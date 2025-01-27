Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,679 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,724 in the last 365 days.

Meeting at Roan Mountain State Park Tuesday, January 28 to Discuss Site Management Plan

Monday, January 27, 2025 | 11:30am

Tennessee State Parks will hold a public meeting at Roan Mountain State Park Tuesday, Jan. 28 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. to discuss a site management plan specific to the park. A previously scheduled meeting was postponed due to Hurricane Helene.

The plan is part of a 10-year Comprehensive Strategic Plan that guides the operations of all 59 state parks in Tennessee. The meeting at Roan Mountain State Park is an opportunity to hear more about the plan from the park’s staff with an opportunity for public response. The park will develop specific strategic management proposals and invite input about those objectives. The in-person meeting will be held at the Conference Center in the park.

Key components of the plan focus on four cornerstones of park management: resource stewardship; visitor experience; facilities and amenities; and operational excellence.

Roan Mountain State Park
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Roan Mountain State Park
Conference Center
1011 TN-143, Roan Mountain, TN

A theme in the plan for all parks is the commitment to a high-quality parks system that delivers world-class parks, trails, and facilities, is known regionally and nationally for its standard of excellence, and supports unique outdoor recreation opportunities for all. This comes while contributing to local economies and the quality of life in Tennessee.

Comments will be accepted through Feb. 7 in an online survey or via mail. Anyone interested in the Comprehensive Strategic Plan can go online to view the individual plan for Roan Mountain State Park, systemwide proposals, and access to the online survey.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Meeting at Roan Mountain State Park Tuesday, January 28 to Discuss Site Management Plan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more