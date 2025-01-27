Meeting at Roan Mountain State Park Tuesday, January 28 to Discuss Site Management Plan

Tennessee State Parks will hold a public meeting at Roan Mountain State Park Tuesday, Jan. 28 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. to discuss a site management plan specific to the park. A previously scheduled meeting was postponed due to Hurricane Helene.

The plan is part of a 10-year Comprehensive Strategic Plan that guides the operations of all 59 state parks in Tennessee. The meeting at Roan Mountain State Park is an opportunity to hear more about the plan from the park’s staff with an opportunity for public response. The park will develop specific strategic management proposals and invite input about those objectives. The in-person meeting will be held at the Conference Center in the park.

Key components of the plan focus on four cornerstones of park management: resource stewardship; visitor experience; facilities and amenities; and operational excellence.

Roan Mountain State Park

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Roan Mountain State Park

Conference Center

1011 TN-143, Roan Mountain, TN

A theme in the plan for all parks is the commitment to a high-quality parks system that delivers world-class parks, trails, and facilities, is known regionally and nationally for its standard of excellence, and supports unique outdoor recreation opportunities for all. This comes while contributing to local economies and the quality of life in Tennessee.

Comments will be accepted through Feb. 7 in an online survey or via mail. Anyone interested in the Comprehensive Strategic Plan can go online to view the individual plan for Roan Mountain State Park, systemwide proposals, and access to the online survey.