical costs and an increase in other benefits including higher levels of incentive compensation. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2023 was driven by merit pay increases, higher levels of incentive compensation and higher medical and other benefit costs.
  • Occupancy costs were consistent with the prior quarter and increased from the fourth quarter of 2023 driven by additional expenses including seasonal maintenance, rent and equipment expense.
  • Other expense increased $2.5 million from the prior quarter and $0.4 million from the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase from the previous quarter was driven by increases in office supplies and postage, advertising and other expenses.

Income Taxes

  • The full year effective tax rate was 21.6% for 2024 down from 22.6% for the full year of 2023.

Capital

  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) was 8.42% at December 31, 2024. Tangible book value per share(2) was $23.88 at December 31, 2024, $23.83 at September 30, 2024 and $21.72 at December 31, 2023.
  • Stockholders’ equity increased $100.5 million from December 31, 2023 driven by net income generation of $140.6 million and an $18.8 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss reflecting the change in the fair value of securities available for sale, partially offset by dividends declared of $62.3 million.
  • As of December 31, 2024, CET1 capital ratio of 11.93%, leverage ratio of 10.24% and total risk-based capital ratio of 15.03%.

Dividend

  • The Board of Directors approved a first-quarter cash dividend of $0.34 per share at a meeting held earlier today. The dividend represents a $0.02 per share, or 6.3%, increase over the dividend paid in the first quarter of 2024. The dividend will be paid on March 17, 2025 to stockholders of record as of March 3, 2025.

Stock Repurchase

  • The Company purchased 7,600 shares of its common stock during 2024 at an average price of $33.02 per share under its previously announced share repurchase program. The Company may repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time to mitigate the potential dilutive effects of stock-based incentive plans and other potential uses of common stock for corporate purposes. As of December 31, 2024, there were 1,992,400 shares available for repurchase under this plan.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. Merger

  • In December 2024, NBT announced that it had received the regulatory approval and waiver from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York necessary to complete its acquisition of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (“Evans”). Also in December 2024, the shareholders of Evans voted to approve the merger. Evans reported over 75% of the issued and outstanding shares of Evans were represented at a special shareholder meeting and over 96% of the votes cast were voted to approve the merger. NBT and Evans anticipate closing the transaction in second quarter of 2025 in conjunction with the core system conversion, pending customary closing conditions. Evans had assets of $2.28 billion, deposits of $1.90 billion and net loans of $1.76 billion as of September 30, 2024.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern) Tuesday, January 28, 2025, to review the fourth quarter 2024 financial results. The audio webcast link, along with the corresponding presentation slides, will be available on the Company’s Event Calendar page at www.nbtbancorp.com/bn/presentations-events.html#events and will be archived for twelve months.

Corporate Overview

NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, NY, with total assets of $13.79 billion at December 31, 2024. The Company primarily operates through NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank, and through two financial services companies. NBT Bank, N.A. has 155 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut. EPIC Retirement Plan Services, based in Rochester, NY, is a national benefits administration firm. NBT Insurance Agency, LLC, based in Norwich, NY, is a full-service insurance agency. More information about NBT and its divisions is available online at: www.nbtbancorp.com, www.nbtbank.com, www.epicrps.com and www.nbtbank.com/Insurance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “forecasts,” “projects,” “will,” “can,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” or other similar terms. There are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following possibilities: (1) local, regional, national and international economic conditions, including actual or potential stress in the banking industry, and the impact they may have on the Company and its customers, and the Company’s assessment of that impact; (2) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (3) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (4) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board (“FRB”); (5) inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (6) political instability; (7) acts of war, including international military conflicts, or terrorism; (8) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (9) changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; (10) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of the Company’s borrowers; (11) technological changes; (12) acquisition and integration of acquired businesses; (13) the possibility that NBT and Evans may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies in the merger within the expected timeframes or at all or to successfully integrate Evans operations and those of NBT; (14) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (15) changes in the competitive environment among financial holding companies; (16) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which the Company and its subsidiaries must comply, including those under the Dodd-Frank Act, and the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act of 2018; (17) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (18) changes in the Company’s organization, compensation and benefit plans; (19) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (20) greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business; and (21) the Company’s success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and advises readers that various factors, including, but not limited to, those described above and other factors discussed in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports previously filed with the SEC, could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause the Company’s actual results or circumstances for future periods to differ materially from those anticipated or projected.

