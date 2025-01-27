Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura Market Growth to Accelerate in Forecast Period (2024-2034), DelveInsight Analyzes

Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura Market Report:

• The Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura market size was valued approximately USD 3,160 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• In 2023, the US held the largest market share for Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura in the 7MM, exceeding USD 1,870 million.

• In April 2024, Positive results from the LUNA 3 Phase III study demonstrated that Rilzabrutinib 400 mg twice daily orally achieved the primary endpoint of durable platelet response in adult patients with persistent or chronic immune thrombocytopenia .

• In June 2024, Takeda (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) has shared positive findings from its Phase 2b randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study assessing the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of mezagitamab (TAK-079) in treating persistent or chronic primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). ITP, a rare immune-mediated bleeding disorder, is marked by accelerated platelet destruction, leading to reduced platelet counts and increased bleeding risks. The results (Abstract #LB 01.1) were presented during the Late-Breakthrough Session at the 32nd Congress of the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) in Bangkok, Thailand. Takeda plans to launch a global Phase 3 trial for mezagitamab in ITP patients in the second half of FY2024.

• In March 2024, Argenx announced that VYVGART (efgartigimod alfa) has been approved in Japan for the treatment of adults with Primary Immune Thrombocytopenia.

• In 2023, the total cases of Immune Thrombocytopenia were approximately 185,800 cases in the 7MM, which are expected to increase by 2034, at a CAGR of 0.5%.

• Among the EU4 and the UK, the highest number of cases of Immune Thrombocytopenia were found in Germany, i.e., around 19,200 cases in the year 2023, whereas Spain accounted for the least cases.

• In terms of gender-specific prevalence of Immune Thrombocytopenia, the percentage of females is more in comparison to males across the 7MM.

• Among the 7MM countries, United States accounted for the most prevalent cases of ITP, compared to EU4 and the UK and Japan.

• Key Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura Companies: Biotest, Argenx, Sanofi/ Principia Biopharma, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Principia Biopharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Octapharma, Symphogen A/S, Kissei Pharma, Amgen, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Genentech, Inc., Bayer, Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis, PhytoHealth Corporation, and others

• Key Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura Therapies: BT-595 (IgG Next Generation), Efgartigimod (ARGX-113), Rilzabrutinib(PRN-1008), Fostamatinib disodium, PRN1008, LGD-4665, Octagam 10%, Sym001, R788, Eltrombopag, Romiplostim, Hetrombopag Olamine, Rituxan, Cyclophosphamide, Vincristine, Prednisone, Methylprednisolone and IVIG, rituximab [MabThera/Rituxan], PG2, and others

• The Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura epidemiology based on gender analyzed that the majority of cases of ITP are found in females as compared to the male population.

• The Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura market dynamics.

Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura Overview

Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura (ITP) is a rare autoimmune disorder where the immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys platelets, which are essential for blood clotting. This leads to low platelet counts, causing symptoms such as easy bruising, prolonged bleeding, petechiae (small red or purple spots on the skin), and in severe cases, internal bleeding. ITP can be either acute, often affecting children, or chronic, more common in adults. Treatment typically focuses on managing symptoms and may include corticosteroids, immunoglobulin therapy, or in some cases, splenectomy.

Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura

• Prevalent Cases of Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura

Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura Therapies and Key Companies

• BT-595 (IgG Next Generation): Biotest

• Efgartigimod (ARGX-113): Argenx

• Rilzabrutinib(PRN-1008): Sanofi/ Principia Biopharma

• Fostamatinib disodium: Rigel Pharmaceuticals

• PRN1008: Principia Biopharma

• LGD-4665: GlaxoSmithKline

• Octagam 10%: Octapharma

• Sym001: Symphogen A/S

• R788: Kissei Pharma

• BMS-986004: BMS-986004

• Eltrombopag: GlaxoSmithKline

• Romiplostim: Amgen

• Hetrombopag Olamine: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine

• Rituxan, Cyclophosphamide, Vincristine, Prednisone: Genentech, Inc.

• Methylprednisolone and IVIG: Bayer

• rituximab [MabThera/Rituxan]: Hoffmann-La Roche

• PG2: PhytoHealth Corporation

Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura Market Strengths

• The increasing number of product launches, coupled with advancements in betterment of existing products will fuel the growth.

• Higher adaptation and cost-effectiveness of corticosteroid drugs segment will hold the significant share in developed countries

• Increased acceptance of TPO-RA as a second line of treatment will boost the growth.

• Rising prevalence of the ITP worldwide and increasing awareness of the disease in the 7MM will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura Market Opportunities

• The pipeline of Immune Thrombocytopenia is robust with the involvement of major players, such as BMS, Amgen, Protalex, Squibb,and others.

Scope of the Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura Companies: Biotest, Argenx, Sanofi/ Principia Biopharma, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Principia Biopharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Octapharma, Symphogen A/S, Kissei Pharma, Amgen, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Genentech, Inc., Bayer, Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis, PhytoHealth Corporation, and others

• Key Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura Therapies: BT-595 (IgG Next Generation), Efgartigimod (ARGX-113), Rilzabrutinib(PRN-1008), Fostamatinib disodium, PRN1008, LGD-4665, Octagam 10%, Sym001, R788, Eltrombopag, Romiplostim, Hetrombopag Olamine, Rituxan, Cyclophosphamide, Vincristine, Prednisone, Methylprednisolone and IVIG, rituximab [MabThera/Rituxan], PG2, and others

• Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura Therapeutic Assessment: Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura current marketed and Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura emerging therapies

• Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura Market Dynamics: Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura market drivers and Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura

3. SWOT analysis of Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura

4. Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura Market Overview at a Glance

6. Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura Disease Background and Overview

7. Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura

9. Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura Unmet Needs

11. Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura Emerging Therapies

12. Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura Market Drivers

16. Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura Market Barriers

17. Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura Appendix

18. Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura Report Methodology

