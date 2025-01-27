Fluent, Inc. Named to Ad Age’s 2025 Best Places to Work List

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading commerce media solutions company, today announced it has been recognized as one of Ad Age’s 2025 Best Places to Work, appearing on the list as #18.

Ad Age Best Places to Work is an annual ranking of companies that set the standard in terms of pay, benefits, corporate culture, and leadership. The 2025 list honors 50 companies that demonstrated excellence and adaptability as the advertising industry and media landscape continued to evolve over the past year.

With nearly 200 employees across the US and Canada, Fluent will continue to invest into its commerce media team as it executes a strategic pivot toward a growing suite of commerce media solutions.

“We are honored to be recognized in Ad Age’s 2025 Best Places to Work rankings,” said Patrick Sweeney, VP of People at Fluent. “Our commitment to cultivating top talent and fostering a performance-driven culture allows us to deliver outstanding experiences for consumers and measurable results for clients. As an emerging leader in the commerce media space, we’re proud to celebrate this milestone as we continue to drive positive momentum for our business and people.”

Fluent is dedicated to building a collaborative and supportive work environment where innovation and creativity thrive. Offering benefits that prioritize well-being and professional growth, employees enjoy access to mental health services, flexible paid time off and work schedules, and mentorship programs that connect junior staff with senior leaders. Fluent’s commitment to giving back is equally strong, with annual community service events and a generous donation-matching program empowering employees to support the causes they care about.

“The companies on Ad Age’s 2025 Best Places to Work list have shown a deep commitment to building workplaces where employees truly want to be—no small feat in today’s challenging labor market,” said Dan Peres, President of Ad Age. “Earning this recognition isn’t just a win for company culture; it also strengthens an organization’s reputation, making it a more attractive place for top talent.”

Ad Age produced Best Places to Work 2025 in partnership with Workforce Research Group, a research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work. The competition was open to agencies, ad tech firms, data and research firms, brand or corporate marketing departments or groups, and in-house agencies of marketers.

Ad Age’s scoring system factors in employee responses and a company’s policies and practices on topics including pay and benefits, work/life balance, recruitment, training, and development. The winners reflect the highest overall numerical scores based on an analysis of questionnaires submitted by employers and survey responses from their employees.

To see current job openings at Fluent, visit https://fluentco.com/careers/ .

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a commerce media solutions provider connecting top-tier brands with highly engaged consumers. Leveraging diverse ad inventory, robust first-party data, and proprietary machine learning, Fluent unlocks additional revenue streams for partners and empowers advertisers to acquire their most valuable customers at scale. Founded in 2010, Fluent uses its deep expertise in performance marketing to drive monetization and increase engagement at key touchpoints across the customer journey. For more insights visit https://www.fluentco.com/ .

About Ad Age

Created in 1930 to cover a burgeoning industry with objectivity, accuracy and fairness, Ad Age continues to be powered by award-winning journalism. Today, Ad Age is a global media brand focusing on curated creativity, data and analysis, people and culture, and innovation and forecasting.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Fluent, Inc.

InvestorRelations@fluentco.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.