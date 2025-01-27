Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections Market Poised for Significant Growth from 2024 to 2034, Reports DelveInsight

Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections Market

DelveInsight’s Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections Market Report:

• The Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• In November 2024, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) ("Citius Pharma" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, announced today that it held a productive in-person Type C meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This meeting took place after the successful completion of the Company’s pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for Mino-Lok®, a novel catheter lock solution aimed at salvaging central venous catheters in patients with central line-associated bloodstream infections (CLABSI) or catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSI). The main discussion focused on the FDA's questions regarding Mino-Lok’s clinical trial data and the potential pathway for future submission.

• In May 2024, Citius Pharmaceuticals reported positive topline results from its pivotal Phase III clinical trial of Mino-Lok. The study achieved its primary endpoint, showing a statistically significant improvement in time to failure events in patients treated with Mino-Lok compared to those in the control group receiving clinician-directed anti-infective lock solutions.

• As per the DelveInsight’s estimates, the total incident population of CRBSI in the 7MM was found to be around 674,000 in 2020, which is anticipated to increase in the forecasted period

• The estimates show a higher incidence of Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections in the US with about 331,000 cases in 2020

• As per the analysis, in the US, the incidence of Gram-positive bacteria is more than Gram negative bacteria and very few are affected with candida species (fungi)

• Among EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for the highest incident cases of Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections with more than 62,000 cases in 2020. Whereas, the least number of incident cases was contributed by Spain with about 17,000 cases

• Key Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections Companies: CorMedix, Xellia Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Pfizer, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Fresenius Medical Care, CorMedix, Inc., TauroPhar GmbH, Geistlich Pharma, Citus Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Inc., and others

• Key Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections Therapies: DEFENCATH, Mino-Lok, Neutrolin, Daptomycin, Linezolid, and others

• The Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections epidemiology based on gender analyzed that the incidence of Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections is found to be prominent in Non-ICU settings

• The Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections market dynamics.

Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections Overview

Catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI) is defined as the presence of bacteremia originating from an intravenous catheter. It is one of the most frequent, lethal, and costly complications of central venous catheterization and also the most common cause of nosocomial bacteremia.

Get a Free sample for the Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections Market Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/catheter-related-bloodstream-infection-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr

Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections

• Prevalent Cases of Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections epidemiology trends @ Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections Epidemiology Forecast

Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections Therapies and Key Companies

• DEFENCATH: CorMedix

• Mino-Lok: Citius Pharmaceutical

• Neutrolin: CorMedix

• Daptomycin: Cubist Pharma

• Linezolid: Pfizer

Scope of the Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections Companies: CorMedix, Xellia Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Pfizer, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Fresenius Medical Care, CorMedix, Inc., TauroPhar GmbH, Geistlich Pharma, Citus Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Inc., and others

• Key Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections Therapies: DEFENCATH, Mino-Lok, Neutrolin, Daptomycin, Linezolid, and others

• Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections Therapeutic Assessment: Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections current marketed and Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections emerging therapies

• Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections Market Dynamics: Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections market drivers and Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections Clinical Trials and Therapies

Table of Contents

1. Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections

3. SWOT analysis of Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections

4. Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections Market Overview at a Glance

6. Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections Disease Background and Overview

7. Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections

9. Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections Unmet Needs

11. Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections Emerging Therapies

12. Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections Market Drivers

16. Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections Market Barriers

17. Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections Appendix

18. Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.