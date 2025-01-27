State officials announce availability of fiscal year 2025 grants to improve public beach access

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management (DCM) is announcing the availability of approximately $2 million in funding to help local governments in 20 coastal counties improve public access to coastal beaches and waters for the 2025-26 fiscal year. The Public Beach and Coastal Waterfront Access program provides matching funds to local governments to construct low-cost public access facilities.

“The funding provided by the Division of Coastal Management each year through the Public Beach and Coastal Waterfront Access program ensures that all of North Carolina’s residents and visitors have convenient and safe opportunities to access our stunning beaches and public trust waters,” said DCM Director Tancred Miller.

Local governments interested in applying for financial assistance must submit a pre-application to DCM by 5 p.m. on April 25, 2025, and will be notified by May 10, 2025, if their proposal is selected, to submit a final application.

ONLINE GRANT APPLICATION WORKSHOP

New this year is an online grant application workshop on Wednesday, Feb.19 from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Attendees will learn about eligible projects, local match requirements, project timelines and other relevant grant application requirements. Register for the online grant application workshop here.

FINAL APPLICATIONS

Final applications are anticipated to be due in July 2025. All final applicants will be notified in fall 2025 if their project has been selected for funding. For more information about the Public Access Grant application process, go to the DEQ website.

Funding for the grant program comes from the North Carolina General Assembly through the state’s Parks and Recreation Trust Fund. Access projects may include walkways, dune crossovers, restrooms, parking areas, piers and related projects. Funds also may be used for land acquisition or urban waterfront revitalization. Staff with the state Division of Coastal Management select recipients based on criteria set by the N.C. Coastal Resources Commission.

The grant program has awarded 497 grants for more than $53.8 million since the program began in 1981. For more information about the Public Beach and Coastal Waterfront Access program, go to the DEQ website.