Unless required by law, the Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligations to, publicly release any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, the comparable GAAP measure, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the accompanying tables. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information that is important to an understanding of the results of the Company’s core business as well as provide information standard in the financial institution industry. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP and investors should consider the Company’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Amounts previously reported in the consolidated financial statements are reclassified whenever necessary to conform to current period presentation.

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries            
Selected Financial Data            
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)          
             
    2024     2023    
  4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q  
Profitability (reported)            
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.76   $ 0.80   $ 0.69   $ 0.71   $ 0.64    
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding   47,505,760     47,473,417     47,382,814     47,370,145     47,356,899    
Return on average assets(3)   1.04 %   1.12 %   0.98 %   1.02 %   0.89 %  
Return on average equity(3)   9.44 %   10.21 %   9.12 %   9.52 %   8.79 %  
Return on average tangible common equity(1)(3)   13.36 %   14.54 %   13.23 %   13.87 %   13.08 %  
Net interest margin(1)(3)   3.34 %   3.27 %   3.18 %   3.14 %   3.15 %  
             
  12 Months Ended December 31,        
    2024     2023          
Profitability (reported)            
Diluted earnings per share $ 2.97   $ 2.65          
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding   47,433,174     44,770,171          
Return on average assets   1.04 %   0.95 %        
Return on average equity   9.57 %   9.34 %        
Return on average tangible common equity(1)   13.75 %   13.02 %        
Net interest margin(1)   3.23 %   3.29 %        
             
    2024     2023    
  4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q  
Profitability (operating)            
Diluted earnings per share(1) $ 0.77   $ 0.80   $ 0.69   $ 0.68   $ 0.72    
Return on average assets(1)(3)   1.06 %   1.12 %   0.98 %   0.97 %   0.99 %  
Return on average equity(1)(3)   9.60 %   10.23 %   9.14 %   9.04 %   9.79 %  
Return on average tangible common equity(1)(3)   13.57 %   14.56 %   13.26 %   13.20 %   14.49 %  
             
    2024     2023    
  4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q  
Balance sheet data            
Short-term interest-bearing accounts $ 78,973   $ 231,671   $ 35,207   $ 156,632   $ 31,378    
Securities available for sale   1,574,664     1,509,338     1,439,445     1,418,471     1,430,858    
Securities held to maturity   842,921     854,941     878,909     890,863     905,267    
Net loans   9,853,910     9,787,541     9,733,847     9,572,777     9,536,313    
Total assets   13,786,666     13,839,552     13,501,909     13,439,199     13,309,040    
Total deposits   11,546,761     11,588,278     11,271,459     11,195,289     10,968,994    
Total borrowings   414,983     456,666     476,082     518,190     637,387    
Total liabilities   12,260,525     12,317,572     12,039,954     11,997,784     11,883,349    
Stockholders' equity   1,526,141     1,521,980     1,461,955     1,441,415     1,425,691    
             
Capital            
Equity to assets   11.07 %   11.00 %   10.83 %   10.73 %   10.71 %  
Tangible equity ratio(1)   8.42 %   8.36 %   8.11 %   7.98 %   7.93 %  
Book value per share $ 32.34   $ 32.26   $ 31.00   $ 30.57   $ 30.26    
Tangible book value per share(2) $ 23.88   $ 23.83   $ 22.54   $ 22.07   $ 21.72    
Leverage ratio   10.24 %   10.29 %   10.16 %   10.09 %   9.71 %  
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio   11.93 %   11.86 %   11.70 %   11.68 %   11.57 %  
Tier 1 capital ratio   12.83 %   12.77 %   12.61 %   12.61 %   12.50 %  
Total risk-based capital ratio   15.03 %   15.02 %   14.88 %   14.87 %   14.75 %  
Common stock price (end of period) $ 47.76   $ 44.23   $ 38.60   $ 36.68   $ 41.91    


NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries          
Asset Quality and Consolidated Loan Balances          
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)          
           
    2024     2023  
  4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q
Asset quality          
Nonaccrual loans $ 45,819   $ 33,338   $ 34,755   $ 35,189   $ 34,213  
90 days past due and still accruing   5,798     3,981     3,333     2,600     3,661  
Total nonperforming loans   51,617     37,319     38,088     37,789     37,874  
Other real estate owned   182     127     74     -     -  
Total nonperforming assets   51,799     37,446     38,162     37,789     37,874  
Allowance for loan losses   116,000     119,500     120,500     115,300     114,400  
           
Asset quality ratios          
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   1.16 %   1.21 %   1.22 %   1.19 %   1.19 %
Total nonperforming loans to total loans   0.52 %   0.38 %   0.39 %   0.39 %   0.39 %
Total nonperforming assets to total assets   0.38 %   0.27 %   0.28 %   0.28 %   0.28 %
Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans   224.73 %   320.21 %   316.37 %   305.12 %   302.05 %
Past due loans to total loans(4)   0.34 %   0.36 %   0.30 %   0.33 %   0.32 %
Net charge-offs to average loans(3)   0.23 %   0.16 %   0.15 %   0.19 %   0.22 %
           
    2024     2023  
  4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q
Loan net charge-offs by line of business          
Commercial $ 2,542   $ 807   $ (8 ) $ 772   $ 1,107  
Residential real estate and home equity   (25 )   (64 )   (76 )   (32 )   11  
Indirect auto   675     725     747     665     399  
Residential solar   1,589     1,599     1,610     1,211     1,081  
Other consumer   928     853     1,426     2,063     2,729  
  Total loan net charge-offs $ 5,709   $ 3,920   $ 3,699   $ 4,679   $ 5,327  
           
    2024     2023  
  4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans by segment        
Commercial & industrial   0.73 %   0.73 %   0.76 %   0.79 %   0.84 %
Commercial real estate   0.95 %   1.01 %   1.00 %   0.97 %   0.99 %
Residential real estate   1.00 %   1.00 %   0.98 %   0.89 %   0.84 %
Auto   0.81 %   0.83 %   0.85 %   0.81 %   0.83 %
Residential solar   3.70 %   3.70 %   3.76 %   3.58 %   3.28 %
Other consumer   2.65 %   3.51 %   4.09 %   4.24 %   4.70 %
  Total   1.16 %   1.21 %   1.22 %   1.19 %   1.19 %
           
    2024     2023  
  4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q
Loans by line of business          
Commercial & industrial $ 1,426,482   $ 1,458,926   $ 1,397,935   $ 1,353,446   $ 1,354,248  
Commercial real estate   3,876,698     3,792,498     3,784,214     3,646,739     3,626,910  
Residential real estate   2,142,249     2,143,766     2,134,875     2,133,289     2,125,804  
Home equity   334,268     328,687     326,556     328,673     337,214  
Indirect auto   1,273,253     1,235,175     1,225,786     1,190,734     1,130,132  
Residential solar   820,079     839,659     861,883     896,147     917,755  
Other consumer   96,881     108,330     123,098     139,049     158,650  
  Total loans $ 9,969,910   $ 9,907,041   $ 9,854,347   $ 9,688,077   $ 9,650,713  



NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries      
Consolidated Balance Sheets      
(unaudited, in thousands)      
       
