Brownsville CBP officers seize $1.4 million worth of cocaine in two seizures

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry intercepted alleged cocaine in two separate enforcement actions that have a combined estimated street value of $1,432,355.

“Our CBP officers work diligently to keep our borders secure and use many law enforcement tools to perform their duties which led to these significant drug seizures,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

Packages containing more than 91 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Brownsville Port of Entry.

The first seizure took place on Friday, Jan. 24, at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge when a 22-year-old female United States citizen who resides in McAllen, Texas, attempted entry into the United States in a 2008 Toyota. The vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection. In secondary, with the aid of a canine unit, CBP officers discovered 40 packages hidden within the vehicle. CBP officers removed the packages which contained a total of 91.44 pounds of alleged cocaine.

The second seizure also took place on Friday, Jan. 24, at the Gateway International Bridge when a 27-year-old male Mexican citizen who resides in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, attempted entry into the United States in a 2014 Chevrolet. The vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection. In secondary, with the aid of a non-intrusive inspection system (NII), CBP officers discovered one package hidden within the vehicle. CBP officers removed the packages which contained a total of 15.82 pounds of alleged cocaine.

The estimated street value of the narcotics from the seizures is approximately $1,221,005, and $211,350, respectively.

CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicles. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents arrested the drivers and initiated criminal investigations.

