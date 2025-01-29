Introducing Tactic: The First-of-Its-Kind Niche Gathering for Pharma Marketers and Creative Agencies

Where pharma marketers and agencies connect, collaborate, and lead—Tactic sets the standard for shaping the future of pharmaceutical marketing.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Registration is now open for Tactic, the premier conference redefining how pharmaceutical marketers and top-tier creative agencies connect, collaborate, and lead. Taking place September 15–17, 2025, at the iconic Boca Raton, Tactic offers an exclusive, focused environment designed for innovation, strategy, and actionable insights in pharma marketing.

With its unique structure, the event puts marketing agencies front and center, bringing their expertise to the podium and creating direct pathways for impactful partnerships. Unlike large-scale conferences where attendees can feel lost in the shuffle, Tactic fosters an intimate and collaborative setting, prioritizing meaningful engagement.

“Finally, a conference that recognizes the value great industry-agency partnerships bring to pharmaceutical marketing! Tactic puts us at the center of the conversation, giving us the opportunity to share expertise, connect with marketers, and create impactful partnerships.”

– Jim Welsh, Senior VP, Creative Services, Synchrony Healthcare Communications

The core three-day agenda is thoughtfully designed to:

• Offer agency-led roundtable discussions and workshops

• Deliver cutting-edge content and emerging strategies across HCP, patient, and medical pharma marketing

• Host 1:1 meetings to build valuable connections

• Introduce the Innovation Lab, a dedicated space for supplemental vendor collaborations

VIP Passholders Receive an Extra Day of Programming

VIP passholders gain exclusive early access on September 14—a full day before the core conference begins. Participants will enjoy private sessions and curated networking to engage with peers and agency leaders, complemented by unimagined entertainment and insights from industry pioneers.

Registration for Core and VIP passes is now open. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for agencies and companies looking to engage directly with pharma marketers. Visit brandtactic.us or email info@brandtactic.us to learn more.

About Tactic

Tactic sets the standard for redefining collaboration between pharmaceutical marketers and creative agencies. This first-of-its-kind conference challenges the status quo, fostering meaningful relationships and actionable solutions. Designed for those who refuse to settle for the ordinary, Tactic delivers unparalleled brand planning insights in an exclusive environment that prioritizes connection and transformation.