  December 31, December 31,  
  2024 2023  
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $ 205,083 $ 173,811  
Short-term interest-bearing accounts   78,973   31,378  
Equity securities, at fair value   42,372   37,591  
Securities available for sale, at fair value   1,574,664   1,430,858  
Securities held to maturity (fair value $749,945 and $814,524, respectively)   842,921   905,267  
Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   33,957   45,861  
Loans held for sale   9,744   3,371  
Loans   9,969,910   9,650,713  
Less allowance for loan losses   116,000   114,400  
  Net loans $ 9,853,910 $ 9,536,313  
Premises and equipment, net   80,840   80,675  
Goodwill   362,663   361,851  
Intangible assets, net   36,360   40,443  
Bank owned life insurance   272,657   265,732  
Other assets   392,522   395,889  
Total assets $ 13,786,666 $ 13,309,040  
       
Liabilities and stockholders' equity      
Demand (noninterest bearing) $ 3,446,068 $ 3,413,829  
Savings, NOW and money market   6,658,188   6,230,456  
Time   1,442,505   1,324,709  
  Total deposits $ 11,546,761 $ 10,968,994  
Short-term borrowings   162,942   386,651  
Long-term debt   29,644   29,796  
Subordinated debt, net   121,201   119,744  
Junior subordinated debt   101,196   101,196  
Other liabilities   298,781   276,968  
  Total liabilities $ 12,260,525 $ 11,883,349  
       
Total stockholders' equity $ 1,526,141 $ 1,425,691  
       
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,786,666 $ 13,309,040  



NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries          
Consolidated Statements of Income          
(unaudited, in thousands except per share data)          
           
  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended  
  December 31, December 31,  
  2024 2023 2024 2023  
Interest, fee and dividend income          
Interest and fees on loans $ 141,103   $ 132,738 $ 552,846   $ 462,669    
Securities available for sale   8,773     7,208   31,274     29,812    
Securities held to maturity   4,931     5,374   20,466     20,681    
Other   2,930     5,594   7,084     9,627    
  Total interest, fee and dividend income $ 157,737   $ 150,914 $ 611,670   $ 522,789    
Interest expense          
Deposits $ 46,815   $ 42,753 $ 186,948   $ 104,641    
Short-term borrowings   918     4,951   8,669     25,608    
Long-term debt   293     294   1,166     925    
Subordinated debt   1,816     1,795   7,232     6,076    
Junior subordinated debt   1,790     1,948   7,533     7,320    
  Total interest expense $ 51,632   $ 51,741 $ 211,548   $ 144,570    
Net interest income $ 106,105   $ 99,173 $ 400,122   $ 378,219    
Provision for loan losses $ 2,209    $ 5,126  $ 19,607    $ 16,524    
Provision for loan losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD   -     -   -     8,750    
Total provision for loan losses $ 2,209   $ 5,126 $ 19,607   $ 25,274    
  Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 103,896   $ 94,047 $ 380,515   $ 352,945    
Noninterest income          
Service charges on deposit accounts $ 4,411   $ 4,165 $ 17,087   $ 15,425    
Card services income   5,652     5,360   22,331     20,829    
Retirement plan administration fees   12,924     11,226   56,587     47,221    
Wealth management   10,842     9,152   41,641     34,763    
Insurance services   3,883     3,659   17,032     15,667    
Bank owned life insurance income   2,271     1,776   8,325     6,750    
Net securities gains (losses)   222     507   2,789     (9,315 )  
Other   2,221     2,643   11,032     10,838    
  Total noninterest income $ 42,426   $ 38,488 $ 176,824   $ 142,178    
Noninterest expense          
Salaries and employee benefits $ 61,749   $ 50,013 $ 232,487   $ 194,250    
Technology and data services   10,220     10,174   39,139     38,163    
Occupancy   7,786     7,175   31,309     28,408    
Professional fees and outside services   4,843     5,115   19,132     17,601    
Amortization of intangible assets   2,080     2,131   8,443     4,734    
Reserve for unfunded loan commitments   (125 )   300   (705 )   30    
Impairment of a minority interest equity investment   -     4,750   -     4,750    
Acquisition expenses   988     254   1,531     9,978    
Other   13,234     12,839   46,545     43,750    
  Total noninterest expense $ 100,775   $ 92,751 $ 377,881   $ 341,664    
Income before income tax expense $ 45,547   $ 39,784 $ 179,458   $ 153,459    
Income tax expense   9,542     9,338   38,817     34,677    
   Net income $ 36,005   $ 30,446 $ 140,641   $ 118,782    
Earnings Per Share          
Basic $ 0.76   $ 0.65 $ 2.98   $ 2.67    
Diluted $ 0.76   $ 0.64 $ 2.97   $ 2.65    



NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries          
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income          
(unaudited, in thousands except per share data)          
           
    2024   2023
  4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q
Interest, fee and dividend income          
Interest and fees on loans $ 141,103   $ 141,991 $ 136,606   $ 133,146   $ 132,738
Securities available for sale   8,773     7,815   7,562     7,124     7,208
Securities held to maturity   4,931     5,042   5,190     5,303     5,374
Other   2,930     1,382   1,408     1,364     5,594
  Total interest, fee and dividend income $ 157,737   $ 156,230 $ 150,766   $ 146,937   $ 150,914
Interest expense          
Deposits $ 46,815   $ 49,106 $ 46,688   $ 44,339   $ 42,753
Short-term borrowings   918     1,431   2,899     3,421     4,951
Long-term debt   293     292   291     290     294
Subordinated debt   1,816     1,810   1,806     1,800     1,795
Junior subordinated debt   1,790     1,922   1,908     1,913     1,948
  Total interest expense $ 51,632   $ 54,561 $ 53,592   $ 51,763   $ 51,741
Net interest income $ 106,105   $ 101,669 $ 97,174   $ 95,174   $ 99,173
Provision for loan losses $ 2,209   $ 2,920 $ 8,899   $ 5,579   $ 5,126
Provision for loan losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD   -     -   -     -     -
Total provision for loan losses $ 2,209   $ 2,920 $ 8,899   $ 5,579   $ 5,126
  Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 103,896   $ 98,749 $ 88,275   $ 89,595   $ 94,047
Noninterest income          
Service charges on deposit accounts $ 4,411   $ 4,340 $ 4,219   $ 4,117   $ 4,165
Card services income   5,652     5,897   5,587     5,195     5,360
Retirement plan administration fees   12,924     14,578   14,798     14,287     11,226
Wealth management   10,842     10,929   10,173     9,697     9,152
Insurance services   3,883     4,913   3,848     4,388     3,659
Bank owned life insurance income   2,271     1,868   1,834     2,352     1,776
Net securities gains (losses)   222     476   (92 )   2,183     507
Other   2,221     2,773   2,865     3,173     2,643
  Total noninterest income $ 42,426   $ 45,774 $ 43,232   $ 45,392   $ 38,488
Noninterest expense          
Salaries and employee benefits $ 61,749   $ 59,641 $ 55,393   $ 55,704   $ 50,013
Technology and data services   10,220     9,920   9,249     9,750     10,174
Occupancy   7,786     7,754   7,671     8,098     7,175
Professional fees and outside services   4,843     4,871   4,565     4,853     5,115
Amortization of intangible assets   2,080     2,062   2,133     2,168     2,131
Reserve for unfunded loan commitments   (125 )   250   (380 )   (450 )   300
Impairment of a minority interest equity investment   -     -   -     -     4,750
Acquisition expenses   988     543   -     -     254
Other   13,234     10,704   10,957     11,650     12,839
  Total noninterest expense $ 100,775   $ 95,745 $ 89,588   $ 91,773   $ 92,751
Income before income tax expense $ 45,547   $ 48,778 $ 41,919   $ 43,214   $ 39,784
Income tax expense   9,542     10,681   9,203     9,391     9,338
   Net income $ 36,005   $ 38,097 $ 32,716   $ 33,823   $ 30,446
Earnings Per Share          
Basic $ 0.76   $ 0.81 $ 0.69   $ 0.72   $ 0.65
Diluted $ 0.76   $ 0.80 $ 0.69   $ 0.71   $ 0.64


NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries                        
Average Quarterly Balance Sheets                        
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)                        
                         
    Average
Balance		 Yield /
Rates		 Average
Balance		 Yield /
Rates		 Average
Balance		 Yield /
Rates		 Average
Balance		 Yield /
Rates		 Average
Balance		 Yield /
Rates		  
    Q4 - 2024 Q3 - 2024 Q2 - 2024 Q1 - 2024 Q4 - 2023  
Assets                        
Short-term interest-bearing accounts   $ 184,988 5.27% $ 62,210 4.87% $ 48,861 5.48% $ 47,972 4.48% $ 319,907 5.59%  
Securities taxable(1)     2,317,034 2.10%   2,266,930 1.99%   2,280,767 1.97%   2,278,029 1.91%   2,310,409 1.88%  
Securities tax-exempt(1)(5)     211,493 3.46%   217,251 3.47%   226,032 3.56%   230,468 3.58%   232,575 3.51%  
FRB and FHLB stock     33,261 5.75%   35,395 6.97%   40,283 7.41%   42,296 7.89%   47,994 8.98%  
Loans(1)(6)     9,957,879 5.65%   9,865,412 5.74%   9,772,014 5.63%   9,674,892 5.54%   9,653,191 5.47%  
Total interest-earning assets   $ 12,704,655 4.96% $ 12,447,198 5.01% $ 12,367,957 4.92% $ 12,273,657 4.84% $ 12,564,076 4.79%  
Other assets     1,093,419     1,072,277     1,064,487     1,055,386     1,052,024    
Total assets   $ 13,798,074   $ 13,519,475   $ 13,432,444   $ 13,329,043   $ 13,616,100    
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                        
Money market deposit accounts   $ 3,504,937 3.27% $ 3,342,845 3.68% $ 3,254,252 3.65% $ 3,129,160 3.56% $ 3,045,531 3.43%  
NOW deposit accounts     1,664,960 0.91%   1,600,547 0.87%   1,603,695 0.78%   1,600,288 0.75%   1,645,401 0.80%  
Savings deposits     1,561,703 0.05%   1,566,316 0.05%   1,586,753 0.05%   1,607,659 0.04%   1,666,915 0.04%  
Time deposits     1,446,798 3.85%   1,442,424 4.00%   1,391,062 4.00%   1,352,559 4.00%   1,343,548 3.81%  
Total interest-bearing deposits   $ 8,178,398 2.28% $ 7,952,132 2.46% $ 7,835,762 2.40% $ 7,689,666 2.32% $ 7,701,395 2.20%  
Federal funds purchased     - -   2,609 5.34%   29,945 5.56%   19,769 5.53%   217 5.48%  
Repurchase agreements     116,408 3.13%   98,035 2.80%   86,405 1.55%   82,419 1.55%   82,387 1.59%  
Short-term borrowings     174 4.57%   48,875 5.74%   155,159 5.58%   213,390 5.34%   345,250 5.31%  
Long-term debt     29,657 3.93%   29,696 3.91%   29,734 3.94%   29,772 3.92%   29,809 3.91%  
Subordinated debt, net     120,967 5.97%   120,594 5.97%   120,239 6.04%   119,873 6.04%   119,531 5.96%  
Junior subordinated debt     101,196 7.04%   101,196 7.56%   101,196 7.58%   101,196 7.60%   101,196 7.64%  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   $ 8,546,800 2.40% $ 8,353,137 2.60% $ 8,358,440 2.58% $ 8,256,085 2.52% $ 8,379,785 2.45%  
Demand deposits     3,438,194     3,389,894     3,323,906     3,356,607     3,535,815    
Other liabilities     295,292     292,446     306,747     286,749     326,857    
Stockholders' equity     1,517,788     1,483,998     1,443,351     1,429,602     1,373,643    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 13,798,074   $ 13,519,475   $ 13,432,444   $ 13,329,043   $ 13,616,100    
Interest rate spread     2.56%   2.41%   2.34%   2.32%   2.34%  
Net interest margin (FTE)(1)     3.34%   3.27%   3.18%   3.14%   3.15%  



NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries                
Average Year-to-Date Balance Sheets              
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)                
                 
    Average   Yield/ Average   Yield/  
    Balance Interest Rates Balance Interest Rates
 
Twelve Months Ended December 31,     2024   2023  
Assets                
Short-term interest-bearing accounts   $ 86,213 $ 4,412 5.12% $ 126,765 $ 6,259 4.94%  
Securities taxable(1)     2,285,725   45,588 1.99%   2,377,596   45,176 1.90%  
Securities tax-exempt(1)(5)     221,273   7,788 3.52%   214,053   6,730 3.14%  
FRB and FHLB stock     37,789   2,672 7.07%   48,641   3,368 6.92%  
Loans(1)(6)     9,818,064   553,784 5.64%   8,803,228   463,290 5.26%  
Total interest-earning assets   $ 12,449,064 $ 614,244 4.93% $ 11,570,283 $ 524,823 4.54%  
Other assets     1,071,455       923,850      
Total assets   $ 13,520,519     $ 12,494,133      
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                
Money market deposit accounts   $ 3,308,433 $ 116,982 3.54% $ 2,418,450 $ 62,475 2.58%  
NOW deposit accounts     1,617,456   13,442 0.83%   1,555,414   8,298 0.53%  
Savings deposits     1,580,517   734 0.05%   1,715,749   650 0.04%  
Time deposits     1,408,410   55,790 3.96%   1,006,867   33,218 3.30%  
Total interest-bearing deposits   $ 7,914,816 $ 186,948 2.36% $ 6,696,480 $ 104,641 1.56%  
Federal funds purchased     13,016   721 5.54%   24,575   1,269 5.16%  
Repurchase agreements     95,879   2,255 2.35%   70,251   747 1.06%  
Short-term borrowings     103,963   5,693 5.48%   450,377   23,592 5.24%  
Long-term debt     29,715   1,166 3.92%   24,247   925 3.81%  
Subordinated debt, net     120,420   7,232 6.01%   105,756   6,076 5.75%  
Junior subordinated debt     101,196   7,533 7.44%   101,196   7,320 7.23%  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   $ 8,379,005 $ 211,548 2.52% $ 7,472,882 $ 144,570 1.93%  
Demand deposits     3,377,352       3,463,608      
Other liabilities     295,301       285,310      
Stockholders' equity     1,468,861       1,272,333      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,520,519     $ 12,494,133      
Net interest income (FTE)(1)     $ 402,696     $ 380,253    
Interest rate spread       2.41%     2.61%  
Net interest margin (FTE)(1)       3.23%     3.29%  
Taxable equivalent adjustment     $ 2,574     $ 2,034    
Net interest income     $ 400,122     $ 378,219    


(1) The following tables provide the Non-GAAP reconciliations for the Non-GAAP measures contained in this release:    
               
  Non-GAAP measures            
  (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)            
               
      2024     2023    
    4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q  
  Operating net income            
  Net income $ 36,005   $ 38,097   $ 32,716   $ 33,823   $ 30,446    
  Acquisition expenses   988     543     -     -     254    
  Impairment of a minority interest equity investment   -     -     -     -     4,750    
  Securities (gains) losses   (222 )   (476 )   92     (2,183 )   (507 )  
  Adjustments to net income $ 766   $ 67   $ 92   $ (2,183 ) $ 4,497    
  Adjustments to net income (net of tax) $ 604   $ 52   $ 72   $ (1,703 ) $ 3,435    
  Operating net income $ 36,609   $ 38,149   $ 32,788   $ 32,120   $ 33,881    
  Operating diluted earnings per share $ 0.77   $ 0.80   $ 0.69   $ 0.68   $ 0.72    
               
      2024     2023    
    4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q  
  FTE adjustment            
  Net interest income $ 106,105   $ 101,669   $ 97,174   $ 95,174   $ 99,173    
  Add: FTE adjustment   619     639     658     658     669    
  Net interest income (FTE) $ 106,724   $ 102,308   $ 97,832   $ 95,832   $ 99,842    
  Average earning assets $ 12,704,655   $ 12,447,198   $ 12,367,957   $ 12,273,657   $ 12,564,076    
  Net interest margin (FTE)(3)   3.34 %   3.27 %   3.18 %   3.14 %   3.15 %  
               
    12 Months Ended December 31,        
      2024     2023          
  FTE adjustment            
  Net interest income $ 400,122   $ 378,219          
  Add: FTE adjustment   2,574     2,034          
  Net interest income (FTE) $ 402,696   $ 380,253          
  Average earning assets $ 12,449,064   $ 11,570,283          
  Net interest margin (FTE)   3.23 %   3.29 %        
               
  Interest income for tax-exempt securities and loans have been adjusted to an FTE basis using the statutory Federal income tax rate of 21%.


(1) The following tables provide the Non-GAAP reconciliations for the Non-GAAP measures contained in this release:  
               
  Non-GAAP measures (continued)            
  (unaudited, dollars in thousands)            
               
      2024     2023    
    4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q  
  Tangible equity to tangible assets            
  Total equity $ 1,526,141   $ 1,521,980   $ 1,461,955   $ 1,441,415   $ 1,425,691    
  Intangible assets   399,023     397,853     398,686     400,819     402,294    
  Total assets $ 13,786,666   $ 13,839,552   $ 13,501,909   $ 13,439,199   $ 13,309,040    
  Tangible equity to tangible assets   8.42 %   8.36 %   8.11 %   7.98 %   7.93 %  
               
      2024     2023    
    4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q  
  Return on average tangible common equity          
  Net income $ 36,005   $ 38,097   $ 32,716   $ 33,823   $ 30,446    
  Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax)   1,560     1,547     1,600     1,626     1,599    
  Net income, excluding intangibles amortization $ 37,565   $ 39,644   $ 34,316   $ 35,449   $ 32,045    
               
  Average stockholders' equity $ 1,517,788   $ 1,483,998   $ 1,443,351   $ 1,429,602   $ 1,373,643    
  Less: average goodwill and other intangibles   399,139     399,113     399,968     401,756     401,978    
  Average tangible common equity $ 1,118,649   $ 1,084,885   $ 1,043,383   $ 1,027,846   $ 971,665    
  Return on average tangible common equity(3)   13.36 %   14.54 %   13.23 %   13.87 %   13.08 %  
               
    12 Months Ended December 31,        
      2024     2023          
  Return on average tangible common equity          
  Net income $ 140,641   $ 118,782          
  Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax)   6,332     3,551          
  Net income, excluding intangibles amortization $ 146,973   $ 122,333          
               
  Average stockholders' equity $ 1,468,861   $ 1,272,333          
  Less: average goodwill and other intangibles   399,989     332,667          
  Average tangible common equity $ 1,068,872   $ 939,666          
  Return on average tangible common equity   13.75 %   13.02 %        
               
(2) Non-GAAP measure - Stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.  
(3) Annualized.            
(4) Total past due loans, defined as loans 30 days or more past due and in an accrual status.      
(5) Securities are shown at average amortized cost.          
(6) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loan balances outstanding.


Contact: Scott A. Kingsley, President and CEO
  Annette L. Burns, Executive Vice President and CFO
  NBT Bancorp Inc.
  52 South Broad Street
  Norwich, NY 13815
  607-337-6589

