Haffner Energy, LanzaJet, and LanzaTech join forces to unlock Alcohol-To-Jet SAF production from biomass residues

VITRY-LE-FRANçOIS, FRANCE, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Haffner Energy, a leading advanced solid biomass-to-clean fuels solutions provider, LanzaTech , a carbon management company providing a differentiated syngas-to-ethanol solution, and LanzaJet, the leading ethanol-to-jet technology company and fuels producer, announce today they are working together to explore joint biomass-to-Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) projects covering the entire production value chain.The three companies are exploring SAF production opportunities, including the development of commercial plants, joint technology licenses, and offtake opportunities as they become available, and funding support and/or investment in specific SAF projects.“The three companies together demonstrate the type of partnership and technology alignment this industry will need to be successful in meeting the global demands of aviation,” says LanzaJet CEO Jimmy Samartzis. “ CirculAir™ , the joint product between LanzaJet and LanzaTech, brings together our proprietary technologies to create low-carbon SAF from a variety of feedstocks, including discreet biomass sources. The technology developed by Haffner Energy further opens new opportunities for additional SAF production because it is biomass-agnostic."France-based Haffner Energy relies on its 31-year experience to design, manufacture, supply, license, and operate proprietary disruptive clean fuels solutions using all types of biomass residues wet or dry, including agricultural and municipal waste.LanzaJet, a U.S.-based company with operations around the world, has a leading, exclusive, and patented Alcohol-to-Jet (ATJ) technology. LanzaJet is backed by global airport operator group Aéroports de Paris (ADP), British Airways, Airbus, Southwest Airlines and Microsoft, among others. In 2024 LanzaJet was named to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, and opened the world’s first commercial-scale ATJ plant in the U.S.LanzaTech is a proven leader in commercial-scale carbon management solutions, with operations worldwide that transform waste carbon into valuable raw materials, such as ethanol. Ethanol is the essential input required to produce SAF through the ATJ pathway. LanzaTech’s waste-based ethanol provides a tremendous resource for the scalability of the ATJ pathway and CirculAir™, the initiative unveiled last year by LanzaTech and LanzaJet, formally brings together both companies’ technologies into one integrated solution to take advantage of the immense opportunity in using waste-based feedstocks for SAF production.LanzaTech’s extensive experience using synthetic gas (syngas) as a feedstock to produce ethanol coupled with the proven flexibility of Haffner Energy’s proprietary technology to use a wide array of biomass residues to produce syngas, creates a strong foundation upon which to connect LanzaJet’s ATJ technology. The combination of the three companies’ technology unlocks a compelling pipeline of opportunities to develop and build multiple profitable projects together.“We are excited to team up with LanzaTech and LanzaJet to develop our first SAF projects together, says Haffner Energy co-founder and CEO Philippe Haffner. We’re confident that CirculAir™ is an exciting pathway and we look forward to growing our global pipeline together thanks to our combined technologies.”Dr. Jennifer Holmgren, Chair and CEO of LanzaTech, and Board Chair of LanzaJet, stated, “The powerful combination of CirculAir and Haffner Energy's technologies widens the range of waste-based feedstocks able to be used to meet growing SAF demand. Together, our technologies and teaming can drive innovation and economic growth through advanced technology. This partnership is about more than just fuel production; it's about creating well-paid jobs in rural areas, generating additional value from agricultural and forestry waste, and building new refineries that can bolster local economies.”About Haffner EnergyHaffner Energy designs, manufactures, supplies, and operates biofuel and hydrogen solutions using biomass residues. Its innovative, patented thermolysis technology produces Sustainable Aviation Fuel, as well as renewable gas, hydrogen, and methanol. The company also contributes to regenerating the planet through the co-production of biogenic CO2 and biochar. A family-owned company co-founded 31 years ago by Marc and Philippe Haffner, Haffner Energy has been working from the outset to decarbonize industry and all forms of mobility, as well as governments and local communities. Further information is available at https://www.haffner-energy.com About LanzaJetLanzaJet is a leading alternative fuels technology and engineering company with a patented Alcohol-to-Jet (ATJ) technology, LanzaJet is creating an opportunity for future generations by catalyzing the deployment of SAF and other energy solutions capable of building new industries, creating next generation jobs, and transforming the global economy. LanzaJet was named to TIME100 Most Influential Companies list in 2024. The company is backed by investors and supporters including: LanzaTech, Suncor, Mitsui, Shell, British Airways, All Nippon Airways, Microsoft, Breakthrough Energy, Southwest Airlines, MUFG, Groupe ADP and Airbus. Further information is available at https://www.lanzajet.com/ About LanzaTechLanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) is the carbon recycling company transforming waste carbon into sustainable fuels, chemicals, materials, and protein for everyday products. Using its bio-recycling technology, LanzaTech captures carbon generated by energy-intensive industries at the source, preventing it from being emitted into the air. LanzaTech then gives that captured carbon a new life as a clean replacement for virgin fossil carbon in everything from household cleaners and clothing fibers to packaging and fuels. By partnering with companies across the global supply chain like ArcelorMittal, Coty, Craghoppers, and LanzaJet, LanzaTech is paving the way for a circular carbon economy. For more information about LanzaTech, visit https://lanzatech.com Media relationsHaffner EnergyLaetitia Mailheslaetitia.mailhes@haffner-energy.com+33 (0)6 07 12 96 76LanzaJetMeg Whittymeg.whitty@lanzajet.com+1 (515) 554 4244LanzaTechKit McDonnellpress@lanzatech.com+1 (630) 205-5800Investor relations:Haffner Energyinvestisseurs@haffner-energy.comLanzaTechinvestor.relations@lanzatech.com

