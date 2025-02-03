Total Online Recruitment Advisors Rebrands as SocialJobs

This change reflects a stronger focus on their mission of helping people find jobs through social media.

The new SocialJobs brand embodies our commitment to connecting people with career opportunities through social media.” — Toby Rice, Founder

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Welcome SocialJobs, your new recruitment marketing partner.

Total Online Recruitment Advisors is excited to announce its new name: SocialJobs. This change reflects a stronger focus on their mission of helping people find jobs through social media. While they’re keeping the same high-quality service you’re used to, they’re also improving how they help clients connect with top talent.

Since 2017, Total Online Recruitment Advisors has been the go-to recruitment marketing partner for hundreds of teams. Over the years, they’ve helped engage more than four million jobseekers. With the transition to SocialJobs, they’re taking it up a notch by adding new tools and services designed to make hiring faster and easier for talent acquisition specialists, hiring managers, and recruitment teams.

What’s New with SocialJobs?

- Stronger Brand Alignment: Every post is now better aligned with your brand identity, making your company recognizable and more appealing to top talent.

- Trustworthy Promotions: Job seekers trust posts from SocialJobs, making your roles stand out with confidence.

- AI-Powered Candidate Matching: AI-enabled matching technology helps you find the right candidate quickly.

- An Effortless Process: As your recruitment marketing partner, we take the entire process off your hands, taking care of every detail for you.

- Reach Passive Candidates: Find candidates who aren’t actively applying but might be perfect for your company.

- Quick Results: Start seeing qualified candidates within 24 hours of posting your available jobs.

- Host Hiring Events: Connect directly with job seekers through events, either online or in person.

The owner and founder of SocialJobs, Toby Rice, says, “The new SocialJobs brand embodies our commitment to connecting people with career opportunities through social media.” He intends to build on their reputation as a trusted partner for hundreds of recruitment teams. He states, “As SocialJobs, we’ll give our clients even better visibility than before and help them solve the tough hiring challenges of today with the power of social media.”

About SocialJobs

SocialJobs helps companies find the right candidates by strategically using social media to place their job ads directly in front of their target audience. They offer flexible and affordable recruitment marketing solutions to elevate your hiring visibility and strengthen your talent pipeline.

What’s Next?

Ready to expand your candidate pool and increase your hiring impact? Visit our new website at www.SocialJobs.com to learn how we can help you navigate today’s competitive labor market, from finding hard-to-reach talent to filling roles faster.

For inquiries, please contact us at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.