Tim Rigdon Releases Inspirational Book 'The Donkey' – A Call to Humility and Faith

CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pastor Tim Rigdon, renowned speaker and pastor at The Well in Providence and Sturgis, Kentucky, has released his new book, The Donkey, promoted by Atticus Publishing. Drawing from a powerful Palm Sunday sermon on April 14, 2019, this inspirational work encourages readers to embrace humility and a deeper connection with God.In The Donkey, Pastor Rigdon shares the biblical story of Jesus entering Jerusalem on a donkey, emphasizing the importance of humility and surrendering personal agendas for God’s greater purpose. He calls for a trans-generational move of God, uniting both young and old in faith. The book urges readers to shed their "outer garments" of pride and self-importance, allowing for a more profound spiritual experience.Pastor Tim Rigdon and his wife, Barbara, are the pastors of The Well, a multi-campus church dedicated to sparking spiritual revival in rural America. Under their leadership, The Well has become a place where people can come as they are and leave transformed by the message of God’s Word and the Holy Spirit's guidance.Pastor Rigdon's literary works include The Hug, Beloved Identity, and The March and the Shout. His latest book continues his mission to inspire spiritual growth and personal transformation.When asked what inspired the writing of The Donkey, Pastor Rigdon shared: “This book was born out of inspiration from a message I once preached under the same name. Reflecting on my journey, I remembered how much I gained from the small books shared with me by another minister. Those compact reads were filled with wisdom and left a lasting impact on my life. I was calling to pass that same gift to others, hoping this book will speak to their hearts.”Like the humble donkey that carried Jesus into Jerusalem, the Donkey teaches readers that faith is not about talents, status, or opportunities but rather about obedience and a willingness to take the gospel's message wherever called.For more information, interviews, or to purchase a copy of The Donkey, visit www.thewell.live

