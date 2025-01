BexBack Unveils Double Deposit Bonus, $50 Welcome Bonus, and 100x Leverage Crypto Trading with No KYC

SINGAPORE, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Bitcoin hovers around the $100,000 mark, analysts predict prolonged market volatility, making cryptocurrency derivatives trading the preferred choice for traders seeking to profit from both upward and downward trends. To empower traders and maximize their potential, BexBack Exchange has introduced an exclusive package featuring a 100% deposit bonus, a $50 welcome bonus for new users, and 100x leverage for cryptocurrency trading—all with a No KYC policy, ensuring privacy and seamless trading.

How Does 100x Leverage Work?







100x leverage enables traders to control larger positions with minimal capital investment. For example:

Suppose Bitcoin is priced at $100,000 , and you open a long contract with 1 BTC . Using 100x leverage , you control a position worth 100 BTC .

, and you open a long contract with . Using , you control a position worth . If the price rises to $105,000, your profit will be:

(105,000−100,000)×100BTC÷100,000=5BTC That’s a 500% return on your initial investment.

With BexBack’s 100% deposit bonus, your trading power doubles, giving you the ability to amplify profits even further.

How the 100% Deposit Bonus Works

BexBack’s deposit bonus is designed to boost your trading potential. While it cannot be withdrawn directly, the bonus:

Increases Margin Capacity – Use the bonus to open larger positions and enhance your profit potential. Provides Risk Protection – During significant market fluctuations, the bonus serves as extra margin, reducing liquidation risks.

For example, depositing 1 BTC unlocks an additional 1 BTC in bonus funds, doubling your margin.

Why Choose BexBack?







No KYC Required : Trade with just an email address—simple and private.

: Trade with just an email address—simple and private. 100% Deposit Bonus : Double your trading funds instantly.

: Double your trading funds instantly. $50 Welcome Bonus : Earn $50 after completing your first trade.

: Earn $50 after completing your first trade. High Leverage : Up to 100x leverage to maximize capital efficiency.

: Up to to maximize capital efficiency. Demo Account : Practice risk-free with 10 BTC in virtual funds.

: Practice risk-free with in virtual funds. Transparent Fees : No slippage, no spreads, and clear fee structures.

: No slippage, no spreads, and clear fee structures. 24/7 Global Support : Dedicated multilingual customer service anytime, anywhere.

: Dedicated multilingual customer service anytime, anywhere. Affiliate Rewards: Earn up to 50% commission with no limits on duration or earnings.

About BexBack









BexBack is a premier cryptocurrency derivatives platform offering 100x leverage on BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL, and XRP futures contracts. Headquartered in Singapore with offices in Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Argentina, BexBack operates under a US MSB (Money Services Business) license. The platform is trusted by over 200,000 traders worldwide, including users in the US, Canada, and Europe.

Don’t Miss Out—Start Trading Today!







If you’re looking to capitalize on Bitcoin’s historic price levels and market volatility, BexBack is the platform for you. With 100x leverage, unbeatable bonuses, and a focus on privacy, BexBack sets you up for success in the dynamic world of cryptocurrency trading.

Sign up now to claim your exclusive bonuses and start building your crypto portfolio.

Website: www.bexback.com

Contact: business@bexback.com

Contact:

Amanda

business@bexback.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by BexBack. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

