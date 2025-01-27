MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MEDH) Achieves PINK Current Status, Celebrates 20 Years of Lazydaze, Launches AI-Powered Vending, and Announces Bold Expansion Plans

Austin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [Austin, Texas – [1/27/2025] – MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MEDH), a trailblazer in the cannabis and cannabis-adjacent industries, is thrilled to announce its return to active trading on the OTC Markets with PINK Current status. This achievement coincides with Lazydaze celebrating 20 years of redefining cannabis lifestyle retail and hospitality, cementing its position as the leader in consumption lounge experiences. Inspired by Amsterdam's iconic café model, Lazydaze seamlessly pairs premium coffee with cannabis, creating an unparalleled environment for relaxation and community.

As part of its growth, Lazydaze has expanded its product offerings beyond cannabis, embracing a holistic approach to health and wellness. The stores now feature a curated selection of wellness products, including functional mushrooms, blue lotus teas, and kava. These new additions reflect Lazydaze’s commitment to providing customers with innovative and natural ways to enhance their well-being.

Additionally, MedX Holdings has partnered with FRESHgrown Cultivators, an industry leader operating in both Texas and New Mexico. This strategic partnership ensures a consistent supply of premium cannabis products and leverages FRESHgrown’s expertise in both hemp and regulated adult-use markets.

As part of its strategic expansion, MedX Holdings has completed the acquisition of Lazydaze ABQ LLC, awarded a new franchise in Austin, Texas, and celebrated the official opening of a franchise in San Antonio, Texas. Looking ahead, the company is gearing up for the development of its Maryland and East Coast territories and is currently finalizing details to begin buildout of a Lazydaze Consumption Lounge in Las Vegas , Nevada.

MedX Holdings is also introducing Lazydaze "ON the GO", a cutting-edge AI-powered vending machine concept. These innovative machines will provide consumers with convenient access to cannabis lifestyle products, leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance user experience, streamline transactions, and ensure seamless inventory management. This forward-thinking initiative underscores MedX Holdings’ commitment to driving innovation and modernizing access to its offerings.

MedX Holdings has also relaunched Lazydazeshop.com, a streamlined e-commerce platform designed to enhance customer convenience. Through the updated website, customers can now order coffee, lattes, joints, and ounces of cannabis for pickup or delivery—hot and fresh to their door

Additionally, Smart Brand Digital, a MedX Holdings subsidiary, has been relaunched to deliver advanced payment processing and marketing services tailored to the needs of cannabis and lifestyle businesses. With client and merchant onboarding already in progress, Smart Brand Digital is poised to play a pivotal role in empowering businesses to navigate compliance, streamline operations, and boost digital engagement.

Looking to the future, MedX Holdings has identified several acquisition targets, with announcements anticipated in Q2 of 2025 pending due diligence. These acquisitions are expected to further accelerate revenue growth, expand market share, and reinforce MedX Holdings' position as an industry leader.

"We are excited to celebrate these incredible milestones while introducing the next chapter of innovation and expansion for MedX Holdings and Lazydaze," said Hans Enriquez, CEO of MedX Holdings, Inc. "With Lazydaze leading the charge in the cannabis hospitality space and our new AI-powered vending machines revolutionizing accessibility, we are uniquely positioned to redefine the cannabis retail and consumption experience."

MedX Holdings is optimistic about the future of the cannabis sector as it anticipates significant federal developments. The anticipated federal rescheduling and the pro-business stance of the Trump administration toward cannabis legalization and regulation are set to provide validation for the industry, attract institutional investment in Medx Holdings, and democratize cannabis markets.

About MedX Holdings, Inc.

MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MEDH) is a forward-thinking company at the forefront of the cannabis industry. Through its Lazydaze brand, Smart Brand Digital subsidiary, and innovative concepts like AI-powered Lazydaze "ON the GO" vending machines, MedX Holdings is committed to expanding its market presence, redefining the cannabis retail experience, and driving the cannabis hospitality movement in the United States. Our mission is to deliver exceptional products and unforgettable hospitality experiences through our Lazydaze +Coffeeshop brands and franchises. We are committed to leading the industry by developing and expanding a successful portfolio of licensed and franchised brands. For more information, please visit www.lazydazefranchise.com and follow us @medxholdings and the CEO @the1onlyhans on X

Contact Information:

Raji Bhakta- President Operations / IR

MedX Holdings, Inc.

210 438 2750

raji@dazedinc.com

###

