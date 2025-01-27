Remembering victims of the Holocaust and preserving their stories

CANADA, January 27 - Eighty years ago, the Auschwitz Birkenau German Nazi Concentration and Extermination Camp was liberated. The cruelty committed within its walls must never be forgotten. During the Holocaust, the Nazis senselessly killed six million Jews. They also murdered 500,000 Roma and Sinti people and millions of others, including Poles, prisoners of war, people with disabilities, and 2SLGBTQI+ people. Today, amid a disturbing rise in antisemitism around the world, we stand united to remember the victims of the Holocaust, listen to the stories of survivors, and reaffirm the solemn vow to never forget.

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today concluded the first day of his visit to Poland, where he attended a commemorative event to mark 80 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz Birkenau German Nazi Concentration and Extermination Camp. He was accompanied by Canadian Holocaust survivors as well as Canada’s Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism, Deborah Lyons.

In Kraków, Prime Minister Trudeau highlighted a $90.5 million package of measures announced in Budget 2024 to combat antisemitism, preserve Holocaust remembrance, and educate against Holocaust denial and distortion. He also announced almost $3.4 million in new funding to strengthen Holocaust education and awareness efforts in Canada and around the world. This includes new funding to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the Montréal Holocaust Museum, the Vancouver Holocaust Education Centre, the Friends of the Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies, the Toronto Holocaust Museum, the Canadian Society for Yad Vashem, and the Jewish Federation of Victoria and Vancouver Island.

In meetings with Canadian Holocaust survivors, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Canada’s unwavering commitment to building a country where Jewish people can live open and proud Jewish lives, without intimidation or fear.

Let the resilience, courage, and strength of Holocaust survivors inspire us to be better – and do better. Together, let us honour their memories, re-tell their stories, and continue our work to build a world that is more just and more peaceful.

Quotes

“The Holocaust and the unimaginable cruelty of the Auschwitz Birkenau German Nazi Concentration and Extermination Camp must never be forgotten. In Kraków today, we announced a new suite of initiatives to increase Holocaust education and awareness in Canada, and we reaffirmed our solemn vow: Never forget. Never again.” The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

“Eighty years ago, humanity saw one the darkest chapters in history with the murder of over six million Jews during the Holocaust. We have a responsibility to never forget and ensure the events of the Holocaust are never repeated. As we see a rise in antisemitism today, we must be reminded that it is our collective responsibility to combat hate in all its forms. That is why we introduced the new National Holocaust Remembrance Program, which will support initiatives to preserve the memory of the Holocaust and teach Canadians how they can play an active role in combatting antisemitism now and into the future.” The Hon. Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities

“Every generation must know the enduring significance of ‘never again’. As we mark 80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz Birkenau, let us pay tribute to the lives we have lost during the Holocaust. Because ‘never again’ is not just a reminder – it is our solemn responsibility. Together, we must uphold this promise and always stand against antisemitism and hate.” The Hon. Ya’ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

“For the last 80 years, the Holocaust has reminded us of humanity’s capacity for inhumane cruelty. It has also stood as a warning to never again allow such hatred and horror to go unchecked. With antisemitism once again on the rise, we all have a responsibility to take concrete action, and that’s why the federal government is convening provinces, territories, municipalities, police, and civil society to the National Forum on Combatting Antisemitism. Our synagogues, schools and community centres must be safe spaces for our people. Jewish Canadians must be able to live without fear.” The Hon. Rachel Bendayan, Minister of Official Languages and Associate Minister of Public Safety

Quick Facts

The Auschwitz Birkenau German Nazi Concentration and Extermination Camp was the largest camp under Hitler’s regime. One million Jewish people were murdered in Auschwitz Birkenau alone.

Canada has the fourth largest Jewish community in the world, following Israel, the United States, and France. According to the 2021 census, 335,000 Canadians identify as Jewish. As of December 2024, Canada’s Holocaust survivor population is roughly 9,800 – one of the largest around the globe.

The position of Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism was created in 2020 as part of the federal government’s commitment to strengthening national and international efforts to preserve the memory of the Holocaust and honour the stories of survivors. Irwin Cotler was appointed Canada’s first Special Envoy in November 2020 and was succeeded by Deborah Lyons in October 2023. The Special Envoy works to combat antisemitism, hatred, and racism, while promoting and defending democracy, pluralism, inclusion, and human rights.

Canada’s commitment to protecting human rights and combatting antisemitism at home and abroad is anchored in our membership in – and work with – the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA). As the only international institution mandated to focus on issues related to the Holocaust, the IHRA works to raise awareness of the global impact of antisemitism and seeks ways to end it. In 2022, Canada announced it would double its annual contribution to the IHRA.

In October 2024, the Government of Canada released the Canadian Handbook on the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism. Using Canadian examples, the Handbook serves as a tool to identify and address antisemitism across various sectors. Notably, it is the first such handbook produced by a national government.

In 2022, the federal government amended Canada’s Criminal Code to make it a crime to willfully promote antisemitism by condoning, denying, or downplaying the Holocaust.

In addition to the $90.5 million package of measures on Holocaust remembrance, Budget 2024 also invested over $273 million over six years to implement Canada’s Action Plan on Combatting Hate, including over $29 million ongoing to combat hate crimes and enhance community security.

