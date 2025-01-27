Alopecia Treatment Market Size to Surpass USD 5.20 Billion by 2033 | Straits Research

The global alopecia treatment market size was valued at USD 3.48 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 3.62 billion in 2025 to USD 5.20 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The medical term for hair loss on the head or body is alopecia, sometimes known as hair loss or baldness. The illness may affect anyone, male or female, of any age. The five main types of alopecia are cicatricial alopecia, androgenic alopecia, alopecia areata, alopecia totalis, and telogen effluvium. An autoimmune condition known as alopecia areata affects the hair follicles, leading to hair loss, breakage, and complete baldness. Hormonal changes, genetic disorders, head radiation therapy, stress, specific medications, and dietary supplements bring on male- and female-pattern alopecia.

In modern medicine, alopecia treatment is essential since It reduces hair loss and encourages growth. Minoxidil, finasteride, corticosteroids, 5-alpha reductase inhibitors, and cyclosporine can all be used to treat hair loss. Surgical alopecia therapies include hair transplantation, scalp reduction, and laser therapy.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/alopecia-treatment-market/request-sample

Market Dynamics

Surge in Global Geriatric Population Drives the Global Market

The rapidly growing older population is one of the main drivers of the alopecia treatment market. Globally, there are a lot more elderly folks, which makes them more prone to alopecia conditions, including androgenic alopecia, alopecia areata, alopecia totalis, and others. According to U.S. Census Bureau statistics, the senior population in the United States comprised 14.9% of the overall population in 2015. This number is expected to increase to 78.0 million by 2035. Additionally, the growing senior population is placing more strain on healthcare systems worldwide as the prevalence of chronic diseases increases at an alarming rate globally. Thus, the demand for alopecia treatment options is rising as the population of older persons increases globally.

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The availability of superior pharmaceutical industry infrastructure, advancements in the pharmaceutical industries, and a rise in demand for alopecia treatment pharmaceuticals are likely driving the expansion of the alopecia treatment market in untapped, emerging economies. The government is investing heavily to enhance the healthcare infrastructure, and there is an increasing demand for better-advanced manufacturing systems, driving the growth of the healthcare industry in emerging nations. The concentration of pharmaceutical enterprises in developing nations like China, India, and others will also aid the industry's rapid growth.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant Global Alopecia Treatment Market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period. The prevalence of advanced healthcare facilities with competent medical staff, the growth of R&D centers, and the expansion of the North American market for alopecia disorders such as androgenic alopecia, alopecia areata, alopecia totalis, and others are all influenced by the rise. The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association (PhRMA) claims American firms do more than half of all pharmaceutical R&D worldwide and hold the intellectual property rights to most new drugs.

Additionally, the development of technologically advanced treatment products, an increase in the use of alopecia treatment products to treat hair loss, a rise in patient awareness of alopecia treatment, and an increase in chronic diseases like cancer, arthritis, and hypertension are all factors that have contributed to the growth of this industry. The favorable payment policy of the Centers for Medical and Medicaid Services (CMS) has contributed to the growth of the alopecia treatment business in the United States. This reimbursement system gives Hospitals financial incentives to improve patient care and save expenses.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period. Growing cases of androgenetic alopecia, alopecia areata, and other alopecias, unhealthy diets, hormonal imbalances, and the dominance of major players like GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Vitabiotics Ltd., and Vita-Cos-Med Klett-Loch GmbH, among others, are some of the factors that will cause the market in this region to expand. Greater patient knowledge of alopecia therapies is Europe's other important growing element.

The existing legal framework permits the commercial marketing of alopecia treatment products in the European Union (E.U.) with the Conformité Européenne (C.E.) label. This regulation intends to significantly increase patient safety and public health through uniform application and ongoing monitoring of product performance across the E.U. The European market for alopecia treatments is expanding as a result of factors including increased awareness of treatments for hair loss conditions, a sizable population base, an increase in disposable income, an increase in cases of male- and female-pattern baldness, and an increase in demand for new emerging products. In Germany, France, and the U.K., it is anticipated that the market for alopecia treatment will grow significantly due to key players and the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure with cutting-edge technologies.

Ask for Customization @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/alopecia-treatment-market/request-sample

Key Highlights

The global alopecia treatment market size was valued at USD 3.48 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 3.62 billion in 2025 to USD 5.20 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

and is projected to reach from to , growing at a during the forecast period (2025-2033). Based on the drug class, the global alopecia treatment market is bifurcated into minoxidil, finasteride, and other drugs. The minoxidil segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period.

Based on indication, the global alopecia treatment market is segmented into androgenic alopecia, alopecia areata, alopecia totalis, and others. Androgenic alopecia disorders dominate the global market and are predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channels, the global alopecia treatment market is bifurcated into hospital pharmacies, drug stores, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The drug stores retail pharmacies segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global alopecia treatment market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Capillus LLC Cipla Inc. Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd GlaxoSmithKline Plc Johnson & Johnson Merck & Co., Inc. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Transitions Hair Vitabiotics Ltd. Vita-Cos-Med Klett-Loch GmbH

Recent Developments

In June 2023, Pfizer's LITFULOTM (Ritlecitinib) for Adults and Adolescents with Severe Alopecia Areata received FDA approval. The medication, known by the brand name Litfulo, has been approved for use in patients with severe alopecia areata (A.A.), a disorder in which the immune system assaults hair follicles and results in hair loss that frequently occurs in clumps, who are 12 years of age and older.

Pfizer's LITFULOTM (Ritlecitinib) for Adults and Adolescents with Severe Alopecia Areata received FDA approval. The medication, known by the brand name Litfulo, has been approved for use in patients with severe alopecia areata (A.A.), a disorder in which the immune system assaults hair follicles and results in hair loss that frequently occurs in clumps, who are 12 years of age and older. In June 2023, in a Phase I trial to treat androgenic alopecia, often known as male-pattern baldness, oliX Pharmaceuticals administered its RNAi treatment, OLX72021, to its first patient.

Segmentation

By Drug Class Minoxidil Finasteride Other Drug By Indication Androgenic Alopecia Alopecia Areata Alopecia Totalis Others By Distribution Channels Hospitals Pharmacies Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies By Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America The Middle East and Africa

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/alopecia-treatment-market/segmentation



About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.



Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (U.S.)

+44 203 695 0070 (U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.