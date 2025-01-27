Power Electronics Market to Reach $71.8 billion, Globally, by 2033 at 5.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The power electronics market is influenced by increasing demand for energy efficiency and renewable energy sources. However, high manufacturing costs and complex technology can hinder market growth. Opportunities lie in advancements in semiconductor technology and the growth in the adoption of electric vehicles, which drive innovation and create new applications. Additionally, government initiatives promoting sustainable energy solutions present further potential for market expansion, as industries seek to integrate more efficient power management systems.

Wilmington, Delaware, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Power Electronics Market by Device Type (Power Discrete, Power Module, and Power IC), Material (Silicon Carbide, Gallium Nitride, Sapphire, and Others), Application (Power Management, Uninterruptible Power Supply, Renewable, and Others), and End Use (Telecommunication, Industrial, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Military and Defense, Energy and Power, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the power electronics market was valued at $41.2 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $71.8 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2033.

Get Your Sample Report & TOC Today: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1785

Prime Determinants Of Growth

The growth of the power electronics market is primarily driven by several key factors. First, the increasing demand for energy efficiency across industries is pushing the adoption of advanced power electronic devices, which enhance performance and reduce energy consumption. Second, the global shift towards renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, necessitates efficient power conversion and management systems, further fueling market expansion.

The rise of electric vehicles (EVs) also significantly contributes to growth, as power electronics play a crucial role in battery management and drive systems. Additionally, the burgeoning Internet of Things (IoT) and smart grid technologies demand sophisticated power management solutions to ensure seamless connectivity and efficiency.

Moreover, stringent government regulations aimed at reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable practices are prompting industries to invest in power electronics. As technology continues to evolve, innovative solutions are expected to emerge, creating new opportunities for market players.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $41.2 billion Market Size in 2033 $71.8 billion CAGR 5.8% No. of Pages in Report 411 Segments Covered Device Type, Material, Application, End Use, and Region. Drivers Increase in Demand for Power Electronics Components across Various Industry Verticals Growth in Investments in Smart Grid Infrastructure Rise in Integration of Power Electronics Components in Electric Vehicles Opportunity Rise in Use of Renewable Energy Sources Restraint Complexity in Integration and System Design





Purchase This Comprehensive Report (PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/42rB5Mz

Power IC segment dominated the market in 2023

By device type, the Power IC segment led the power electronics market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its dominance. This growth is primarily driven by the expanding consumer electronics sector, including smartphones, tablets, and wearables. As these devices advance, the demand for Power ICs increases, as they are essential for power distribution, battery optimization, and energy efficiency. Continuous innovation in consumer technology requires Power ICs to meet higher power demands while ensuring compactness and reliability, further fueling market growth.

Silicon Carbide segment dominated the market in 2023

By material, the silicon carbide (SiC) segment was the highest contributor in 2023 and is projected to maintain its dominance. The rapid growth of the electric vehicle (EV) market significantly drives the demand for SiC semiconductors. These devices are crucial in EV powertrains and charging infrastructure due to their superior efficiency, high thermal conductivity, and capability to handle higher voltages compared to traditional silicon semiconductors. These advantages reduce energy losses, enhance driving range, and improve vehicle performance, making SiC essential for advancing electric mobility and sustainable transportation solutions.

Others segment dominated the market in 2023

By application, the others category was the leading contributor in 2023 and is expected to maintain its dominance. This segment encompasses transportation, rail traction, utility systems, and drivers. The transportation sector, particularly electric vehicles, is rapidly growing and demands advanced power conversion systems to meet stringent cost, size, weight, power density, and reliability requirements. Additionally, drivers, which control other circuits such as LCDs and high-power transistors, play a crucial role. Gate drivers convert low-power input from controller ICs into high-current outputs for transistors such as IGBTs and power MOSFETs.

Get More Information Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1785

Consumer Electronics segment dominated the market in 2023

By end use, the consumer electronics segment was the leading contributor in 2023 and is expected to maintain its dominance. Growing demand for advanced gadgets such as smartphones, laptops, and smart home devices fuels the need for efficient power management and conversion solutions. Power electronics are crucial for improving performance and energy efficiency in these products. Additionally, increasing technological awareness encourages the adoption of innovative power electronics technologies, driving advancements in device performance and sustainability, thus propelling market growth and investment in the sector.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to continue its dominance throughout forecast period

The Asia Pacific region was the leading contributor in 2023 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Rapid industrialization in countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian nations is driving the demand for power electronics. As industries expand and modernize, there's an increasing need for advanced power management solutions to enhance energy efficiency, ensure reliable operations, and support automation. This growth creates a demand for innovative power electronics capable of managing high power loads, minimizing energy waste, and improving overall operational efficiency in the industrial sector.

Leading Market Players: -

Infineon Technologies AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

ABB, Ltd

FUJI ELECTRIC CO, LTD.

Microsemi Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Toshiba Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global power electronics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development

In January 2022, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. announced to carry out capital investment in Fuji Electric Tsugaru Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (Goshogawara City, Aomori Prefecture), one of its power semiconductor production bases, for increase in the production of SiC power semiconductors. Mass production is planned to begin in fiscal 2024.

In June 2024, Infineon Technologies launched new silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits (ICs). These advanced ICs are designed to enhance efficiency and performance in power electronics applications. The new SiC and GaN devices offer improved power density, thermal management, and switching speeds, making them suitable for highpower applications such as electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and industrial automation.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative power electronics market analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the power electronics market forecast from 2023 to 2033 to identify the prevailing power electronics market opportunities. The power electronics market size is in $billion.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network. Power electronics market data, and power electronics market insights are covered in the report.

In-depth analysis of the power electronics market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.Power electronics market share by key players is included in the report.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global power electronics market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Segments:

By Device Type

Power Discrete

Power Module

Power IC

By Material

Silicon Carbide

Gallium Nitride

Sapphire

Others

By Application

Power Management

Uninterruptible Power Supply

Renewable

Others

By End Use

Telecommunication

Industrial

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Military and Defense

Energy and Power

Others

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Access Your Customized Sample Report & TOC Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1785

Trending Reports in BFSI Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 scenario):

Mobile Logistics Robot Market was valued at $2,420.7 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $11,269.1 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 21.2% from 2018 to 2025



Educational Robot Market expected to reach $5.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2022 to 2031



SCARA Robot Market size was valued at $7.10 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $14.78 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2026

Industrial Controls Market size was valued at $121.48 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach industrial controls market size $170.12 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.91%

Mobile Robotics Market was valued at $16.5 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $130.9 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 23.1% from 2023 to 2032

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington,

New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Semiconductor Articles

Electronics Blog

Semiconductor Blog





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.