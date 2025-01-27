What Business Owners, Elected Officials, and Economic Development Leaders Are Saying About Governor Shapiro’s Investments to Create Jobs and Drive Economic Growth

Pennsylvania has secured over $3 billion in private sector investments since Governor Shapiro took office – and this week alone, over $20 million in new investments that will create over 200 jobs have been announced. “We are proud to call Pennsylvania home and are grateful for the support of Governor Shapiro and his administration as we continue to grow.” “This success is a direct result of the strong public-private partnerships and collaborative relationships that work together to create the right conditions for investment and smart economic growth.”

Harrisburg, PA – This week, Governor Josh Shapiro and his Administration announced several economic development projects in Pennsylvania – securing millions of dollars in private sector investments that will create hundreds of good-paying jobs in communities all across the Commonwealth. Since taking office, the Governor has prioritized making Pennsylvania more economically competitive, attracting over $3 billion in private sector investments and creating more economic opportunity for Pennsylvanians.

From creating Pennsylvania’s first Economic Development Strategy in nearly two decades – focused on key sectors like agriculture, energy, life sciences, manufacturing, and technology – to supporting local and global companies who want to grow in the Commonwealth, Governor Shapiro and his Administration continue to prove that Pennsylvania is open for business. The projects announced this week include:

Attracting II Pastaio’s First North American Facility in Union County: Pennsylvania beat out other states to secure a $12.5 million investment from Italian pasta manufacturer Il Pastaio. The company will build its first North American pasta manufacturing facility, creating at least 74 new full-time jobs. The project includes a 71,300-square-foot facility in the Great Stream Commons business park, part of a Keystone Opportunity Zone (KOZ), offering significant tax benefits in addition to DCED’s funding proposal featuring a $111,000 WEDnetPA grant for worker training and $72,200 in tax credits through the Manufacturing Tax Credit Program.

REV Copack Expansion in Luzerne County: Investing in REV Copack's $3.1 million expansion will double its manufacturing capacity and create 132 new jobs while retaining 18 existing positions. The Jenkins Township-based beverage packaging company will relocate to a larger facility, scaling up from two to four production lines to meet growing demand. The DCED funding package includes a $1.5 million Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan and a $55,000 WEDnetPA grant for workforce training.

Revitalizing Downtown Pittston: Committed $3 million to support downtown revitalization in Pittston through the Main Street Matters program. Key projects include the Kevin Powers Accessible Playground, the Slope Amphitheater, the Art Loop Trail, and mixed-use developments like the Market & Main/New American Theater project and the Waterfront Warehouse retail and residential space – transformative investments in local businesses and community infrastructure.

Read what business owners, elected officials, and economic development leaders are saying about these investments:

Pierluigi Colombi, CEO, Il Pastaio: “The opening of this plant is certainly an important step for Il Pastaio, but it also materializes the idea of making our contribution to the integration of the best Italian traditions with the energy and the agro-food culture of the United States. We are excited to contribute to the growth of the sector, bringing our quality craftsmanship and passion for Italian cuisine to a new generation of consumers. This initiative is not only an investment in the future but also a testament to the authenticity of Made in Italy, which is destined to flourish in a land of great opportunity like the United States, a country with which we share a deep admiration and lasting friendship.”

Shawn McLaughlin, Director, Planning and Economic Development of Union County: “This project is a testament to the power of teamwork and the manufacturing resurgence we’re witnessing across our region, thanks to companies like Il Pastaio. We are excited to support Pastaio’s long-term success through our strong business support ecosystem, natural resources, strategic location, and high-quality talent. Today, we’re seeing our corner of the world change for the better. Il Pastaio had both the vision and the plan to build a modern manufacturing facility here in Union County. We’re grateful for their investment in our community and region.”

Union County Commissioner Jeff Reber: “This success is a direct result of the strong public-private partnerships and collaborative relationships that work together to create the right conditions for investment and smart economic growth. While the main congratulations go to the company for taking risks, making investments, and creating careers, the economic growth we’re seeing is truly the work of many. I also want to extend my deepest thanks to our extensive and impressive industry and business support ecosystem here in the region for their ongoing contributions to this success.”

Lauren Bryson, Executive Director, Focus Central Pennsylvania: “Focus Central Pennsylvania and our network of economic development partners are grateful to Il Pastaio for choosing to invest in Central PA for their first manufacturing location in the United States. Central PA looks forward to welcoming Il Pastaio to the region and supporting their long-term success with our strong business support ecosystem, natural resources, strategic location, and high-quality talent and training.”

Andy Josuweit, CEO of REV Copack: “We are proud to call Pennsylvania home and are grateful for the support of Governor Shapiro and his administration as we continue to grow. This expansion has helped us to double our manufacturing capacity and create new employment opportunities in Luzerne County. We are committed to delivering innovative packaging solutions to our customers, while investing in the community and local economy. This project is a testament to the power of public-private partnerships in driving growth and building a stronger future for Pennsylvania.”

Jeffrey Box, President and CEO, NEPA Alliance: “The NEPA Alliance was delighted to support REV Copack’s expansion project, which will bring more jobs to Luzerne County and also create increased production capabilities at their new facility. This project is sure to have a great, lasting impact on the region’s economy.”

Senator Marty Flynn: “Real progress starts with hard work and collaboration, and that’s exactly what these projects represent. They’ll serve as a foundation for working families to grow and our communities to flourish.”

Representative Jim Haddock: “It is tremendous to have the support of Governor Shapiro and DCED Secretary Rick Siger as we see state dollars being put to excellent use in Pittston. The sites we toured today are all projects that are prime examples of the progress that can be made when we cultivate thriving partnerships between the state government, local government, and private businesses. To us in Harrisburg, it is clear when you give state money to Pittston, it leveraged to swiftly bring about projects that are worthwhile and fully realized. Thanks to the innovative leadership of Mayor Lombardo, the Pittston City Council, and city staff, these projects are sure to become iconic fixtures in the community, and we are all thrilled to be a part of them. As State Representative, I am proud to continue supporting this progress!”

Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo: “Over the past decade, the City of Pittston has seen unprecedented downtown and neighborhood revitalization, and our partnership with Governor Shapiro’s office and DCED has been vital to this process. Innovative strategies such as Main Street Matters, PA Mixed-Use Housing Development, the Neighborhood Assistance Program, PA Sites, and the comprehensive Housing Action Plan are providing boroughs, townships, and cities the tools they need for economic vitality. When all levels of government work together we ‘Get Stuff Done’ for the citizens of the Commonwealth.”

See what Pennsylvanians are reading and hearing about these recent economic development investments:

