AFCI 2025 Board of Directors, Board Leadership and Advisory Board Changes Announced

Industry Representation Expands with Amazon MGM Studios, Lionsgate, Netflix and Paramount

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Film Commissioners International (AFCI) has announced its 2025 Board of Directors. A geographically diverse group of 16 candidates ran for six, two-year term openings. The candidates represented regions located in Africa, Canada, Europe, the Oceanic territories, South America and the United States.

Joining AFCI’s board for the first time are Rochelle Bussey (Senior Program Manager, New Mexico Film Office) and Henrik JP Akesson Ruben, CFC (Film Commissioner, Blekinge Region, Southern Sweden Film Commission). Returning to the board of directors for a fourth term after a two-year hiatus is Donne Dawson, CFC (Film Commissioner, Hawaii State Film Office.) This year marks the first time Southern Sweden will be represented on the AFCI Board of Directors, while New Mexico and Hawaii have both had a long-standing presence held by previous representatives during past board terms.

Bussey, Ruben and Dawson join re-elected board members Luke Azevedo, CFC (Calgary Film Commission), Steven Davenport (Screen Ireland) and Philippa Mossman (New Zealand Film Commission).

Davenport, who serves as Head of US Productions and Partnerships for Screen Ireland, will begin his third consecutive term. Luke Azevedo, CFC (VP, Creative Industries, Operations and Film Commissioner for Calgary Film Commission) and Philippa Mossman (Head of International Attraction and Marketing at New Zealand Film Commission) return for their second term.

The newly elected officers join officers currently beginning the second half of their two-year appointment. They include Gina Black, CFC, (Screen Industry Advisor/Film Commissioner, Gold Coast Film Commission), Marnie Gee, CFC (BC Film Commissioner, BC Film Commission at Creative BC), Bega Metzner, CFC (Film Commission Director, Moab to Monument Valley Film Commission), Nina Parikh, CFC (Director, Mississippi Film Office) and Stefan Roesch, CFC (Head of Film Dunedin / Co-Manager Film Otago Southland).

An election was held during the first 2025 board meeting on January 25th to determine which members would assume an officer role. The board voted to retain last year’s officers, providing consistency of operations into 2025:

Chair: Marnie Gee (BC Film Commission at Creative BC)

Vice Chair: Luke Azevedo (Calgary Film Commission)

Second Vice Chair: Nina Parikh (Mississippi Film Office)

Secretary: Gina Black (Gold Coast Film Commission)

Treasurer: Steven Davenport (Screen Ireland)



Expanding AFCI’S Industry Advisory Board

In addition to welcoming new and returning board members, AFCI expanded its Advisory Board with representatives from four additional studios: Amazon MGM Studios, Lionsgate, Netflix and Paramount. The AFCI Advisory Board is made up of executives from major production studios and consulting firms who lend counsel to AFCI’s Executive Director on industry best practices, engagement, education and development.

New members of the 2025 AFCI Advisory Board include Sevan Abrahamian (Paramount Pictures Corp), Melissa Heuer (Amazon MGM Studios), Mike Jean (NBC Universal) and Matt Leonetti (Lionsgate Motion Picture Group). Andy Weltman returns to the Advisory Board with a new role at Netflix. They join additional returning Advisory Board Members Joseph Chianese (Entertainment Partners), Laurence Franks (Apple), Bruce Hendricks (Independent Producer), MaryAnn Hughes (The Walt Disney Co.), Kristin Larson (Sony Pictures Entertainment), Jay Roewe (HBO/HBO MAX/Warner Media) and Michael Walbrecht (Warner Bros.).

"We are thrilled to welcome this distinguished group of leaders to AFCI's Board of Directors and Advisory Board as we head into our 50th anniversary year,” said AFCI Executive Director Jaclyn Philpott. "This milestone year presents an incredible opportunity to honor AFCI’s legacy while embracing the future with new initiatives, including a digital transformation project aimed at enhancing member engagement and delivering greater value to our global network. Additionally, we are preparing for Cineposium in Cincinnati, where our members, industry partners, and thought leaders will come together to celebrate AFCI’s achievements and explore new opportunities for growth and collaboration.”

Board Chair Marnie Gee said, “2024 was transformative, as AFCI not only strengthened collaboration among film commissioners worldwide but also elevated efforts to drive innovation and sustain the ever-evolving global motion picture industry. I’m proud to welcome these esteemed new and returning board executives and members, who will help us continue to advance AFCI’s mission.”

The current board will serve through 2025.

ABOUT AFCI

Founded in 1975, the Association of Film Commissioners International (AFCI) is the professional organization for film commissioners worldwide. It represents a growing number of city, county, state, regional, provincial and national film commission members on six continents. www.afci.org

Jaclyn Philpott +1 (310) 854 - 2007

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.