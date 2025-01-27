Community Economic Revitalization Board approves $3,064,764 in low interest loans and grants

On January 16, 2025, the Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) approved $3,064,764 in low interest loans and grants for planning, economic development, public infrastructure improvements and rural broadband infrastructure construction, intended to spur business growth, job creation, and connectivity in Cowlitz, Franklin, and Whitman Counties. You can read more in our January Newsletter (PDF).

